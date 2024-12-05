Google Rolls Out Live Device Temperature Tracking for Pixel Phones

Google has pushed a new update recently with a feature called Live Device Temperature for Pixel smartphones.

You can measure your Pixel smartphone’s live temperature using this feature to know if the device is overheating or cooling down.

The feature is built-in so no third-party app is required.

Google has released a new live Device Temperature tracking feature for Pixel 6 to 9 models. It is available in the Pixel Troubleshooting app. It shows a temperature label that is color-coded as:

Blue for cold

Green for normal

Yellow for warm

Red for high

Also, you will see a feedback message based on your device’s temperature. It will read the temperature using various internal sensors on supported Pixel phones. In addition to temperature insights, you will also see some helpful tips such as “Provide airflow to your phone if possible” and “Use only cases or covers made for your specific phone” to maintain optimal device performance.

Also Read:

If your Pixel phone starts overheating, you will get some actionable suggestions like lowering screen brightness, pausing charging or reducing heavy usage. In cases where the temperature exceeds normal levels, certain functions may be automatically disabled to help cool down the device.

There are some additional recommendations including using compatible cases, avoiding heavy-duty apps, and protecting the phone in extreme weather with insulated cases or proper placement.

The live device temperature feature is being rolled out with version 1.0.693922709 of the Pixel Troubleshooting app.

How to Check and Update the App?

Open Settings and search Pixel Troubleshooting on the top search bar and open it. Scroll down to check the app version. Tap on the App details option to update it using the Play Store.

Let’s see how you can check your Pixel phone’s temperature using the new Live Device Temperature Tracking:

Open Settings and tap on the Battery. Scroll down and tap on the Battery diagnostic option. Tap on Phone is very warm to view your device’s temperature.

This is a good feature to have, something that other OEMs should bring to their flagship models. Overheating is a serious risk to not only the health of your device but also your wellbeing. There have been enough instances of mobile batteries swelling and exploding into a ball of flames. Early detection and live monitoring should help reduce such instances or protect the owners.