All New Pets in Grow a Garden Admin War Update

The Admin War Update has brought eight new pets to Grow a Garden, each with unique abilities and themes. These pets can be obtained through different methods, including the Skyroot Chest, Friendship Shop, and Admin War event rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Admin War pets.

How to Get Admin War Pets in Grow a Garden

The new pets can be obtained through three main methods:

Skyroot Chest : Purchase from the Friendship Shop for 1,500,000 coins or craft at the crafting station. Contains random pet rewards.

: Purchase from the Friendship Shop for or craft at the crafting station. Contains random pet rewards. Friendship Shop : Buy specific pets directly using friendship currency earned by feeding the Goliath NPC.

: Buy specific pets directly using friendship currency earned by feeding the Goliath NPC. Admin War Event: Earn rewards from participating in the Admin War event activities.

All New Admin War Pets in Grow a Garden

Here are all eight new pets added in the Admin War Update:

Pet Name How to Obtain Passive Abilities

Elk Skyroot Chest 2.54% chance that berry fruits stay after being collected

Mandrake Skyroot Chest Harvesting Mandrake crops has 3.57% chance to apply Rot mutation to random fruit

Gnome Friendship Shop Every 9.57 minutes has 1.05% chance to mutate fruit with Gnomed mutation (increases by 1.05% per Gnome cosmetic)

Griffin Skyroot Chest Every 15 minutes starts Cyclone – pets hit get 60s cooldown advance, fruits hit get 10% chance for Cyclonic mutation

Lemon Lion Admin War Event Brain-Roar: mutates fruit with Brainrot mutation; Citrus Roar: grants bonus experience to random pet

Apple Gazelle Admin War Event Apple Harvester: 4-7% duplicate chance for apple-named fruits; Sugar Warp: 2-4% chance for Warped mutation on Sugar Apple harvest

Peach Wasp Admin War Event Peach Pollinator: applies Plasma mutation every 200-1500s; Peach Stinger: advances pet cooldowns by 60-120s every 300-602s

Green Bean Admin War Event Every 29:48m sacrifices random Beanstalk fruit to instantly grow random plant with 5.13x fruit size bonus

Best Pet Recommendation

If you’re looking for the most versatile pet from the Admin War Update, the Griffin stands out as the top choice. This pet creates Cyclone events every 15 minutes that can benefit both your other pets and your crops. When the cyclone hits pets, it advances their ability cooldowns by 60 seconds, essentially making their abilities activate faster. When it hits fruits, there’s a 10% chance they’ll get the Cyclonic mutation. This dual benefit makes the Griffin valuable for both pet management and mutation farming, giving you multiple ways to benefit from having it active in your garden.

The Admin War pets add interesting, specialized abilities to Grow a Garden’s pet system. Each pet serves specific purposes, so choose based on your farming style and crop preferences.