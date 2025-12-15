Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards and Login Bonuses

The Christmas Harvest Event in Grow a Garden brought something cool for the holidays: An Advent Calendar that gives you free stuff every day. You just need to complete simple daily missions, and you’ll unlock rewards from December 6th to December 25th. If you finish all 19 missions, you’ll get the special Gingerbread Blossom Seed. Here is the complete Grow a Garden Advent Calendar guide.
How to Participate in Grow a Garden Advent Calendar
To get your Advent Calendar rewards in Grow a Garden, look for the giant Christmas Tree in the middle of the map when you first spawn into the game. You’ll see an NPC named Presentina the Elf standing there. Talk to her and pick “View Calendar” to see what’s available.
If you want to claim the gifts, you need to do three daily missions. Each day comes with its own mission. Once you complete it, you can grab that day’s reward. If you miss a day, you can’t go back and get it later unless you want to spend Robux.
Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards
Here’s a complete list of all rewards in the Advent Calendar event in Grow a Garden:
|Day #
|Rewards
|Day 1
|5x Bad Present
3x Normal Present
1x Rare Present
|Day 2
|50x Carrot
40x Buttercup
30x Daffodil
20x Bamboo
10x Mushroom
|Day 3
|5x Reclaimer
10x Harvest Tool
15x Event Lantern
20x Recall Wrench
|Day 4
|5x Santa’s Surprise Present
1x Rare Present
|Day 5
|1x Sugar Apple
1x Ember Lily
1x Beanstalk
|Day 6
|4x Christmas Crate
4x Christmas Present
|Day 7
|1x Mythical Egg
1x Bug Egg
1x Jungle Egg
1x Gem Egg
|Day 8
|5x Bad Present
3x Normal Present
1x Rare Present
|Day 9
|5x Santa’s Surprise Present
1x Christmas Present
|Day 10
|5x Christmas Crate
15x Harvest Tool
1x Bug Egg
|Day 11
|5x Paradise Egg
|Day 12
|10x Strawberry
5x Blueberry
3x Grape
1x Elder Strawberry
|Day 13
|10x Normal Present
|Day 14
|10x Small Toy
10x Small Treat
5x Medium Toy
5x Medium Treat
|Day 15
|1x Mega Lollipop
|Day 16
|5x Christmas Egg
5x Santa’s Surprise Present
5x Christmas Present
5x Rare Gift
|Day 17
|TBA
|Day 18
|TBA
|Day 19
|1x Gingerbread Blossom Seed
Make sure you log in every day to complete your missions. Missing even one day means losing out on exclusive items. The event runs until December 25th, 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to collect everything. Merry Christmas!