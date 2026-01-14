Group of Allied Nations – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Group of Allied Nations, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

4 letters – BLOC

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters EU, VE 3 Letters USA, IKE, GIL 4 Letters BLOC, OPEC, ASIA, USSR, NATO, ARAB, AXIS, AXES, FOCH, DDAY, DYAN, ALLY 5 Letters BLOCS, ADIEU, BRICS, GIGUE, TIEUP, WORLD, ANZIO, YALTA, UBOAT 6 Letters LEAGUE, EUROPE, EMPIRE, BOCAGE, LIKING, PORTIA 7 Letters EMPRESS, ECLOGUE, DUNKIRK, TRIPOLI, SALERNO, CASSINO 8 Letters ALLIANCE, EUROZONE, NEAREAST, NORMANDY, THAILAND 9 Letters COALITION, EUPHORBIA, CONTINENT, EUCALYPTI, LENDLEASE, ACQUIESCE, PARAMOUNT, GALLIPOLI 10 Letters FEDERALIST, BERLINWALL 11 Letters MARLBOROUGH 12 Letters COMMONWEALTH 13 Letters CONFEDERATION, UNCOMFORTABLE, FERDINANDFOCH 15 Letters THECOMMONWEALTH

