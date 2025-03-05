Google Working on New Pixel Sense Assistant, Will Debut With Pixel 10 Series

Have you always thought of a truly smart AI assistant that knows everything about you? While Gemini has become advanced, it still doesn’t know you well enough to deliver personalized results. To solve this issue, Google is working on Pixel Sense, a version of the rumored Pixie assistant. This next-generation virtual assistant will debut with the Pixel 10 series later this year according to a new report.

Google Pixel Sense Assistant to Launch With Pixel 10

Android Authority reports Google is planning to release its Pixel Sense virtual assistant with the Pixel 10. It will be a version of the long-rumored Pixie and offer a “personalized experience based on things you do on your Pixel”. But how exactly?

Pixel Sense should be able to fetch data from other Google apps to get more details about you. These apps include Calendar, Chrome, Contacts, Sccrenshots, Docs, Files, Gmail, Keep Notes, Maps, Messages, Phone, Photos, Recorder Wallet, YouTube Music and YouTube. So it knows your tastes, requirements, searches, app usage, etc. and make suggestions based on this data set – something that Gemini can’t for now.

Interestingly, the app can also gather data from Aurelius, which is likely to be an upcoming app as well as Google Screenshots. It can process data from media files, text, images, AI content, and even metadata associated with them.

Similar to Pixel Screenshots, it can use the metadata of files to learn more from them. This can be useful for organizing and searching those screenshots. By gathering all this data, it can offer personalized predictive suggestions based on the places you visited or the products you have searched.

Moreover, it can learn how you use your phone based on your usage pattern helping you complete your tasks faster. Pixel Sense can also identify your areas of interest to prioritize topics that are important to you. What’s cool is the fact that all of these tasks will be processed on the device so you can access them even when you are offline.

Your privacy will be preserved since it is only visible to you and not sent to Google’s servers. It is likely to use Gemini Nano to process this data on-device.

Pixel 10 is definitely shaping up to be an exciting upgrade as the company plans to shift to TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry for manufacturing its Tensor chips. The new Tensor processor and Gemini Nano could help it complete these complex tasks.