Home » News » Google One AI Premium Gets NotebookLM Plus But Without Gemini

Google One AI Premium Gets NotebookLM Plus But Without Gemini

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

Google One is expanding its AI Premium subscription plan with a powerful new tool – NotebookLM Plus. It is a super popular AI-powered note-taking tool that now joins the already impressive lineup of features available for $19.99 per month with the Google One AI Premium plan.

NotebookLM Plus takes the capabilities of the standard NotebookLM but adds some new features and improved limits. With NotebookLM Plus, you can:

  • Dive deeper into your documents: Analyze and summarize complex information from various sources like Google Docs, PDFs, web pages, and even YouTube videos.
  • Collaborate with your team: Share notebooks with colleagues and gain insights from usage analytics to improve productivity.
  • Enjoy increased capacity: Create up to 500 notebooks with 250 sources per notebook, compared to the free version’s limit of 100 notebooks with 50 sources each.
  • Generate more audio overviews: Create up to 15 podcast-style audio discussions per day, a significant increase from the free version’s 3 per day.
  • Customize your AI experience: Control the style and tone of your AI’s responses and tailor them to your specific needs.

Interestingly, NotebookLM is powered by Gemini but NotebookLM Plus is not. It is not clear yet why the plus version is not powered by Google’s AI model but we have a few theories. Google may be looking to offer a more affordable version at a lower price.

Here’s a quick comparison of NotebookLM and NotebookLM Plus:

FeatureNotebookLMNotebookLM Plus
Number of notebooks100500
Sources per notebook50250
Daily chat queries50250
Audio overviews per day315
Shared notebooksNoYes
Customizable AI responsesNoYes
Usage analyticsNoYes

But NotebookLM Plus is just one piece of the Google One AI Premium puzzle. This comprehensive plan also includes:

  • 2 TB of cloud storage: Plenty of space for your photos, files, and documents across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.
  • Gemini Advanced: Access to Google’s most capable AI models for enhanced logical reasoning, analysis, coding, and creative collaboration. This includes access to Deep Research which OpenAI also offers but under the $200/month plan at the time of writing this article.
  • Gemini in Google Workspace: Integrate AI directly into your workflow with features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet.
  • Exclusive member benefits: Enjoy perks like 10% back on Google Store purchases, extended Google Meet calls, and premium Google Photos editing tools.

With the addition of NotebookLM Plus, Google One AI Premium is becoming an even more compelling option for users who want to unlock the full potential of AI in their personal and professional lives.

Also Read:

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

Nothing’s First Wireless Headphones Confirmed: Certification Hints at an Upcoming Launch

Marvel Rivals Cancels Rank Reset Decision Within 24 Hours, The...

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Leaked Specs Reveal 200MP Camera, 12GB...

Google Messages to Support WhatsApp Video Calls: Here’s What You...

Galaxy S25 AI Subscription Club: A New Way to Own...

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Specs Appear Online: The Mid-Range Phone...

iPhone SE 4 Can Launch Next Week: Here’s What to...

GTA 6 Release Update: Rockstar’s Fall 2025 Launch Still On...

ChatGPT for WhatsApp Just Got a Major Upgrade – Here...

MS Paint Gets a Copilot Button and 4 AI Features:...