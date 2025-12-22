Home » Puzzles » Greeting From Kermit the Frog – Crossword Clue Answers

This clue last appeared in  NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersJIM, PIG
4 LettersHIHO, BEIN, DIGA, ODIE
5 LettersCAPER, ROBIN, PIGGY, BANJO, GREEN, FLIES, FABLE, TIANA, AESOP
6 LettersHENSON, MUPPET, OXYGEN
7 LettersRAINBOW, MUPPETS, HAMITUP
8 LettersCRATCHIT, PEAGREEN, GREENIES
9 LettersJIMHENSON
10 LettersMUPPETSHOW, THEMUPPETS
11 LettersBOBCRATCHIT
13 LettersTHEMUPPETSHOW
17 LettersRAINBOWCONNECTION
18 LettersTHANKSGIVINGPARADE
20 LettersITSNOTEASYBEINGGREEN

