Grow a Garden – All Fruit Type Plants

Grow a Garden features a diverse range of plants that you can cultivate, providing a wide variety of options to choose from. The Fruit-type plants, such as Sugar Apple and Moon Mango, are some of the most popular crops in Grow a Garden, thanks to most of them being higher-rarity and the colorful appearance of the trees. But, do you know how many fruit-type plants exist in Grow a Garden? Well, this article offers a complete list of plants that fall under this category.

All Fruit-Type Plants in Grow a Garden

Below, we have the complete list of all the plants that are considered Fruit-type in Grow a Garden. We have also added other crucial details that you should be aware of. Note that you must submit these fruits to the Jack NPC in the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden if you wish to quickly grow the event tree and receive rewards.

Points Mango Mythical Multi 100,000 6,500 5 Apple Legendary Multi 3,250 275 4 Maple Apple Divine Multi Obtained via Zen Seed Packs 77,777 6 Blueberry Uncommon Multi 400 18 2 Avocado Legendary Multi 5,000 350 4 Banana Legendary Multi 7,000 1,750 4 Blood Banana Mythical Multi 200,000 6,000 5 Coconut Mythical Multi 6,000 400 5 Passionfruit Mythical Multi Obtained via Exotic Seed Pack 3,550 5 Papaya Legendary Multi Obtained via Exotic Seed Pack 1,000 5 Pineapple Mythical Multi 7,500 2,000 5 Peach Mythical Multi Obtained via Normal Seed Pack 300 5 Pear Rare Multi Obtained via Summer Seed Packs 20,000 3 Dragon Fruit Mythical Multi 50,000 5,750 5 Durian Legendary Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 7,500 4 Grape Divine Multi 850,000 7,850 6 Green Apple Legendary Multi 3,500 300 4 Starfruit Legendary Multi Obtained via Night Seed Packs 15,000 4 Sugar Apple Prismatic Multi 25,000,000 48,000 7 Watermelon Legendary Single 2,500 3,000 4 Raspberry Rare Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 100 3 Strawberry Common Multi 50 15 1 White Mulberry Legendary Will update Will update Will update 4 Lingonberry Legendary Multi 209 Robux 35,000 4 Loquat Divine Multi 900,000 8,000 6 Hive Fruit Divine Multi 40 Honey 62,000 6 Grand Tomato Divine Multi Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack 88,000 6 Cranberry Legendary Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 3,500 4 Crown Melon Legendary Multi Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack 50,000 4 Moon Mango Mythical Multi 1,000,000,000 50,000 5 Moon Melon Mythical Multi 500,000 18,000 5 Celestiberry Mythical Multi 15,000,000 10,000 5 Traveler’s Fruit Divine Multi 32 Summer Coins Will update 6 Lemon Mythical Multi 79 Robux 350 5 Lime Mythical Multi Will update Will update 5 Kiwi Mythical Multi 10,000 2,750 5 Nectarine Mythical Multi 25 Honey 48,000 5

Are Fruit-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Fruit-type plants are absolutely worth obtaining and having in your garden. Most of them fall under the higher-rarity and generate a lot of Sheckles. They are also generally multi-harvest crops, meaning you can get more fruits per cycle. Plants like Sugar Apple are considered some of the best crops in the game, simply because they produce lots of fruit and each one sells for a lot of Sheckles. You also need these fruits for the ongoing Beanstalk Event, further increasing their demand.

This also brings us to the end of our Grow a Garden, all Fruit-type plants article. We hope that you found it useful.