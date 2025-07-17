Google Announces Pixel 10 Launch Date and Time – Details

“Made by Google” event for the Pixel 10 launch will be held on August 20 in New York City .

in . They are also going to launch Pixel Watch 4 and new Pixel Buds.

They will also reveal their first IP68-rated Pixel Pro Fold in the event.

When Google first unveiled its first Pixel back in 2016, it felt revolutionary. The phone stood out with its clean design, flagship processor, pure Android experience, and a camera that leaned heavily on software over hardware. It was the start of something unique, a lineup that prioritized smart features over just specs. Fast forward to today, Google is going to unveil the next major step in its journey: the Pixel 10 series. Alongside it, we’re expecting updates to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds as well. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Made by Google 2025 event.

Google’s media invite confirms the event in New York City at 1 PM ET.. Google will showcase its latest Pixel phones, alongside new Pixel Buds, smartwatches, and maybe even a few surprises.

Pixel 10 Launch Event Details and Countdown Timer

The Made by Google event will take place live from New York City on August 20th, 2025, at 1 PM ET. For viewers in India, that’s 10:30 PM IST. Just like every year, Google will livestream the entire event on its official Made by Google YouTube channel and website.

As per the invite, other products to be unveiled include:

Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL

The much-awaited Pixel 10 Pro Fold

New Pixel Buds

Pixel Watch 4

And maybe a sneak peek into Android 15 or other AI-powered features

What to Expect at the Pixel Launch

It will be interesting to see what upgrades Google brings with the Pixel 10 series. One of the major highlights is the introduction of the new 3nm Tensor G5 chip, a big leap from the previous generation. Another exciting rumor is about the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which could feature a massive 5200mAh battery, the largest ever on a Pixel phone.

Coming to the most exciting part, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It will be the first foldable phone to come with IP68 dust and water resistance. It will pack a 5015mAh battery and a redesigned hinge for better folding mechanics.

The Pixel Watch 4 will arrive with a larger battery and a thicker profile, likely to accommodate improved battery life. As for audio, there are strong chances we’ll see the debut of Pixel Buds 2a. We’ve previously reported that Google would unveil the Pixel Buds 2a and a new Pixel charger.

We have to wait for the event for more details. Till then, stay tuned for further updates.