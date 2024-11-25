Google Tasks Now Integrated into Google Calendar on Android

Google is making it easier to manage tasks on the go by integrating Google Tasks directly into Google Calendar on Android. Previously, the Tasks feature in Google Calendar only allowed users to view and create tasks if they had a due date. Now users can see all their tasks including those without dates in a full-screen view.

The functionality is similar to what was introduced for Google Calendar on the web last year, making it easier to track events and tasks from one place without switching apps.

Access Tasks View on Google Calendar App

You can find the new Tasks view by tapping the dedicated icon at the top of the app, right next to the “Today” button. This opens an interface similar to the standalone Tasks app, where you can view all your lists, favorites, and even completed tasks. It provides a more seamless experience to manage your tasks directly from Google Calendar.

The update is rolling out over the coming weeks to both Google Workspace users and personal Google accounts. As of now, it is coming only on the Google Calendar Android app, with no word yet on when it will be available for iOS.

While this integration makes it easier to keep everything organized, the standalone Google Tasks app remains available, and it is still the only way to get a widget for your home screen. Some users might find the standalone app redundant after this update, but Google has not indicated any plans to discontinue it.

Google Tasks Still Lags Behind Competitors

Despite these improvements, Google Tasks still falls behind other to-do apps in terms of features. There is no smart list creation, tagging, or collaboration options, which means advanced users may still prefer alternatives like Todoist or Microsoft To-Do. However, for users who need a simple to-do list that integrates well with Google services, this update makes Google Tasks in Calendar significantly more useful.