Google Messages to Support WhatsApp Video Calls: Here’s What You Need to Know

There’s an interesting change coming to Google Messages. The search giant is working on a feature that lets you make WhatsApp video calls directly from the app. This isn’t a full-fledged integration where the two apps merge, but it’s a small convenience that might save you a few extra taps. Here’s everything you need to know.

Right now, if you want to video call someone from Google Messages, it opens Google Meet, provided both users have the app installed. But with this update, if the person you’re texting also has WhatsApp, you’ll see an option to call them using WhatsApp too. A simple WhatsApp video call icon will appear in the chat window tapping which will instantly launch a WhatsApp call. If the other person doesn’t have WhatsApp, the button won’t show up, and Google Meet will remain the default option.

This change might seem small, but it makes sense. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and millions of people rely on it for video calls. Instead of forcing users to stick with Google Meet, Google is giving them the choice to use what they already prefer. If you use Google Messages as your primary texting app, this update could make video calls feel a little more natural.

Also Read:

This feature is still in development and hasn’t been rolled out yet. But it was spotted in the latest Google Messages app update, and given how these things usually go, it could be available in the coming weeks. Right now, it only works for one-on-one chats. Group chats will still rely on Google Meet, though that could change later.

It’s clear that Google is trying to make Messages more appealing. Samsung recently made Google Messages the default messaging app on all its smartphones. The app has been steadily adding new features, from RCS improvements to dual SIM support and even emergency messaging over RCS. Now, with WhatsApp video calls in the mix, Google Messages is becoming a more flexible option for Android users.

For now, there’s no official release date. Keep an eye out for future updates because this could roll out sooner than you think.