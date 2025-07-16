Grand Blue S2E3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Where to Watch

Summary:

Shiori stops the fake marriage between Iori and Chisa and tries to convince him to return home to inherit the family inn.

Kouhei’s obsession with Shiori leads to over-the-top antics, including tying up Iori and bribing him with anime merch.

Shiori experiences diving for the first time and shares a heartfelt moment with Iori before heading back home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 Episode 3’s release date, countdown timer, and where to watch the series.

Grand Blue continues its long-awaited return with more absurd college life antics. Following the chaos of Shiori’s unexpected arrival in Episode 2, Iori and the diving club face yet another round of misunderstandings, games, and heavy drinking.

With each episode, the series ramps up its signature blend of outrageous humor and awkward situations. Here’s a recap of episode 2, a look at what to expect in episode 3, the full release date and time breakdown, countdown timer, and streaming info.

Grand Blue Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Grand Blue Episode 2, titled Brother, opens with Shiori stopping the forced marriage proposal between Iori and Chisa by convincing Nanaka that nothing happened between them. While Iori grows suspicious of how she knows the truth, Shiori dodges the topic and is introduced to everyone in the club, except Kouhei.

Iori tries to send Shiori back home, bluntly admitting that he isn’t happy to see her. Kouhei soon shows up, ties Iori up, and demands that Shiori call him “Kouhei-onichan.” Shiori counters by calling him “Kouhei-niisama,” which thrills Kouhei so much that he begins offering anime merch as a bribe.

Things spiral as the group plans a contest to see if Shiori can stay, but she knocks Iori out and cancels it. She reveals she only wants Iori to return home to take over the family inn. Even her attempts to stir homesickness, like cooking nostalgic meals, fail to sway him. Kouhei’s bonding efforts also crash and burn.

The second half shifts to diving practice. Although Shiori declines at first, a conversation with Toshio changes her mind. After joining Chisa underwater, she finds herself enjoying the experience. Iori earns his diving license, and Shiori decides to return home. Before leaving, the siblings share a heartfelt moment that deepens their bond.

What to Expect in Grand Blue Season 2 Episode 3

Episode 3 is expected to continue the fallout from Aina’s confusion about Iori and Chisa’s relationship. Still unsettled by what she heard, she tries to get a better understanding of their dynamic, but things only get more awkward.

A new drinking game might be on the horizon, with even more wild dares and over-the-top reactions. With Shiori still around and the group’s constant teasing, expect another round of embarrassing misunderstandings and laugh-out-loud moments.

According to the official schedule of the series, Grand Blue Season 2 Episode 3 will air on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST in Japan. Fans around the world can catch the episode earlier depending on their time zone:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, July 21 8:30 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, July 21 11:30 AM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, July 21 4:30 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, July 21 5:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, July 21 5:30 PM UAE (GST) Monday, July 21 7:30 PM India (IST) Monday, July 21 9:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, July 21 11:30 PM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, July 22 12:30 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, July 22 12:30 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, July 22 1:30 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, July 22 3:30 AM

Where to Watch Grand Blue Season 2

You can watch Grand Blue Season 2 on Crunchyroll, where new episodes with English subtitles are uploaded shortly after airing in Japan. For viewers in Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. Availability may differ by region, and a premium subscription might be needed to access the latest episodes right away.