The Safari Harvest Event brought some amazing new pets to Grow a Garden, and you want to know which ones are worth your time. This guide breaks down every safari pet available right now, plus the upcoming ones you should save for. Each pet has unique abilities that can seriously boost your garden’s productivity, so let’s dive into what makes each one special.

All Mega Safari Harvest Pets in Grow a Garden

The safari event gave us six pets you can get right now, ranging from free season pass rewards to premium mythical tier options. Each pet brings something different to your garden, whether it’s farming buffs, combat mechanics, or mutation chances. Below you’ll find complete details on every pet’s stats, how to unlock them, and what their abilities actually do.

Pet Rarity Milestone Ability Description

Gecko Common 130 Billion Boosts Safari plant variant chances by 0.66× within placement range

Hyena Uncommon 160 Billion Gains 4.06 XP/s for each additional Hyena in plot (requires one non-Hyena pet present)

Cape Buffalo Rare 190 Billion 10.16% chance to duplicate harvested fruits, increased to 15.27% for Safari plants

Hippo Legendary 230 Billion Every 3.19 minutes grants watermelons 2.02× value with 30.28% seed recovery; every 18.20 minutes applies Monsoon mutation to nearby fruit

Crocodile Mythical 240 Billion Every 19.52 minutes bites random plant/pet for 30 seconds (plants gain 45.11 studs/s growth, pets gain 35.11 XP/s)

Lion Divine 290 Billion Every 13.14 minutes reduces all pet cooldowns by 404s total (max 60s per pet); every 23.05 minutes applies Safari mutations equal to your Safari pet count

Best Safari Harvest Pet in Grow a Garden Mega Safari Update

Among all the new Safari Harvest pets, the Lion stands out as the unquestionable best choice for players. While every pet in this update offers valuable benefits, the Lion’s dual-ability system creates a level of garden optimization that no other Safari pet can match.

The primary reason the Lion dominates is its cooldown reduction ability. This passive doesn’t just provide value on its own – it multiplies the effectiveness of every other pet in your entire garden. When the Lion reduces cooldowns by up to 404 seconds every 13.14 minutes, pets that normally activate their abilities once per hour might trigger twice or even three times instead. This creates an effect where your Hippo applies Monsoon mutations more frequently, your Cape Buffalo generates more duplication chances, and your Crocodile performs death rolls at an accelerated pace. Essentially, one Lion makes your entire pet collection work 30-50% harder without requiring any additional setup or resource investment.

The secondary ability takes Safari mutation farming to an entirely new level. While other pets like the Gecko increase mutation chances through probability boosts, the Lion guarantees mutations on a fixed schedule.