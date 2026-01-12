Home » Puzzles » Grain Used in Brewing Ale – Crossword Clue Answers

Grain Used in Brewing Ale – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 4 Letters – MALT
  • 6 Letters – BARLEY

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersHOP, RYE, OAT
4 LettersMALT, HOPS, CORN, REAL, VATS, WORT, MASH, OAST, RICE, SAGO, OATS
5 LettersYEAST, EMBER, LETUP, HOBBY, GREBE, HOUSE, MAIZE, WHEAT, FARRO
6 LettersBARLEY, LEARNS, TEAPOT, KETTLE, YEASTS, BULGUR, ROLLED
7 LettersMALTOSE, LACTEAL, BROTHEL, MARKHAM, URINATE, TAPIOCA, ALECOST
8 LettersMALTSTER, ALGERIAN, GUINNESS, CREEPERS, SEMOLINA, DEMIJOHN, MOLASSES, SARDONIC
9 LettersOASTHOUSE, CASSOULET, ELEGANTLY, INEBRIATE
10 LettersDESALINATE, CEREBELLAR
13 LettersUNIMPEACHABLE

