Grow a Garden – All Fence Skins and How to Change Them

Customizing your garden not only gives it a personal flair but also allows it to stand out on the server. To make things more outlandish, the developer has added Fence Skins to Grow a Garden with the recent Beanstalk Event update. Now, you can swap out the boring brown wooden ones with a glowing or a spiked one. So, if you don’t know how to change the Fence Skins in Grow a Garden and how many you currently have, then this article will help you out.

List of All Fence Skins in Grow a Garden

Currently, the list of fence skins that can be obtained is limited. However, the options are bound to grow with new updates. We will also update the list when the developer adds a new skin to the game. For now, you can check out the list below.

Image Name How to Unlock Blood Fence The Bloodmoon Crate (120,000,000 Sheckles) Twilight Fence The Twilight Crate (120,000,000 Sheckles) Fork Fence One of the Chris P’s Kitchen Rewards Spine Fence The Dino Crate Dino Proof Fence The Dino Crate Wood Fence Cosmetic Shop (750,000 Sheckles) Bamboo Fence Zen Crate from the Zen Shop (15 Chi) Golden Fence Will update soon Silver Fence Will update soon Picket Fence Reward for reaching profile level 3 Bean Fence Help the Beanstalk Tree grow 10 times

Also read:

How to Change Fence Skins in Grow a Garden

Swapping between Fence Skins is a straightforward task in Grow a Garden. Simply follow the instructions below to do so:

Launch Grow a Garden on Roblox. Go near your player banner right outside the garden. Press E to open the Fence Skins menu. Click on the fence skin you wish to use.

It is worth noting that you can only equip and use skins that you have unlocked. So, clicking on the locked ones will do nothing.

This also brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new Grow a Garden update rolls out.