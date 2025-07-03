Home » News » Google Veo 3 Now Available to All Gemini Pro Users Worldwide

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava
  • Google Veo 3 is now live for all Gemini “AI Pro” subscribers in 159 countries.
  • You can create three “Veo 3 Fast” videos per day.
  • Google also teases photo‑to‑video generation “coming soon.”

AI has advanced to the point where it can now generate realistic videos from a few lines of text. Many big companies are already jumping on this trend. Nike used AI to create a unique ad campaign called “Never Done Evolving,” while Microsoft made an entire commercial for its Surface devices using generative AI. And now, Google is making it even easier for users to experience generative videos by integrating its powerful Veo 3 video generation model for all Gemini Pro subscribers worldwide.

Before we dive in, remember how Veo 3 originally launched as an exclusive feature for Ultra subscribers at a whopping $250 per month? Well, that’s changed now. Google Labs VP and Gemini app lead Josh Woodward has confirmed that Veo 3 is now available in the much more affordable $19.99/month Gemini Pro tier, and it’s rolling out globally.

Google Veo 3 Goes Mainstream

Veo 3 is rolling out worldwide in the Gemini app to everyone on the AI Pro plan. That means creators in 159 regions, from the U.S. to India, Indonesia, and every EU nation, can start making AI‑generated clips using their phones.

At I/O 2025, Google pitched Veo 3 as a next‑gen video engine that understands real‑world physics, proper lip‑sync, and even layers ambient audio into your prompt‑based stories. Until now, you needed the Ultra subscription. Today, the same costs $19.99.

What You Get in Veo 3

FeatureVeo 3 Fast (Pro)
Clip length8 seconds
Resolution720 p
Generation speed2× faster than Veo 2
Daily quota3 videos; after that, it falls back to Veo 2
AudioDialogue, background noise, nature sounds, more

Google also says you’ll run into fewer safety blocks when generating content compared to earlier builds.

What’s Next for Veo 3

Google is already teasing photo‑to‑video generative models that let you animate still images with Veo 3. No timeline yet, but the feature is in progress. Until then, Pro subscribers can start experimenting with the video generation model.

That’s it, peeps!. Have fun creating realistic videos with Veo 3, and let us know on X what kind of prompts turn out the best results.

