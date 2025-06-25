Google Pixel 10 To Miss Out On Those Major Features

A new leak has revealed that the Google Pixel 10 will skip out on major features.

It won’t have a vapour cooling chamber and Wi-Fi 7 support.

The Pixel 10 will also miss out on new features like Ultra Res Zoom and stable video recording.

Google’s Pixel series is notorious for its leaks and rumours, and this time is no different. We now have a new leak about the upcoming Pixel 10, and it isn’t a good one. The base Pixel 10 will be skipping out on many features compared to the Pro model. The lack of these features might even turn out to be a dealbreaker for the power users out there. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pixel 10 To Skip Out On These Features

A new report courtesy of Android Headlines has spilled the beans about the upcoming Pixel 10. If you are worried about heating issues on the Pixel 10, then you have the right to do so.

Just like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 10 will miss out on the vapour cooling chamber. This could slow down the phone’s cooling process, resulting in higher temperatures while gaming or multitasking.

One can only hope the Tensor G5 will be efficient with the switch to a 3nm TSMC node this year. Although to make up for it, Google is adding a telephoto lens for the first time to the base model. This was also apparent in the leaked prototype of the device.

You can expect a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom with a triple camera setup. But don’t get your hopes too high, as it won’t be getting the new Ultra Res Zoom and the super steady recording. Both these features will be exclusive to the Pixel 10 Pro.

Another feature missing is Wi-Fi 7. Pixel 9 will ship with Wi-Fi 6E support. This is disappointing given the flagship price of the phone, and the new Wi-Fi standard is becoming more common.

The Pixel 10 will have matte sides and a glossy back similar to the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 will debut on August 28th with the Made By Google event on August 20, 2025.