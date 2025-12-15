Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards and Login Bonuses

The Christmas Harvest Event in Grow a Garden brought something cool for the holidays: An Advent Calendar that gives you free stuff every day. You just need to complete simple daily missions, and you’ll unlock rewards from December 6th to December 25th. If you finish all 19 missions, you’ll get the special Gingerbread Blossom Seed. Here is the complete Grow a Garden Advent Calendar guide.

How to Participate in Grow a Garden Advent Calendar

To get your Advent Calendar rewards in Grow a Garden, look for the giant Christmas Tree in the middle of the map when you first spawn into the game. You’ll see an NPC named Presentina the Elf standing there. Talk to her and pick “View Calendar” to see what’s available.

If you want to claim the gifts, you need to do three daily missions. Each day comes with its own mission. Once you complete it, you can grab that day’s reward. If you miss a day, you can’t go back and get it later unless you want to spend Robux.

Grow a Garden Advent Calendar Guide: All Rewards

Here’s a complete list of all rewards in the Advent Calendar event in Grow a Garden:

Day # Rewards Day 1 5x Bad Present

3x Normal Present

1x Rare Present Day 2 50x Carrot

40x Buttercup

30x Daffodil

20x Bamboo

10x Mushroom Day 3 5x Reclaimer

10x Harvest Tool

15x Event Lantern

20x Recall Wrench Day 4 5x Santa’s Surprise Present

1x Rare Present Day 5 1x Sugar Apple

1x Ember Lily

1x Beanstalk Day 6 4x Christmas Crate

4x Christmas Present Day 7 1x Mythical Egg

1x Bug Egg

1x Jungle Egg

1x Gem Egg Day 8 5x Bad Present

3x Normal Present

1x Rare Present Day 9 5x Santa’s Surprise Present

1x Christmas Present Day 10 5x Christmas Crate

15x Harvest Tool

1x Bug Egg Day 11 5x Paradise Egg Day 12 10x Strawberry

5x Blueberry

3x Grape

1x Elder Strawberry Day 13 10x Normal Present Day 14 10x Small Toy

10x Small Treat

5x Medium Toy

5x Medium Treat Day 15 1x Mega Lollipop Day 16 5x Christmas Egg

5x Santa’s Surprise Present

5x Christmas Present

5x Rare Gift Day 17 TBA Day 18 TBA Day 19 1x Gingerbread Blossom Seed

Make sure you log in every day to complete your missions. Missing even one day means losing out on exclusive items. The event runs until December 25th, 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to collect everything. Merry Christmas!