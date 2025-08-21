Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL: Which One to Buy

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 series, powered by the Tensor G5 chipset.

The lineup includes the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL

Here is a detailed comparison to help you find the best Pixel phone for you.

Google has finally unveiled its much-awaited Pixel 10 series. The biggest change apart from the numbering is the shift to Tensor G5 made by TSMC. Google’s flagship has always showcased the best of Android catering, and the Pixel 10 series is no different. With 3 slab-style phones and 1 foldable, it’s difficult to choose the one that best suits your needs. But don’t worry, I am here to help you with this detailed comparison of the Google Pixel 10 Vs 10 Pro, Vs 10 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which Pixel Is Perfect For You?

Design

Starting with the design, all three phones will have a familiar look with rounded corners and a glass slab design. It is the first time that all phones in the lineup will have a triple camera setup with a pill-shaped bar. With the base model getting the third lens, there isn’t much to distinguish between them in terms of appearance.

Also, since these are the first phones to have built-in magnets, they support Qi-2 natively. This means you can borrow those MagSafe accessories from your iPhone friends and use them without any issues. Google calls it PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging.

In terms of color options, Obisidian is common across all three phones. This time, the base model has ironically more colorful options this time.

Models Color Name Google Pixel 10 Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, Obsidian Google Pixel 10 Pro Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain

Display

If the name didn’t give it away, the main difference among all three models is the screen size and resolution. Here is a rundown of the screen size for all three phones:

Specs Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Screen Size 6.3-inch 6.3-inch 6.8-inch Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Resolution Full-HD+ Quad HD+ Quad HD+ Peak Brightness 3000 nits 3300 nits 3300 nits LTPO No Yes Yes

Despite sharing the same screen size, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have some noticeable differences. The Pro model not only gets a sharper QHD+ screen but also a slightly brighter panel. Furthermore, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are the only phones in the lineup to offer LTPO support.

This means that both phones can dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the content, resulting in better battery life. If you are not looking for an S25 Ultra-sized or iPhone 16 Pro Max-sized phone, then the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are your only options.

Performance

Specs Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G5 Tensor G5 RAM 12GB 16GB 16GB

Perhaps the biggest and most awaited change all three Pixel 10 phones have is Tensor G5. Based on TSMC’s 3nm architecture, Google claims it is the “biggest performance leap” in Pixel phones with upto 60 per cent more computing power.

Since all three phones use the same processor, you will get a similar experience no matter which Pixel you pick. Apart from the improvement in raw performance, you also get a 60% better TPU for faster processing of AI tasks. Another distinction is the amount of RAM in all three phones. The base Pixel 10 misses out on the vapour cooling chamber, which might be disappointing for the power users out there.

Pixel 10 has 12GB of RAM compared to 16GB on the 10 Pro and Pro XL. Since Google likes to reserve a portion of the RAM for AI tasks, the Pro models will be better equipped to handle those AI workloads in the future. This also means that the actual memory is less than advertised, so if you are into multitasking, the Pro models can handle it better.

Camera

Interestingly, all three models in the Pixel 10 lineup have a triple camera setup on the back. This is the first time that even the base model has a telephoto lens. Although Google has downgraded to a 48MP sensor from the previous 50MP on the Pixel 9.

Specs Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Primary Camera 48MP 50MP 50MP Ultrawide Camera 12MP 48MP 48MP Telephoto Lens 10.8MP 48MP 48MP Selfie Camera 10.5MP 42MP 42MP Software Features Super Res Zoom (20x) Pro Res Zoom (100x)

Super Res Zoom (20x)

High Res Portraits

Macro Focus

Video Boost

Night Sight (Video)

Pro Controls Pro Res Zoom (100x)

Super Res Zoom (20x)

High Res Portraits

Macro Focus

Video Boost

Night Sight (Video)

Pro Controls

This new 48MP sensor is the same one you can find on the Pixel 9a. Similarly, the ultrawide has also been a noticeable step down to 12MP from 48MP on the Pixel 9. Although you are getting a 10.5MP telephoto with a 5x telephoto zoom, which is good news.

