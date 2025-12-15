Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards and Login Bonuses

Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards and Login Bonuses

by Shida Aruya
The Christmas Harvest Event in Grow a Garden brought something cool for the holidays: An Advent Calendar that gives you free stuff every day. You just need to complete simple daily missions, and you’ll unlock rewards from December 6th to December 25th. If you finish all 19 missions, you’ll get the special Gingerbread Blossom Seed. Here is the complete Grow a Garden Advent Calendar guide.

Grow a Garden Advent Calendar

How to Participate in Grow a Garden Advent Calendar

To get your Advent Calendar rewards in Grow a Garden, look for the giant Christmas Tree in the middle of the map when you first spawn into the game. You’ll see an NPC named Presentina the Elf standing there. Talk to her and pick “View Calendar” to see what’s available.

If you want to claim the gifts, you need to do three daily missions. Each day comes with its own mission. Once you complete it, you can grab that day’s reward. If you miss a day, you can’t go back and get it later unless you want to spend Robux.

Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards

Here’s a complete list of all rewards in the Advent Calendar event in Grow a Garden:

Day #Rewards
Day 15x Bad Present
3x Normal Present
1x Rare Present
Day 250x Carrot
40x Buttercup
30x Daffodil
20x Bamboo
10x Mushroom
Day 35x Reclaimer
10x Harvest Tool
15x Event Lantern
20x Recall Wrench
Day 45x Santa’s Surprise Present
1x Rare Present
Day 51x Sugar Apple
1x Ember Lily
1x Beanstalk
Day 64x Christmas Crate
4x Christmas Present
Day 71x Mythical Egg
1x Bug Egg
1x Jungle Egg
1x Gem Egg
Day 85x Bad Present
3x Normal Present
1x Rare Present
Day 95x Santa’s Surprise Present
1x Christmas Present
Day 105x Christmas Crate
15x Harvest Tool
1x Bug Egg
Day 115x Paradise Egg
Day 1210x Strawberry
5x Blueberry
3x Grape
1x Elder Strawberry
Day 1310x Normal Present
Day 1410x Small Toy
10x Small Treat
5x Medium Toy
5x Medium Treat
Day 151x Mega Lollipop
Day 165x Christmas Egg
5x Santa’s Surprise Present
5x Christmas Present
5x Rare Gift
Day 17TBA
Day 18TBA
Day 191x Gingerbread Blossom Seed

Make sure you log in every day to complete your missions. Missing even one day means losing out on exclusive items. The event runs until December 25th, 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to collect everything. Merry Christmas!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

