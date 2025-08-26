Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants

Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

Players looking to diversify their garden or simply collect points for the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden must have Leafy plants. These highly sought-after crop type has the largest number of plants under their tag, making it accessible for anyone with enough Sheckles. Beyond the event, you must also have these crops, simply to enhance your garden’s look and complete daily quests. But, do you know about all the Grow a Garden Leafy plants that you can obtain? Hence, we have prepared a comprehensive list to help you out.

Grow a Garden Leafy plants

All Leafy Plants in Grow a Garden

The game currently has 53 Leafy-type crops that you can obtain and plant. While this is certainly a big number, there are various other types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can use to make money. Now, let us move on to the main list.

ImageNameRarityHarvest
Type		Seed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beanstalk Event
Points
Beanstalk crop GaGBeanstalkPrismaticMulti10,000,00028,0007
Apple crop GaGAppleLegendaryMulti 3,2502754
Aloe Vera crop Grow a GardenAloe VeraLegendarySingleObtained via Crafting69,0004
Blood Banana crop Grow a GardenBlood BananaMythicalMulti200,0006,0005
Cauliflower crop grow a gardenCauliflowerRareMulti1,300503
Cacao Grow a GardenCacaoDivineMulti2,500,00012,0006
Bee Balm crop Grow a GardenBee BalmRareMultiObtained via Crafting18,0003
Cantaloupe crop Grow a GardenCantaloupeLegendaryMultiObtained via Summer Seed Packs34,0004
Blueberry crop GaGBlueberryUncommonMulti400202
Grape gagGrapeDivineMulti850,0007,8506
Hive Fruit crop grow a gardenHive FruitDivineMulti40 Honey62,0006
Green Apple crop grow a gardenGreen AppleLegendaryMulti3,5003004
Grand Tomato crop grow a gardenGrand TomatoDivineMultiObtained via Gourmet Seed Pack88,0006
Elephant Ears gagElephant EarsPrismaticMultiObtained via Summer Seed Packs77,0007
Celestiberry crop gagCelestiberryMythicalMulti15,000,00010,0005
Cranberry crop grow a gardenCranberryLegendaryMultiObtained via Seed Packs3,5004
Cocovine crop gagCocovineMythicalMultiObtained via Crafter’s Seed Pack66,6665
Eggplant grow a gardenEggplantMythicalMultiObtained via Seed Packs12,0005
Firefly Fern grow a gardenFirefly FernMythicalMultiObtained via Ancient Seed Packs72,0005
Giant Pinecone grow a gardenGiant PineconePrismaticMulti55,000,00072,0007
Foxglove crop grow a gardenFoxgloveRareMultiObtained via Flower Seed Packs20,0003
Honeysuckle grow a gardenHoneysuckleMythicalMultiObtained via Crafting100,0005
Lily Of The Valley crop grow a gardenLily Of The ValleyMythicalMulti12 Summer Coins49,1205
Lilac Grow a GardenLilacLegendaryMultiObtained via Flower Seed Pack35,0004
Mango GaGMangoMythicalMulti100,0006,5005
Mint crop grow a gardenMintRareMultiObtained via Night Seed Pack5,2503
Maple Apple crop Grow a GardenMaple AppleDivineMultiObtained via Zen Seed Packs77,7776
Lumira crop GaGLumiraLegendaryMultiObtained via Crafting85,0004
Moon Blossom grow a gardenMoon BlossomDivineMultiObtained via Night Seed Packs66,6666
Nectarine crop gagNectarineMythicalMulti25 Honey48,0005
Moon Mango grow a gardenMoon MangoMythicalMulti1,000,000,00050,0005
Moonflower crop GaGMoonflowerLegendaryMultiObtained via Night Seed Packs9,5004
Noble Flower GaGNoble FlowerRareWill updateWill updateWill update3
Peach crop gagPeachMythicalMultiObtained via Normal Seed Pack3005
Parasol Flower Grow a GardenParasol FlowerMythicalSingleObtained via Summer Seed Packs200,0005
Pink Lily grow a gardenPink LilyMythicalMultiObtained via Flower Seed Packs65,0005
Pineapple grow a gardenPineappleMythicalMulti7,5002,0005
Pitcher Plant GaGPitcher PlantDivineMulti7,500,00052,0006
Rafflesia GaGRafflesiaLegendarySingle3,2003,5004
Purple Dahlia grow a gardenPurple DahliaMythicalMultiObtained from Flower Seed PackWill update5
Rose grow a gardenRoseUncommonMultiObtained from Flower Seed Pack5,0002
Raspberry gagRaspberryRareMultiObtained from Seed Packs1003
Pumpkin Grow a GardenPumpkinLegendarySingle3,0003,4004
Rosy Delight grow a gardenRosy DelightDivineMultiObtained via Summer Seed Pack69,0006
Sugar Apple gagSugar ApplePrismaticMulti25,000,00048,0007
Spiked Mango grow a gardenSpiked MangoMythicalMulti75 Chi Coins67,5005
Strawberry GaGStrawberryCommonMulti50151
Sunflower Grow a GardenSunflowerDivineMultiObtained from Flower Seed Packs160,0006
Starfruit gagStarfruitLegendaryMultiObtained from Night Seed Pack15,0004
Watermelon Grow a GardenWatermelonLegendarySingle2,5003,0004
Twisted Tangle Grow a GardenTwisted TangleRareMulti239 Robux25,0003
Tomato grow a gardenTomatoRareMulti800273
Traveler’s Fruit GaGTraveler’s FruitDivineMulti32 Summer CoinsWill update6

Also read:

Are Leafy-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Leafy-type plants include some of the best crops that you can have in Grow a Garden. This includes Beanstalk and Giant Pine Cone, making it a great plant-trait. However, this category also has crops like Apple, Tomato, and Watermelon, which are easily available, making them a great option for new players. The best way to harvest the most money out of these plants is by leaving their fruits for some time. Once they obtain multiple mutations, you can sell them for a ton of Sheckles.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Today’s Quordle #1311 Hints And Answers – August 27, 2025

Roblox Race a Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Roblox 18 FLOORS Codes (August 2025)

How to Get Augury Skin in Fortnite September 2025 Crew...

How to Get Free Axe of Champions Pickaxe in Fortnite

Today’s NYT Wordle #1530 Hints, Answers – August 27, 2025

“Go with the flow” :Today’s NYT Strands #542 Hints and...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #986 – August...

Today’s Spotle Answer & Hints #1217, August 27, 2025

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 26,...