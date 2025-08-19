Grow a Garden – All Fruit Type Plants

Grow a Garden features a diverse range of plants that you can cultivate, providing a wide variety of options to choose from. The Fruit-type plants, such as Sugar Apple and Moon Mango, are some of the most popular crops in Grow a Garden, thanks to most of them being higher-rarity and the colorful appearance of the trees. But, do you know how many fruit-type plants exist in Grow a Garden? Well, this article offers a complete list of plants that fall under this category.
All Fruit-Type Plants in Grow a Garden
Below, we have the complete list of all the plants that are considered Fruit-type in Grow a Garden. We have also added other crucial details that you should be aware of. Note that you must submit these fruits to the Jack NPC in the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden if you wish to quickly grow the event tree and receive rewards.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Harvest
Type
|Seed Price
(In Sheckles)
|Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)
|Beanstalk Event
Points
|Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|100,000
|6,500
|5
|Apple
|Legendary
|Multi
|3,250
|275
|4
|Maple Apple
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Zen Seed Packs
|77,777
|6
|Blueberry
|Uncommon
|Multi
|400
|18
|2
|Avocado
|Legendary
|Multi
|5,000
|350
|4
|Banana
|Legendary
|Multi
|7,000
|1,750
|4
|Blood Banana
|Mythical
|Multi
|200,000
|6,000
|5
|Coconut
|Mythical
|Multi
|6,000
|400
|5
|Passionfruit
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Exotic Seed Pack
|3,550
|5
|Papaya
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Exotic Seed Pack
|1,000
|5
|Pineapple
|Mythical
|Multi
|7,500
|2,000
|5
|Peach
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Normal Seed Pack
|300
|5
|Pear
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained via Summer Seed Packs
|20,000
|3
|Dragon Fruit
|Mythical
|Multi
|50,000
|5,750
|5
|Durian
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|7,500
|4
|Grape
|Divine
|Multi
|850,000
|7,850
|6
|Green Apple
|Legendary
|Multi
|3,500
|300
|4
|Starfruit
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Night Seed Packs
|15,000
|4
|Sugar Apple
|Prismatic
|Multi
|25,000,000
|48,000
|7
|Watermelon
|Legendary
|Single
|2,500
|3,000
|4
|Raspberry
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|100
|3
|Strawberry
|Common
|Multi
|50
|15
|1
|White Mulberry
|Legendary
|Will update
|Will update
|Will update
|4
|Lingonberry
|Legendary
|Multi
|209 Robux
|35,000
|4
|Loquat
|Divine
|Multi
|900,000
|8,000
|6
|Hive Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|40 Honey
|62,000
|6
|Grand Tomato
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack
|88,000
|6
|Cranberry
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|3,500
|4
|Crown Melon
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack
|50,000
|4
|Moon Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|1,000,000,000
|50,000
|5
|Moon Melon
|Mythical
|Multi
|500,000
|18,000
|5
|Celestiberry
|Mythical
|Multi
|15,000,000
|10,000
|5
|Traveler’s Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|32 Summer Coins
|Will update
|6
|Lemon
|Mythical
|Multi
|79 Robux
|350
|5
|Lime
|Mythical
|Multi
|Will update
|Will update
|5
|Kiwi
|Mythical
|Multi
|10,000
|2,750
|5
|Nectarine
|Mythical
|Multi
|25 Honey
|48,000
|5
Are Fruit-Type Plants Worth Growing?
Yes, Fruit-type plants are absolutely worth obtaining and having in your garden. Most of them fall under the higher-rarity and generate a lot of Sheckles. They are also generally multi-harvest crops, meaning you can get more fruits per cycle. Plants like Sugar Apple are considered some of the best crops in the game, simply because they produce lots of fruit and each one sells for a lot of Sheckles. You also need these fruits for the ongoing Beanstalk Event, further increasing their demand.
This also brings us to the end of our Grow a Garden, all Fruit-type plants article. We hope that you found it useful.