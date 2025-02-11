Google One AI Premium Gets NotebookLM Plus But Without Gemini

Google One is expanding its AI Premium subscription plan with a powerful new tool – NotebookLM Plus. It is a super popular AI-powered note-taking tool that now joins the already impressive lineup of features available for $19.99 per month with the Google One AI Premium plan.

NotebookLM Plus takes the capabilities of the standard NotebookLM but adds some new features and improved limits. With NotebookLM Plus, you can:

Dive deeper into your documents: Analyze and summarize complex information from various sources like Google Docs, PDFs, web pages, and even YouTube videos.

Analyze and summarize complex information from various sources like Google Docs, PDFs, web pages, and even YouTube videos. Collaborate with your team: Share notebooks with colleagues and gain insights from usage analytics to improve productivity.

Share notebooks with colleagues and gain insights from usage analytics to improve productivity. Enjoy increased capacity: Create up to 500 notebooks with 250 sources per notebook, compared to the free version’s limit of 100 notebooks with 50 sources each.

Create up to 500 notebooks with 250 sources per notebook, compared to the free version’s limit of 100 notebooks with 50 sources each. Generate more audio overviews: Create up to 15 podcast-style audio discussions per day, a significant increase from the free version’s 3 per day.

Create up to 15 podcast-style audio discussions per day, a significant increase from the free version’s 3 per day. Customize your AI experience: Control the style and tone of your AI’s responses and tailor them to your specific needs.

Interestingly, NotebookLM is powered by Gemini but NotebookLM Plus is not. It is not clear yet why the plus version is not powered by Google’s AI model but we have a few theories. Google may be looking to offer a more affordable version at a lower price.

Here’s a quick comparison of NotebookLM and NotebookLM Plus:

Feature NotebookLM NotebookLM Plus Number of notebooks 100 500 Sources per notebook 50 250 Daily chat queries 50 250 Audio overviews per day 3 15 Shared notebooks No Yes Customizable AI responses No Yes Usage analytics No Yes

But NotebookLM Plus is just one piece of the Google One AI Premium puzzle. This comprehensive plan also includes:

2 TB of cloud storage: Plenty of space for your photos, files, and documents across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Plenty of space for your photos, files, and documents across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Gemini Advanced: Access to Google’s most capable AI models for enhanced logical reasoning, analysis, coding, and creative collaboration. This includes access to Deep Research which OpenAI also offers but under the $200/month plan at the time of writing this article.

Access to Google’s most capable AI models for enhanced logical reasoning, analysis, coding, and creative collaboration. This includes access to Deep Research which OpenAI also offers but under the $200/month plan at the time of writing this article. Gemini in Google Workspace: Integrate AI directly into your workflow with features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet.

Integrate AI directly into your workflow with features in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. Exclusive member benefits: Enjoy perks like 10% back on Google Store purchases, extended Google Meet calls, and premium Google Photos editing tools.

With the addition of NotebookLM Plus, Google One AI Premium is becoming an even more compelling option for users who want to unlock the full potential of AI in their personal and professional lives.

