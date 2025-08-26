Grow a Garden – All Leafy Plants

Players looking to diversify their garden or simply collect points for the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden must have Leafy plants. These highly sought-after crop type has the largest number of plants under their tag, making it accessible for anyone with enough Sheckles. Beyond the event, you must also have these crops, simply to enhance your garden’s look and complete daily quests. But, do you know about all the Grow a Garden Leafy plants that you can obtain? Hence, we have prepared a comprehensive list to help you out.

All Leafy Plants in Grow a Garden

The game currently has 53 Leafy-type crops that you can obtain and plant. While this is certainly a big number, there are various other types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can use to make money. Now, let us move on to the main list.

Image Name Rarity Harvest

Type Seed Price

(In Sheckles) Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Beanstalk Event

Points Beanstalk Prismatic Multi 10,000,000 28,000 7 Apple Legendary Multi 3,250 275 4 Aloe Vera Legendary Single Obtained via Crafting 69,000 4 Blood Banana Mythical Multi 200,000 6,000 5 Cauliflower Rare Multi 1,300 50 3 Cacao Divine Multi 2,500,000 12,000 6 Bee Balm Rare Multi Obtained via Crafting 18,000 3 Cantaloupe Legendary Multi Obtained via Summer Seed Packs 34,000 4 Blueberry Uncommon Multi 400 20 2 Grape Divine Multi 850,000 7,850 6 Hive Fruit Divine Multi 40 Honey 62,000 6 Green Apple Legendary Multi 3,500 300 4 Grand Tomato Divine Multi Obtained via Gourmet Seed Pack 88,000 6 Elephant Ears Prismatic Multi Obtained via Summer Seed Packs 77,000 7 Celestiberry Mythical Multi 15,000,000 10,000 5 Cranberry Legendary Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 3,500 4 Cocovine Mythical Multi Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Pack 66,666 5 Eggplant Mythical Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 12,000 5 Firefly Fern Mythical Multi Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs 72,000 5 Giant Pinecone Prismatic Multi 55,000,000 72,000 7 Foxglove Rare Multi Obtained via Flower Seed Packs 20,000 3 Honeysuckle Mythical Multi Obtained via Crafting 100,000 5 Lily Of The Valley Mythical Multi 12 Summer Coins 49,120 5 Lilac Legendary Multi Obtained via Flower Seed Pack 35,000 4 Mango Mythical Multi 100,000 6,500 5 Mint Rare Multi Obtained via Night Seed Pack 5,250 3 Maple Apple Divine Multi Obtained via Zen Seed Packs 77,777 6 Lumira Legendary Multi Obtained via Crafting 85,000 4 Moon Blossom Divine Multi Obtained via Night Seed Packs 66,666 6 Nectarine Mythical Multi 25 Honey 48,000 5 Moon Mango Mythical Multi 1,000,000,000 50,000 5 Moonflower Legendary Multi Obtained via Night Seed Packs 9,500 4 Noble Flower Rare Will update Will update Will update 3 Peach Mythical Multi Obtained via Normal Seed Pack 300 5 Parasol Flower Mythical Single Obtained via Summer Seed Packs 200,000 5 Pink Lily Mythical Multi Obtained via Flower Seed Packs 65,000 5 Pineapple Mythical Multi 7,500 2,000 5 Pitcher Plant Divine Multi 7,500,000 52,000 6 Rafflesia Legendary Single 3,200 3,500 4 Purple Dahlia Mythical Multi Obtained from Flower Seed Pack Will update 5 Rose Uncommon Multi Obtained from Flower Seed Pack 5,000 2 Raspberry Rare Multi Obtained from Seed Packs 100 3 Pumpkin Legendary Single 3,000 3,400 4 Rosy Delight Divine Multi Obtained via Summer Seed Pack 69,000 6 Sugar Apple Prismatic Multi 25,000,000 48,000 7 Spiked Mango Mythical Multi 75 Chi Coins 67,500 5 Strawberry Common Multi 50 15 1 Sunflower Divine Multi Obtained from Flower Seed Packs 160,000 6 Starfruit Legendary Multi Obtained from Night Seed Pack 15,000 4 Watermelon Legendary Single 2,500 3,000 4 Twisted Tangle Rare Multi 239 Robux 25,000 3 Tomato Rare Multi 800 27 3 Traveler’s Fruit Divine Multi 32 Summer Coins Will update 6

Also read:

Are Leafy-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Leafy-type plants include some of the best crops that you can have in Grow a Garden. This includes Beanstalk and Giant Pine Cone, making it a great plant-trait. However, this category also has crops like Apple, Tomato, and Watermelon, which are easily available, making them a great option for new players. The best way to harvest the most money out of these plants is by leaving their fruits for some time. Once they obtain multiple mutations, you can sell them for a ton of Sheckles.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the article. We hope that you found it useful.