Google’s Project Mariner: Use AI Agents to Complete Tasks in Chrome

Use AI Agents to Perform Tasks on Your Behalf Inside Chrome

Project Mariner is a Chrome extension powered by Google’s Gemini 2.0 AI to automate online tasks like shopping and form-filling.

Previously known as Jarvis, it can handle tasks such as gathering information, booking travel, and applying for jobs.

Early limitations include slow task completion and difficulty with complex website layouts.

Imagine having a virtual assistant inside your Chrome that helps you with everyday tasks like shopping, filling out forms, or even just finding information online. Google’s Project Mariner, powered by the new Gemini 2.0 AI model, is bringing this idea to life. Let’s break it down so anyone can understand what makes this tool exciting.

What is Project Mariner?

It’s an AI agent, which means it’s like a collection of multiple AI tools that can work together to finish a task. For example, one AI tool can process images, another can handle text, and yet another performs actions like filling out forms or navigating. Together, these components function as a cohesive assistant.

For instance, give a list of items and ask Mariner to shop online. One AI tool will find the best deals online, another will navigate to those product pages, and another will fill out your delivery and payment details to complete the shopping from start to end.

Think of it like a smart Chrome extension that can automate repetitive tasks on Chrome. Currently, Google is testing it with a small group of trusted users through an experimental Chrome extension. This testing phase helps gather feedback to improve the tool before it’s rolled out more widely. Once the testing is complete, Google plans to make it accessible to a broader audience, potentially integrating it into Chrome as a standard feature. However, you can join the Trusted Tester Waitlist if you want to get your hands on the tool faster.

What You Can Do with Project Mariner?

Apart from online shopping, here are some ways you can use Project Mariner:

Finding Information: Mariner can browse multiple websites, gather the data you need, like email IDs of different companies, and compile it in one place. Travel Planning: If you’re booking a flight, Mariner can compare airline options, find the cheapest tickets, and even fill in your passport details. Job Applications: While applying for jobs, Mariner can auto-fill application forms, upload your resume, and keep track of submitted applications. Research Projects: It can summarize long articles, extract key points, and compile useful data for your assignments or work presentations. Event Registration: Signing up for events? Mariner can quickly handle repetitive form entries, your name, email, and preferences across different registration portals.

Whether it’s a small task or a multi-step long press, you can do it with the Mariner.

What are the Limitations?

While promising, Mariner is still in its early stages. Here are a couple of things it’s still working on:

Some tasks might take longer than you’d expect. Just like humans it slowly navigates to each page and has to perform tasks. Google’s Mariner should be able to finish some kinds of tasks quickly. However, improvements are on the way.

It’s not perfect at understanding very complicated web layouts yet. So in case if the web page is clumsy or has a non-common layout, it will struggle to navigate.

Other Projects Powered By Gemini 2.0?

Google announced its next AI model with upcoming AI projects during the 12 Days of OpenAI campaign. Google has also announced Project Astra powered by Gemini 2.0. It’s an AI assistant designed to handle tasks beyond the browser, like integrating with tools such as Google Maps and Lens to provide real-world assistance. Similarly, Jules is an AI agent for developers that integrates directly into coding workflows, helping plan, debug, and execute tasks. Additionally, AI agents in gaming are being explored, which assist players with in-game strategies or create new playable environments, making gaming more interactive and dynamic.