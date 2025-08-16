Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Fence Skins and How to Change Them

Customizing your garden not only gives it a personal flair but also allows it to stand out on the server. To make things more outlandish, the developer has added Fence Skins to Grow a Garden with the recent Beanstalk Event update. Now, you can swap out the boring brown wooden ones with a glowing or a spiked one. So, if you don’t know how to change the Fence Skins in Grow a Garden and how many you currently have, then this article will help you out.

Grow a Garden Fence Skins

List of All Fence Skins in Grow a Garden

Currently, the list of fence skins that can be obtained is limited. However, the options are bound to grow with new updates. We will also update the list when the developer adds a new skin to the game. For now, you can check out the list below.

ImageNameHow to Unlock
Blood Fence GaGBlood FenceThe Bloodmoon Crate (120,000,000 Sheckles)
GaG twilight fenceTwilight FenceThe Twilight Crate (120,000,000 Sheckles)
Grow a Garden FenceFork FenceOne of the Chris P’s Kitchen Rewards
Spine Fence GaGSpine FenceThe Dino Crate
Dinoproof fence GaGDino Proof FenceThe Dino Crate
Wood Fence gagWood FenceCosmetic Shop (750,000 Sheckles)
Bamboo Fence GaGBamboo FenceZen Crate from the Zen Shop (15 Chi)
Golden Fence gagGolden FenceWill update soon
Silver Fence gagSilver FenceWill update soon
picket fence gagPicket FenceReward for reaching profile level 3
Grow a Garden Fence SkinsBean FenceHelp the Beanstalk Tree grow 10 times

How to Change Fence Skins in Grow a Garden

Swapping between Fence Skins is a straightforward task in Grow a Garden. Simply follow the instructions below to do so:

  1. Launch Grow a Garden on Roblox.
  2. Go near your player banner right outside the garden.
  3. Press E to open the Fence Skins menu.
  4. Click on the fence skin you wish to use.
Grow a Garden Fence Skins
Grow a Garden Fence Skins

It is worth noting that you can only equip and use skins that you have unlocked. So, clicking on the locked ones will do nothing.

This also brings us to the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new Grow a Garden update rolls out.

