Google Quietly Opens Gemini to Everyone — No Account Needed

You can now use Gemini on the web without signing in—just open gemini.google.com.

Guest mode gives limited access with no file uploads, chat history, or advanced models.

Works only on the web for now—not available without sign-in on the Android app.

You no longer need a Google account to try Gemini. Just open gemini.google.com in a regular or incognito browser tab, and the chatbot is ready to talk. Unlike before, you do not need to sign in to access Gemini anymore. Here’s how this works

How Guest Access Works on Gemini

The experience is more or less similar. You still see the familiar chat interface and suggested prompts to help you get started. Instead of greeting you by name, it simply says, “Meet Gemini, your personal AI assistant.”

Of course, there are some trade-offs too. Currently, you can only access the Gemini 2.0 Flash model in the free account. You’ll see the other options like the experimental reasoning model, Deep Research, and Personalization, but they stay locked unless you sign in. So you cannot even use all the models available in the free tier. Features like Canvas and Gems are disabled completely. Also, you won’t be able to upload files or access past chats, since those features need account-based storage.

Clicking on the New Chat button will erase all previous chats and you cannot access them anymore. However, you can open multiple tabs to run multiple conversations at a time if you prefer to.

This shift mirrors what OpenAI already did with ChatGPT. In fact, you will observe the same limitations on ChatGPT too when using it without an account.

This opens the door for more users to try their AI models without barriers like logging in to get started. But keep in mind, that this guest access only works on the web. If you try using the Android app, it still asks for a Google account. Maybe that’ll change in the future, but for now, this update is strictly web-only.

Other New Features on Gemini

A smarter experimental model with better reasoning and support for very long chats — up to a million tokens.

Gemini can now personalize replies using your Google Search history if you give it permission. Soon, it may also use info from apps like Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Photos to help with things like planning trips.

A new Canvas tool lets you work on documents and code with AI.

The Audio Overview feature from NotebookLM is now part of the Gemini app too.

So yes, Gemini is growing fast. But now, at least, anyone can try it in seconds—no sign-up, no pressure, just pure AI on tap.