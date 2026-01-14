Home » Puzzles » Group of Allied Nations – Crossword Clue Answers

Group of Allied Nations – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Group of Allied Nations, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Group of Allied Nations – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Group of Allied Nations.

  • 4 letters – BLOC

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Group of Allied Nations. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersEU, VE
3 LettersUSA, IKE, GIL
4 LettersBLOC, OPEC, ASIA, USSR, NATO, ARAB, AXIS, AXES, FOCH, DDAY, DYAN, ALLY
5 LettersBLOCS, ADIEU, BRICS, GIGUE, TIEUP, WORLD, ANZIO, YALTA, UBOAT
6 LettersLEAGUE, EUROPE, EMPIRE, BOCAGE, LIKING, PORTIA
7 LettersEMPRESS, ECLOGUE, DUNKIRK, TRIPOLI, SALERNO, CASSINO
8 LettersALLIANCE, EUROZONE, NEAREAST, NORMANDY, THAILAND
9 LettersCOALITION, EUPHORBIA, CONTINENT, EUCALYPTI, LENDLEASE, ACQUIESCE, PARAMOUNT, GALLIPOLI
10 LettersFEDERALIST, BERLINWALL
11 LettersMARLBOROUGH
12 LettersCOMMONWEALTH
13 LettersCONFEDERATION, UNCOMFORTABLE, FERDINANDFOCH
15 LettersTHECOMMONWEALTH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Warning Device – Crossword Clue Answers

Monkey bread tree – Crossword Clue Answers

Emulates a Gambler – Crossword Clue Answers

Marten of North Asian Forests – Crossword Clue Answers

Unquestionable Truth – Crossword Clue Answers

Causing Gloom or Depression – Crossword Clue Answers

Rope Making Fiber – Crossword Clue Answers

Small Amount in a Recipe – Crossword Clue Answers

Octordle #1452 Hints And Answers Today: January 15, 2026

NYT Wordle #1671 Hints, Answers Today – January 15, 2026