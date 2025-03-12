Google Pixel 10 Series Leaks, Reveals a Familiar Design With Hardly Any Upgrades

A new leak has revealed the detailed CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10 series.

The base Pixel 10 is getting a third camera, possibly a telephoto lens

The rest of the Pixel lineup largely remains unchanged, with slightly thicker designs

Google isn’t one of the best companies when it comes to keeping things a secret. The company’s Pixel lineup is its worst-kept secret, often getting leaked before its launch. This time, a new leak has revealed the Google Pixel 10 series in all its glory, including its specifications and design. The Pixel 10 series will include three models, just like last year, although the design changes aren’t as exciting as you would expect. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming phones.

Google Pixel 10 Is Finally Getting a Telephoto Lens

A new leak by Onleaks, in collaboration with Android Headlines, has revealed the design for the Google Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10 base model will have dimensions similar to its predecessor: 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm.

Also Read:

Although the phone is slightly thicker at 8.6mm compared to 8.5mm on the Pixel 9. Moreover, the report claims that the screen size and even the bezels are the same. There’s no change in the positions of the buttons, and you get flat sides with rounded corners.

Image Credit: Onleaks and Android Headlines

So what’s being changed? The Pixel 10 is getting a third camera lens, making it the first base model with a triple camera setup. It will likely be a telephoto lens, as adding a macro to a flagship phone doesn’t make sense. The thermometer sensor remains exclusive to the Pro model, so there’s a differentiating factor.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL Leak Reveal Hardly Any Changes

Image credit: Onleaks and Android Headlines

Similarly, the Google Pixel 10 Pro will have the same dimensions as the 9 Pro: 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, although it’s a bit thicker at 8.6mm. The screen size remains unchanged at 6.3 inches, but the resolution will be higher than that of the Pixel 10. You get the same triple camera setup on the back with a periscope lens as last year.

Last but not least is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is slightly taller by 0.1mm and has the following dimensions: 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. Its 6.8-inch screen size is the largest among the trio, which was the same story last year.

Image Credit Onleaks and Android Headlines

Interestingly, the Pixel 10 base model has a matte side frame, while the Pro models get a glossy treatment. All three phones will use the Tensor G5 processor, Google’s first chip to be made on the TSMC node instead of Samsung.

This could result in better battery efficiency apart from resolving heating issues. Tensor G5 will also fix connectivity issues using a MediaTek modem instead of Samsung. It will support recording of videos up to 4K at 60 FPS in HDR, previously capped at 4K at 30 FPS.

The main highlighting feature of the Pixel 10 series will be the new Pixel Sense assistant, which will work across Google apps. All three phones will launch with Android 16 out of the box, most likely in August this year. In the meantime, Mountainview is expected to launch the more affordable Pixel 9a.