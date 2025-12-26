If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Group of Nine, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
This clue last appeared in “Forwarded Messages” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.
Group of Nine – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Group of Nine.
- 5 letters – NONET
- 6 letters – ENNEAD
- 8 letters – NONUPLET
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Group of Nine. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 12 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|4 Letters
|ANON, PHIL, RAIL, MUSE
|5 Letters
|NONET, TENON, AMUSE, MUSES, MELEE, ERATO, NEARS, SPANS, SIGNS, TRENT, ENNUI, DOLLY
|6 Letters
|ENNEAD, AZORES, SCOTUS, NONETS, NONARY, INNING, STERNE
|7 Letters
|ENNEADS, PLANETS, TENSION, ENNEADO
|8 Letters
|ENNEADIC, TENNYSON, NONUPLET, NONARIES, BONIFACE
|9 Letters
|NONUPLETS, RADIOHEAD
|10 Letters
|MIGNONETTE, CONTINGENT
|11 Letters
|NONETHELESS, LLOYDWEBBER, ITMEANSALOT
|12 Letters
|SUPREMECOURT
