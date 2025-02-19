Google Pixel 9a Specs Leak: Here’s What to Expect From Google’s Most Affordable Phone

Waiting for Pixel 9 prices to drop? Looking to buy the new iPhone SE 4 (iPhone 16E)? You should wait a little while since Google is working on the Pixel 9a. It will rival Apple’s most economical smartphone with improved specifications. A new leak has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Google Pixel 9A Details Leak: It’s Better Than iPhone 16e

A report by WinFuture has spilled the beans on Google’s upcoming smartphone. According to the report, the Google Pixel 9a will have the same Tensor G4 chipset as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. Unlike previous A series phones, which used a diluted chipset compared to the rest of the lineup, the 9A doesn’t compromise on processing power.

Also Read:

Furthermore, it will have a similar 6.3-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate as the base model Pixel 9. This is an upgrade over the 6.1-inch panel on the Pixel 8a. The phone will have a peak brightness of 2700 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

No more Wall-E Inspired Camera Visor

It ships with Android 15 out of the box (finally first Pixel phone to launch with Android 15). Just like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, it will get seven years of OS updates.

The main change, however, is the radical design, as it will be the first Pixel phone to ditch the pill-shaped camera visor. The Wall-E-inspired camera module was a standout highlight of Pixel phones.

You get a glass and metal build with an aluminum frame, and the phone will be available in multiple colors. It will go on sale in Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris.

Another upgrade is the IP68 rating, up from IP67 on the Pixel 7 series. There is also wireless charging, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and satellite connectivity. The phone is likely to offer the same AI features as the rest of the Pixel 9 series including Add Me, Pixel screenshots, and more. Powering the phone is a 5,100mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Better Deal Than iPhone 16e

According to the leak by WinFuture, the Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal the 128GB variant will start at 499 Euros (approximately $520). Furthermore, the 256GB model will retail for 599 Euros (around $624) in Germany.

Also Read:

The pricing is the same as the Google Pixel 8a so at least you won’t be paying for those upgrades. It will be available for pre-order from March 19 and go on sale from March 26, 2025.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16E will cost $499 for the base 128GB variant. However, it will reportedly have a single camera, a 60Hz display, and a smaller 6.1-inch panel.

Google Pixel 9a Leaked Specifications