Coming to the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, the cameras remain widely changed from last year. Although there is one minor change, as both the telephoto and ultrawide sensors can be used for macro shots.

Another change between the base and the Pro is that the Pixel 10 can zoom 20x digitally, while the Pro models are capable of taking up to 100x Pro Res Zoom shots. Some of the camera features are exclusive to the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, which are mentioned in the table above.

The selfie cameras also remain unchanged in all three models compared to the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are capable of taking 103-degree wide-angle shots. So if you want the best camera experience without any compromises, the Pro models are the way to go.

Software and AI Features

All three models in the Pixel 10 series ship with the latest Android 16 out of the box. The new Android version is not just another number change, as it has Material 3 Expressive design. Furthermore, you also get plenty of AI features such as Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle To Search, Live Translate, and more. Magic Cues can provide contextual information when you need it. For instance, if a friend asks you about your incoming flight, it can fetch details from your Gmail and Calendar apps. Similarly, the Pixel Journal app lets you use the power of AI to better organize your thoughts in one place. Other features include Camera Coach, which can guide you to take better shots, Pro Res Zoom for up to 100x shots, and more.Also, since the Pixel 10 series comes with 7 years of OS updates, your phone won’t get outdated if you are planning to use it in the long term.

Battery And Charging

With good processing power comes higher battery consumption. But this Google has made some significant improvements on that front. The company claims that all three phones in the lineup can last more than 24 hours with Battery Saver and 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver Pro.

Starting with the Pixel 10, it has a 4,970mAh battery, which is a slight upgrade over the 4,700mAh one on the Pixel 9. Similarly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a massive 5,200mAh battery, which is the biggest on a Pixel phone. Oddly enough, the Pixel 10 Pro gets a 170mAh battery boost, but it is still smaller than the Pixel 10.

The reason why the Pixel 10 Pro has a smaller battery than the base model is due to the presence of the vapour cooling chamber. While the base model misses out on the VC chamber, the Pro model has a slightly bigger one than last year.

For the first time, Pixel phones have built-in magnets so you can use all your MagSafe accessories with your phone. Google calls like PixelSnap, and it’s an effortless way to charge your phone. Similarly, in terms of charging speeds, all three phones get a slight increase. The Pixel 10 has 23W wired charging compared to 21W, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL get 29W and 39W, respectively.

Pricing And Availability

Last but not least is the pricing, which will be the deciding factor in your purchase decision. Here is a detailed table for your reference:

Phones 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Google Pixel 10 $799 $899 ❌ ❌ Google Pixel 10 Pro $999 $1099 $1099 $1449 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL ❌ $1199 $1319 $1549

Both the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro start at the same price as last year. So the good news is you won’t be paying more despite the upgrades. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be $100 more expensive than last year. This is because Google is offering the 256GB variant as the base model this year.

Given the major upgrades, the Pixel 10 makes the most sense this year. You get a telephoto lens, a bigger battery, and all the processing power of Tensor G5. However, if you want a bigger phone, then the 9 Pro XL is your only bet. Sadly, the Pixel 10 Pro only makes sense if you want a flagship compact device. All three phones will be available for purchase on the Google Store starting August 28, 2025.

Conclusion

The Pixel 10 series is a major step up compared to previous Google phones. The Google Pixel 10 is the go-to recommendation for most people. Not only do you get the latest Tensor G5 chipset, but also a telephoto lens and a bigger battery. With Google fixing most qualms that people had with Tensor chips, it’s an easy recommendation if you want a clean software experience.

However, if you want a bigger phone, then the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a much better bet. Sadly, the Pixel 10 Pro isn’t the go-to phone unless you prefer the features of the Pro in a smaller form factor. That being said, with Tensor G5, Google has finally started listening to consumers and making good changes

Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Specs Comparison

Here is a detailed specs comparison of the Google Pixel 10 Vs 10 Pro Vs 10 Pro XL: