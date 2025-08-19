Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Fruit Type Plants

by Swastik Sharma
Grow a Garden features a diverse range of plants that you can cultivate, providing a wide variety of options to choose from. The Fruit-type plants, such as Sugar Apple and Moon Mango, are some of the most popular crops in Grow a Garden, thanks to most of them being higher-rarity and the colorful appearance of the trees. But, do you know how many fruit-type plants exist in Grow a Garden? Well, this article offers a complete list of plants that fall under this category.

Grow a Garden all Fruit type plants

All Fruit-Type Plants in Grow a Garden

Below, we have the complete list of all the plants that are considered Fruit-type in Grow a Garden. We have also added other crucial details that you should be aware of. Note that you must submit these fruits to the Jack NPC in the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden if you wish to quickly grow the event tree and receive rewards.

ImageNameRarityHarvest
Type		Seed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beanstalk Event
Points
Mango Grow a GardenMangoMythicalMulti100,0006,5005
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsAppleLegendaryMulti3,2502754
Maple Apple Grow a Garden cropMaple AppleDivineMultiObtained via Zen Seed Packs77,7776
Blueberry Grow a GardenBlueberryUncommonMulti400182
Avocado Grow a GardenAvocadoLegendaryMulti5,0003504
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsBananaLegendaryMulti7,0001,7504
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsBlood BananaMythicalMulti200,0006,0005
Coconut Grow a Garden cropCoconutMythicalMulti6,0004005
Passionfruit Grow a Garden cropPassionfruitMythicalMultiObtained via Exotic Seed Pack3,5505
Papaya crop Grow a GardenPapayaLegendaryMultiObtained via Exotic Seed Pack1,0005
Pineapple crop Grow a GardenPineappleMythicalMulti7,5002,0005
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsPeachMythicalMultiObtained via Normal Seed Pack3005
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsPearRareMultiObtained via Summer Seed Packs20,0003
Dragon Fruit crop Grow a GardenDragon FruitMythicalMulti50,0005,7505
Durian plant Grow a GardenDurianLegendaryMultiObtained via Seed Packs7,5004
Grape crop Grow a GardenGrapeDivineMulti850,0007,8506
Green Apple crop Grow a GardenGreen AppleLegendaryMulti3,5003004
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsStarfruitLegendaryMultiObtained via Night Seed Packs15,0004
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsSugar ApplePrismaticMulti25,000,00048,0007
Watermelon crop Grow a GardenWatermelonLegendarySingle2,5003,0004
Raspberry Grow a Garden cropRaspberryRareMultiObtained via Seed Packs1003
Strawberry crop Grow a GardenStrawberryCommonMulti50151
White Mulberry crop Grow a GardenWhite MulberryLegendaryWill updateWill updateWill update4
Lingonberry crop Grow a GardenLingonberryLegendaryMulti209 Robux35,0004
Loquat crop Grow a GardenLoquatDivineMulti900,0008,0006
Hive Fruit crop Grow a GardenHive FruitDivineMulti40 Honey62,0006
Grand Tomato crop Grow a GardenGrand TomatoDivineMultiObtained via Gourmet Seed Pack88,0006
Cranberry crop Grow a GardenCranberryLegendaryMultiObtained via Seed Packs3,5004
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsCrown MelonLegendaryMultiObtained via Gourmet Seed Pack50,0004
Moon Mango crop Grow a GardenMoon MangoMythicalMulti1,000,000,00050,0005
Moon Melon crop Grow a GardenMoon MelonMythicalMulti500,00018,0005
Celestiberry crop Grow a GardenCelestiberryMythicalMulti15,000,00010,0005
Traveler’s Fruit crop Grow a GardenTraveler’s FruitDivineMulti32 Summer CoinsWill update6
Lemon crop Grow a GardenLemonMythicalMulti79 Robux3505
Lime crop Grow a GardenLimeMythicalMultiWill updateWill update5
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsKiwiMythicalMulti10,0002,7505
Grow a Garden all Fruit-type plantsNectarineMythicalMulti25 Honey48,0005

Are Fruit-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Fruit-type plants are absolutely worth obtaining and having in your garden. Most of them fall under the higher-rarity and generate a lot of Sheckles. They are also generally multi-harvest crops, meaning you can get more fruits per cycle. Plants like Sugar Apple are considered some of the best crops in the game, simply because they produce lots of fruit and each one sells for a lot of Sheckles. You also need these fruits for the ongoing Beanstalk Event, further increasing their demand.

This also brings us to the end of our Grow a Garden, all Fruit-type plants article. We hope that you found it useful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

