Grow a Garden – All Beanstalk Shop Items (Goliath’s Goods)

The Beanstalk Shop is the perfect place to purchase a variety of goods while the limited-time event lasts. The shop at the very top of the Beanstalk Tree has a wide assortment of items ranging from new Cosmetics to pet eggs, offering you a good range of choices. However, you might not know how to unlock the Beanstalk Shop or the complete list of Goliath’s Goods. Hence, this article offers a brief guide, shedding light on the limited time Beanstalk Shop and its items in Grow a Garden.

List of All the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Shop Items

To check out all the Goliath’s Items in the Beanstalk Shop, you must climb to the very top of the Beanstalk Tree in the middle of the map. Once there, interact with the Goliath NPC and click on the ‘What are you selling‘ option. This will show you everything that the shop has to offer. We have also listed all these items below, along with some other details that you should know.

Image Item Name Price How to Unlock Sprout Seed Pack 1,500,000 Automatically unlocked Sprout Egg 50,000,000 Contribute in the Beanstalk Tree’s growth twice. Mandrake Seed 50,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth twice. Sprout Crate 12,000,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth thrice. Silver Fertilizer 10,000,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth four times. Canary Melon Seed 4,000,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth five times. Amberheart 8,000,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth six times. Spriggan 150,000,000 Contribute to the Beanstalk Tree’s growth six times.

What You Should Remember About Beanstalk Shop

While the Beanstalk Shop is an excellent place to go shopping in Grow a Garden, accessing it at your leisure can be quite a challenge. This is because, as the Beanstalk Tree deteriorates with time and reverts to its small form, the shop also disappears alongside it. It means you must tag along with others to gather 900 points and regrow the tree back to its full size before you can access all of Goliath’s Goods.

This process happens every hour, which is also the time when the shop restocks and brings fresh goods for sale. However, you can also spend Sheckles to restock the shop immediately. Do note that the cost of restocking increases with each use.

How to Unlock Everything in the Beanstalk Shop

Did you reach the Beanstalk Shop, but some items are locked? Well, this is because not everything is available for purchase on your first run. Some items, like the Sprout Egg and Amberheart, require you to grow the Beanstalk Tree multiple times before they are accessible. So, it is highly recommended that you put an effort into collecting points in your server and help the tree grow each time.

To grow the Beanstalk Tree, you must talk to the Jack NPC in the middle of the map and offer the fruits that he requests. This will give you points and unlock the tree’s full potential when the total points reach 900.

Best Items in Beanstalk Shop in Grow a Garden

Since the Beanstalk Shop has a wide array of items on sale, it can be confusing and overwhelming to pick the best out of the lot. It is crucial to wait and consider since the best items also cost the most Sheckles. Hence, we have a few recommendations below to make it easier for you to select the most useful items from Goliath’s Goods.

Sprout Seed Pack – The Sprout Seed Pack is one of the best items to get from the Beanstalk Shop. You have a chance of obtaining one of the six seeds that it offers. All the crops within this seed pack are worth planting in your garden.

– The Sprout Seed Pack is one of the best items to get from the Beanstalk Shop. You have a chance of obtaining one of the six seeds that it offers. All the crops within this seed pack are worth planting in your garden. Sprout Egg – The Sprout Egg is undeniably the best item to get from the Beanstalk Shop. You can obtain the amazing Golden Goose from this egg, which will help you easily acquire tons of Sheckles in the game.

– The Sprout Egg is undeniably the best item to get from the Beanstalk Shop. You can obtain the amazing Golden Goose from this egg, which will help you easily acquire tons of Sheckles in the game. Spriggan – If you like your plants to acquire various unique mutations, then you might want to invest in this fella. The Spriggan is the only thing that can apply the Bloom Mutation to your plants in the game, further boosting their sell value.

Well, this brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful.