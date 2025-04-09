Google Pixel 10 Series Price Leaks, Pro Fold to be Cheaper This Year

A new leak has revealed the price of the Google Pixel 10 series ahead of its launch.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be cheaper by $200 than its predecessor.

Although the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will get a price hike of $100.

Let’s just admit it: Google is bad at keeping secrets (intentionally), and each year, the Pixel lineup gets leaked way before its launch. This year is no exception, as new details have emerged about the upcoming Pixel 10 series. Set to debut in August this year, it will offer upgrades over the Pixel 9 series, and the Pro models this year will be cheaper than you think. Here’s everything you need to know.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price to Go Down Over the Years

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be cheaper this year. With a price tag of $1600, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will retail for $200 less than its predecessor.

Furthermore, the report claims that the Pixel 12 Pro Fold will further reduce the price by $100, costing $1500 in 2027. While it isn’t affordable by any means, it’s a welcome change that Google is planning to reduce the price of its most expensive model.

The report states that the reason behind the price cut is that Google is likely to use less expensive hardware than the competition to keep costs in check. It will continue releasing four new models for the next four years, including the more affordable A series.

Pixel 10 to Cost the Same, 10 Pro XL to Get a Hike

Coming back to the rest of the Pixel 10 series, the Google Pixel 10 will cost the same as last year at $799. Furthermore, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will cost $1200, a price increase of $100 over the previous model.

It is reportedly to mark the differentiation between the Pro and Pro XL as previously, consumers could pay $100 more for a bigger screen and battery. Apple implemented a similar strategy by increasing the price of the 15 Pro Max by removing the 128GB base model.

Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro won’t see a price hike and will retail for the same $899 price tag. While there have been rumors of Google getting rid of the smaller Pro model, it’s unlikely to happen, and it will stick around at least till the Pixel 13 series arrives.

The Google Pixel 10 will mark the first time the company shifts to sourcing Tensor chips from TSMC rather than Samsung. This should theoretically result in better thermals and battery backup, as Samsung’s foundry is infamous for its inefficiency.

There’s some good news for price-conscious buyers too as the Pixel a series will sell for the same price of $499. This will continue until the Pixel 12a debuts in 2028, and it’s a welcome move since Google has maintained the same price since the Pixel 3a.