Google Pixel 9a Revealed in Unboxing Video: Specs and Benchmarks Showcased

A new unboxing video has emerged showcasing the Pixel 9a in all its glory.

The video reveals the benchmarks, camera samples, and the phone’s design.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 9a on March 19 and it will be the cheapest phone in the company’s lineup.

Google Pixel 9a is at least a few days away with the Mountainview giant expected to unveil the cheaper phone soon. However, after a recent hands-on video, a new video has spilled the beans on Google’s offering way before the official announcement. Sharing everything from specifications, and benchmarks to even camera samples of the phone. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s most affordable Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 9a Unveiled in New Unboxing Video

An unboxing video by Indian YouTuber, Sahil Karoul, has revealed almost everything about the Pixel 9a. Showcasing the phone in its flashy purple color, Google’s upcoming phone will have relatively thick bezels.

With a boxy design and rounded corners, it will have a metal frame and plastic back instead of the typical glass one. According to the YouTuber, the Pixel 9a will be available with 8GB of RAM and two storage variants: 128GB/256GB with UFS 3.1 storage type. There’s also an IP68 rating so the phone can survive those occasional drops of water.

The unboxing experience of the Pixel 9a is pretty simple as you get an eco-friendly cardboard box with no charger inside. There is a SIM ejector tool, and USB-C to C cable in the box. The 5,100mAh battery supports 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

As for the display itself, it will have a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a peak brightness of 2700 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. However, the thick bezels look outdated and ugly reminiscent of budget phones from years ago.

Thankfully, unlike the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 out of the box and is likely to get the same 7 years of updates. Ironically, it also means that Google’s cheapest phone will get an additional year of updates compared to the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

You get stereo speakers on either side of the phone that are pretty loud based on the initial impressions. There’s a dual camera setup on the back that sits flush with the rest of the body. For optics, you get a 48-megapixel primary and a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor.

The phone can zoom up to 8x digitally and can record videos at 4K at 60 FPS from the primary and 4K at 30 FPS from the selfie cameras. Karoul reveals that he was pleased with the camera samples during his brief usage.

Pixel 9a Benchmarks Scores and Gaming Performance

You get the same Tensor G4 as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup with an AnTuTu score of over a million at 1049844. Similarly, in Geekbench 6, you get a single-core score of 1530 and a multi-core score of 3344. In the CPU throttling test, it throttles to 61 percent which isn’t the best out there.

The 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test has a stability score of 59.1 percent while having a battery drain of 8 percent during the benchmark. Sadly, you are restricted to 60 FPS (Smooth and Extreme) in BGMI but at least the phone doesn’t heat up while gaming. However, the YouTuber did reveal that he faced some lags and stutters while gaming so Tensor G4 isn’t the best suited for intense tasks. No surprises there.

The Google Pixel 9a is likely to launch on March 19, 2025, with sales commencing on March 26, 2025. It will be available in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain color options. The Pixel 9a could cost under ₹45,000 in India and less than $499 in the US.