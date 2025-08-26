Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants

Players looking to diversify their garden or simply collect points for the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden must have Leafy plants. These highly sought-after crop type has the largest number of plants under their tag, making it accessible for anyone with enough Sheckles. Beyond the event, you must also have these crops, simply to enhance your garden’s look and complete daily quests. But, do you know about all the Grow a Garden Leafy plants that you can obtain? Hence, we have prepared a comprehensive list to help you out.
All Leafy Plants in Grow a Garden
The game currently has 53 Leafy-type crops that you can obtain and plant. While this is certainly a big number, there are various other types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can use to make money. Now, let us move on to the main list.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Harvest
Type
|Seed Price
(In Sheckles)
|Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)
|Beanstalk Event
Points
|Beanstalk
|Prismatic
|Multi
|10,000,000
|28,000
|7
|Apple
|Legendary
|Multi
|3,250
|275
|4
|Aloe Vera
|Legendary
|Single
|Obtained via Crafting
|69,000
|4
|Blood Banana
|Mythical
|Multi
|200,000
|6,000
|5
|Cauliflower
|Rare
|Multi
|1,300
|50
|3
|Cacao
|Divine
|Multi
|2,500,000
|12,000
|6
|Bee Balm
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained via Crafting
|18,000
|3
|Cantaloupe
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Summer Seed Packs
|34,000
|4
|Blueberry
|Uncommon
|Multi
|400
|20
|2
|Grape
|Divine
|Multi
|850,000
|7,850
|6
|Hive Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|40 Honey
|62,000
|6
|Green Apple
|Legendary
|Multi
|3,500
|300
|4
|Grand Tomato
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack
|88,000
|6
|Elephant Ears
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Obtained via Summer Seed Packs
|77,000
|7
|Celestiberry
|Mythical
|Multi
|15,000,000
|10,000
|5
|Cranberry
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|3,500
|4
|Cocovine
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Pack
|66,666
|5
|Eggplant
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|12,000
|5
|Firefly Fern
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs
|72,000
|5
|Giant Pinecone
|Prismatic
|Multi
|55,000,000
|72,000
|7
|Foxglove
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained via Flower Seed Packs
|20,000
|3
|Honeysuckle
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Crafting
|100,000
|5
|Lily Of The Valley
|Mythical
|Multi
|12 Summer Coins
|49,120
|5
|Lilac
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Flower Seed Pack
|35,000
|4
|Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|100,000
|6,500
|5
|Mint
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained via Night Seed Pack
|5,250
|3
|Maple Apple
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Zen Seed Packs
|77,777
|6
|Lumira
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Crafting
|85,000
|4
|Moon Blossom
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Night Seed Packs
|66,666
|6
|Nectarine
|Mythical
|Multi
|25 Honey
|48,000
|5
|Moon Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|1,000,000,000
|50,000
|5
|Moonflower
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Night Seed Packs
|9,500
|4
|Noble Flower
|Rare
|Will update
|Will update
|Will update
|3
|Peach
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Normal Seed Pack
|300
|5
|Parasol Flower
|Mythical
|Single
|Obtained via Summer Seed Packs
|200,000
|5
|Pink Lily
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Flower Seed Packs
|65,000
|5
|Pineapple
|Mythical
|Multi
|7,500
|2,000
|5
|Pitcher Plant
|Divine
|Multi
|7,500,000
|52,000
|6
|Rafflesia
|Legendary
|Single
|3,200
|3,500
|4
|Purple Dahlia
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained from Flower Seed Pack
|Will update
|5
|Rose
|Uncommon
|Multi
|Obtained from Flower Seed Pack
|5,000
|2
|Raspberry
|Rare
|Multi
|Obtained from Seed Packs
|100
|3
|Pumpkin
|Legendary
|Single
|3,000
|3,400
|4
|Rosy Delight
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Summer Seed Pack
|69,000
|6
|Sugar Apple
|Prismatic
|Multi
|25,000,000
|48,000
|7
|Spiked Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|75 Chi Coins
|67,500
|5
|Strawberry
|Common
|Multi
|50
|15
|1
|Sunflower
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained from Flower Seed Packs
|160,000
|6
|Starfruit
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained from Night Seed Pack
|15,000
|4
|Watermelon
|Legendary
|Single
|2,500
|3,000
|4
|Twisted Tangle
|Rare
|Multi
|239 Robux
|25,000
|3
|Tomato
|Rare
|Multi
|800
|27
|3
|Traveler’s Fruit
|Divine
|Multi
|32 Summer Coins
|Will update
|6
Are Leafy-Type Plants Worth Growing?
Yes, Leafy-type plants include some of the best crops that you can have in Grow a Garden. This includes Beanstalk and Giant Pine Cone, making it a great plant-trait. However, this category also has crops like Apple, Tomato, and Watermelon, which are easily available, making them a great option for new players. The best way to harvest the most money out of these plants is by leaving their fruits for some time. Once they obtain multiple mutations, you can sell them for a ton of Sheckles.
With this, you’ve reached the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful.