Students! Boost Your GPA With Google Search AI Mode’s 4 New Features

Google has added 4 new features to make its AI Search Mode smarter

These features cater to students, helping them draft a plan or get help with an experiment

Most of these features will be available in the US and India above 18 years of age as part ofthe AI Labs Mode experiment

Earlier this year, Google unveiled its AI Search Mode that provides instant answers to user queries. Now, this experimental feature is getting a new update that makes it smarter than before but for students. To make life easier for students going back to school, Google is adding several new features to its AI mode in Google Search. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Google AI Search Mode Gets These 4 New Features

1. Ask Questions About Images and PDF in AI Search Mode

Currently, Google’s AI Search mode lets you ask questions using images on smartphones. But soon, you will be able to do it on your PC too. And not just that, Google is also adding the ability to upload PDFs in the “coming weeks”. Google says that AI will “analyze the contents of your file and cross-reference it with relevant information”.

This is handy for students and researchers who wish to know more about a subject beyond the source material. So you no longer need to ask your friend those annoying questions about the French classes you missed last week. Moreover, AI mode will support additional file types in the future, going apart from PDFs and images, including those in your Google Drive.

2. Create a Study Plan With Canvas

Whether you are a student looking to organize a study session or a professional working on a big project, Google’s Canvas feature will help you stay organized. This new mode can create plans for you while simultaneously organizing all the info in a side panel. Just enter your requirements for the plan, and AI mode will organize things in the side pane in real time. In the future, AI mode will be able to customize your study plans by adding context to your files, such as class notes or syllabus. This will help you stay right on track for the exams. So whether you are planning a trip to Thailand or preparing for a test, you can always continue where you last left off in the Canvas mode.

3. Search Live For Real-Time Questions

While Gemini Live lets you talk to AI in real-time, Google is introducing a new feature called Search Live. Thanks to the power of Project Astra, Gemini can now see what you are doing and help you with it. For instance, if you are having trouble with your Science experiment, you can use Gemini Live to troubleshoot.

It can also answer all your queries and even ask for suggestions. The feature will be available in Google Lens and will be rolling out later this week in the US to mobile users. Although you need to get enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment. To get started, tap on the Lens icon in the Google app and point your camera for help.

4. Search While Browsing With Gemini Live

Last but not least, you can ask Gemini about the things that you see on your screen. Whether it’s a PDF, a maths problem, or a complex science equation, Gemini can solve it for you. Just tap on the “Ask Google about this page” in the address bar and select the diagram or equation you wish to ask about.

Google will provide an AI Overview with a snapshot of the information. Furthermore, you can follow up questions by tapping on the AI Mode at the top of the Lens Search results or pressing the Deep Dive button. It will roll out in the coming weeks for mobile users in the US enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

So how are you going to use Google Search AI Mode’s new features?