What Is the Gray Fog in Lord of Mysteries? Explained

The Gray Fog is a hidden domain above the spiritual world, tied to Klein’s transmigration in Lord of Mysteries.

Klein uses it to host the Tarot Club, enhance divination, shield against gods, and transfer items.

Here’s a complete breakdown of what Gray Fog is and how it plays such a crucial role in Klein’s journey.

If you’ve just finished watching Lord of Mysteries Episode 10, you’re probably left with a head full of questions. From Klein Moretti’s rapid advancement as a Beyonder to the shocking revelations, there is one question that keeps coming back again and again: What exactly is the Gray Fog in the Lord of Mysteries’ lore?

By now, you’ve watched Klein step into that strange, otherworldly place for his rituals. You’ve watched him use it to summon people, protect himself from devastating powers, and play god at the Tarot Club meetings. But the Gray Fog is more than a magical illusion; it’s one of the most crucial pieces of the entire story.

So, let’s break down what the Gray Fog is, how Klein uses it, and why it is crucial for everything that comes next.

What is The Gray Fog in Lord of Mysteries?

Gray Fog in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Gray Fog exists above the spiritual world, and Klein first entered it by performing the luck enhancement ritual soon after his transmigration in Tingen. At first, it baffled him as strange ravings echoing in his mind, but what he actually discovered was a secret domain like no other.

This is also well-protected, concealed from outside forces, and strongly linked with Klein’s transmigration. Over time, he learns that it isn’t a random pocket space; it is the Sefirah Castle, one of the nine Sefirot left behind by the Original Creator.

Anything he desires in this space can be brought into existence by Klein: a magnificent palace, an ancient bronze table, and even the very throne room where the Tarot Club meets.

Why Klein Holds the Tarot Club in the Gray Fog

Tarot Club meeting in the Gray Fog | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

If you’re wondering why Klein selected the Gray Fog as the place for the Tarot Club meetings, it’s easy: it’s the safest and most powerful place he can venture to. The fog is the source of his divination power, blocks interference, and keeps him safe from High-Sequence Beyonders and even gods.

When Klein touched two crimson stars in this space, he unknowingly brought Audrey Hall (Justice) and Alger Wilson (The Hanged Man) into the Gray Fog. Rather than admit he had no idea what was happening, he complied and declared himself “The Fool.” This choice established the foundation of the Tarot Club.

Since then, the group has met every Monday at 3 p.m. within the Gray Fog’s palace. They all hide behind the mist, taking on Tarot-based codenames, while Klein maintains his pretense of being an all-knowing god. This reality permits him to translate languages, transfer objects, and even collect Roselle’s diary entries.

What Are the Powers of the Gray Fog

Klein sitting on the throne above the Gray Fog in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Within this space, Klein is not only stronger, but he’s untouchable compared to his usual self. Here’s what the Gray Fog allows him to do:

Amplifies Divination : His readings are much more precise, with no interference.

: His readings are much more precise, with no interference. Shields Against Gods : Even the direct contact of entities such as the Sun God would have killed him, but the Gray Fog absorbed and healed the damage.

: Even the direct contact of entities such as the Sun God would have killed him, but the Gray Fog absorbed and healed the damage. Stores and Transfers Items : Imagine it as a supernatural cloud drive; Klein can store artifacts and pass them between Tarot members.

: Imagine it as a supernatural cloud drive; Klein can store artifacts and pass them between Tarot members. Summoning Himself : Through the use of the fog, Klein can summon himself.

: Through the use of the fog, Klein can summon himself. Protects His Spirit: Within, his spirit and body are shielded from external harm.

We’ve already seen it in effect in the donghua. In Episode 3, despite being only Sequence 9, Klein used the Gray Fog to trap and defeat a Sequence 7 Clown. And then in Episodes 5 and 6, the Gray Fog saved him from certain death when he encountered the Sun God’s remnant power.

What is The Castle of Sefirah and the Door of Light

The Castle of Sefirah above the Gray Fog as seen in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

As Klein advances, the truth of the Gray Fog becomes clearer. What looks like an endless sea of mist is actually part of the Sefirah Castle, a divine legacy from the Original Creator. Inside, Klein had used his mind to build the palace and the Tarot table, but at its core lies something far darker: the Door of Light.

This strange, bluish-black gateway is wrapped in many spheres of light filled with squirming maggots, and above it hang cocoons holding souls of all kinds. Some even wear modern clothing, carrying cell phones. Three cocoons have already been destroyed: one belongs to the Evernight Goddess, one to Emperor Roselle, and the third to Klein himself.

That means the Gray Fog is not just a sanctuary. It’s connected to transmigration, fate, and the deepest mysteries of existence.

Why the Gray Fog Matters in Lord of Mysteries

Klein as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Gray Fog isn’t a cheat code for Klein. It’s the backbone for his journey as The Fool and the ground upon which the grandest secrets of the story will be revealed. It also allows Audrey, Alger, and later Derrick Berg to meet across time and space without revealing their real identities.

What makes it so exciting is how fragile it all is. Klein is finding out how to control the Sefirah Castle, and every step forward makes him more powerful, but also ties him closer to forces far beyond his comprehension.

Final Thoughts on the Gray Fog in Lord of Mysteries

By the end of Episode 10, you’re no longer looking at Klein as just another Beyonder. The Gray Fog transforms him into a different person, someone who can deceive gods, bend reality, and lead a secret organization from the shadows.

But with every prayer answered and every ritual performed, the Gray Fog asks the question one more time: Is Klein truly its master, or just another pawn trapped within its mysteries?