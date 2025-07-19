Google Pixel Watch 4 Price Leaks – Not As Expensive As You Think

A new leak has revealed the price of the Google Pixel Watch 4

The Watch 4 will have a brighter display and a slightly bigger battery

It will launch on August 20 at the Made by Google event

With Samsung recently unveiling the Galaxy Watch 8 series, it’s time for Google to take the spotlight. The Mountain View giant is all set to reveal its next-generation Pixel Watch. Expected to debut alongside the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4 will bring noticeable upgrades over its predecessor. A new leak has revealed the pricing details about the upcoming Pixel Watch 4.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Will Have the Same Price As Last Year

A new report, courtesy of DealLabs, has shed light on the price of the Google Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch will start at 399 Euros for the 41mm and 449 Euros for the 45mm variant.

Furthermore, the LTE+Wi-Fi model of the 41mm dial size will cost 499 Euros. Similarly, the 45mm Wi-Fi+ LTE model will retail for 549 Euros.

Do note that these are the prices for the watch in Europe and France. The Pixel Watch 4 will be available for pre-order starting August 20, 2025.

Furthermore, the report claims that the Pixel Watch 4 will release on August 28, 2025. Although you can expect some interesting trade-in and launch offers with the Watch.

What to Expect From Watch 4?

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to largely remain the same as its predecessor, with some incremental updates. The Watch 4 will use the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 1 and 2.

This is disappointing since many have been hoping for a new processor with Watch 4. Since Qualcomm’s next “sw6100” chipset isn’t ready yet, the only other option would be Exynos, which has its own set of issues.

Although it will have a new M55 co-processor for both the 41mm and 46mm models. It will be able to handle 5 times the AI workloads and will be useful since Wear OS 6 brings Gemini to smartwatches. The Watch 4 will also have a brighter display with 3000 nits and LTPO. Moreover, the brighter screen will put it on par with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Thankfully, there are some upgrades at least in the battery department. The Pixel Watch 4 will pack a 327mAh battery for the 41mm, up from 307mAh. Similarly, the 45mm variant will have a 459mAh battery, up from 420mAh.

It will last 30 hours with AOD turned on and 48 hours with battery saver mode on the 41mm model. Comparatively, the 45mm model will last 40 hours with AOD turned on and 72 hours in battery saver mode.

Apart from the increased battery capacity, the Pixel Watch 4 will also have side charging support. This will allow you to charge the watch on a dock and use it as a bedside clock. In terms of sensors, you get a compass, an infrared sensor for SpO2 monitoring, ECG capabilities, an optical heart rate sensor, and more. You also get Gyroscope, a 3-axis accelerometer, and ultrawideband support.