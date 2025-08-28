Grow a Garden – All Merchants List

Merchants play an integral role in Grow a Garden. With at least four permanent and various visiting merchants, you can purchase a variety of items from these NPCs. However, do you know how many merchants are in Grow a Garden and what items they sell? If not, we have prepared a comprehensive guide for all Grow a Garden Merchants to help you out. You will find all the relevant details about these NPCs and everything you can get from them.
Table of Contents
List of all Grow a Garden Merchants
Before proceeding, it is worth noting that we have included the Seed, Gear, and Cosmetic Shop NPCs in the Grow a Garden Merchants list. Hence, you will find all their details in the list below.
1. The Seed Shop Merchant
The Seed Shop is managed by Sam, who sells a variety of seeds that you can purchase. The stock refreshes every five minutes, allowing you to diversify your garden. However, the higher a seed’s rarity, the lower the chance there is for it to get restocked. Below, we have listed everything that you can currently obtain from the Seed Shop.
|Seed Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Restock Chances
|Carrot
|Common
|10
|1 in 1 (100%)
|Strawberry
|Common
|50
|1 in 1 (100%)
|Blueberry
|Uncommon
|400
|1 in 1 (100%)
|Orange Tulip
|Uncommon
|600
|1 in 3 (33%)
|Tomato
|Rare
|800
|1 in 1 (100%)
|Corn
|Rare
|1,300
|1 in 6 (16%)
|Daffodil
|Rare
|1,000
|1 in 7 (14.3%)
|Watermelon
|Legendary
|2,500
|1 in 8 (12.5%)
|Pumpkin
|Legendary
|3,000
|1 in 10 (10%)
|Apple
|Legendary
|3,250
|1 in 14 (7.14%)
|Bamboo
|Legendary
|4,000
|1 in 5 (20%)
|Coconut
|Mythical
|6,000
|1 in 20 (5%)
|Cactus
|Mythical
|15,000
|1 in 30 (3.33%)
|Dragon Fruit
|Mythical
|50,000
|1 in 50 (2%)
|Mango
|Mythical
|100,000
|1 in 80 (1.25%)
|Grape
|Divine
|850,000
|1 in 100 (1%)
|Mushroom
|Divine
|150,000
|1 in 120 (0.83%)
|Pepper
|Divine
|1,000,000
|1 in 140 (0.71%)
|Cacao
|Divine
|2,500,000
|1 in 160 (0.63%)
|Beanstalk
|Prismatic
|10,000,000
|1 in 210 (0.48%)
|Ember Lily
|Prismatic
|15,000,000
|1 in 240 (0.42%)
|Sugar Apple
|Prismatic
|25,000,000
|1 in 290 (0.34%)
|Burning Bud
|Prismatic
|40,000,000
|1 in 340 (0.29%)
|Giant Pinecone
|Prismatic
|55,000,000
|1 in 380 (0.26%)
|Elder Strawberry
|Prismatic
|70,000,000
|1 in 405 (0.25%)
|Romanesco
|Prismatic
|88,000,000
|1 in 440 (0.23%)
2. The Gear Shop Merchant
The Gear Shop, also called Eloise’s Gear Shop, is run by the Eloise NPC. You can find all the available gear in Grow a Garden at this location.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|No. of Stocks
per cycle
|Watering Can
|Common
|50,000
|1-5
|Trading Ticket
|Uncommon
|100,000
|1-3
|Trowel
|Uncommon
|100,000
|1-3
|Recall Wrench
|Uncommon
|150,000
|1-3
|Basic Sprinkler
|Rare
|25,000
|1-3
|Advanced Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000
|1-2
|Medium Toy
|Legendary
|4,000,000
|1-2
|Medium Treat
|Legendary
|4,000,000
|1-2
|Godly Sprinkler
|Mythical
|120,000
|1
|Magnifying Glass
|Mythical
|10,000,000
|1
|Master Sprinkler
|Divine
|10,000,000
|1
|Cleaning Spray
|Divine
|15,000,000
|1-5
|Favorite Tool
|Divine
|20,000,000
|1-3
|Harvest Tool
|Divine
|30,000,000
|1-3
|Friendship Pot
|Divine
|15,000,000
|1
|Grandmaster Sprinkler
|Prismatic
|1,000,000,000
|1
|Level Up Lollipop
|Prismatic
|10,000,000,000
|1-2
3. The Cosmetic Shop Merchant
The Cosmetic Shop merchant sells all kinds of items that you can put in your garden to elevate its look. While these items serve no real purpose, you can use them to customize and personalize your piece of land.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Brick Stack
|Common
|350,000
|Compost Bin
|Common
|1,000,000
|Log
|Common
|1,000,000
|Wood Pile
|Common
|800,000
|Torch
|Common
|800,000
|Small Circle Tile
|Common
|150,000
|Medium Circle Tile
|Common
|250,000
|Small Path Tile
|Common
|250,000
|Medium Path Tile
|Common
|450,000
|Large Path Tile
|Common
|800,000
|Rock Pile
|Common
|1,000,000
|Red Pottery
|Common
|800,000
|White Pottery
|Common
|800,000
|Rake
|Common
|1,000,000
|Orange umbrella
|Common
|1,000,000
|Yellow Umbrella
|Common
|1,000,000
|Log Bench
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Brown Bench
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|White Bench
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Hay Bale
|Uncommon
|750,000
|Small Stone Pad
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Large Stone Pad
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Small Stone Table
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Medium Stone Table
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Large Stone Table
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Wood Fence
|Uncommon
|750,000
|Small Wood Flooring
|Uncommon
|850,000
|Medium Wood Flooring
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Large Wood Flooring
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Mini TV
|Uncommon
|1,300,000
|Viney Beam
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Light on Ground
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Water Trough
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Shovel Grave
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Small Stone Lantern
|Uncommon
|1,000,000
|Bookshelf
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Axe Stump
|Uncommon
|2,000,000
|Small Wood Table
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Brown Stone Pillar
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Wheelbarrow
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Grey Stone Pillar
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Dark Stone Pillar
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Small Wood Table
|Rare
|11,800,000
|Large Wood Table
|Rare
|11,800,000
|Curved Canopy
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Flat Canopy
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Campfire
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Cooking Pot
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Clothesline
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Small Wood Arbour
|Rare
|13,000,000
|Square Metal Arbour
|Rare
|13,000,000
|Bird Bath
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Lamp Post
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Metal Wind Chime
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Bamboo Wind Chimes
|Rare
|12,000,000
|Frog Fountain
|Legendary
|65,000,000
|Brown Well
|Legendary
|60,000,000
|Red Well
|Legendary
|60,000,000
|Blue Well
|Legendary
|60,000,000
|Ring Walkway
|Legendary
|55,000,000
|Viney Ring Walkway
|Legendary
|55,000,000
|Red Tractor
|Legendary
|555,500,000
|Green Tractor
|Legendary
|555,500,000
|Large Wood Arbour
|Legendary
|56,000,000
|Round Metal Arbour
|Legendary
|56,000,000
4. The Sky Merchant
The Sky Merchant spawns every four hours on the map with his shop hooked to the air balloon. This merchant currently only sells three items.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Night Staff
|Legendary
|12,000,000
|Star Caller
|Legendary
|15,000,000
|Mutation Spray Cloudtouched
|–
|50,000,000
5. The Summer Seed Shop Merchant
The Summer Update of Grow a Garden featured a plethora of new and limited crops. The shop replaced the regular Seed Shop for the duration of the event, but was removed once the event ended. Now, Tom brings him Summer Shop back frequently, allowing you to check out everything that it has to offer.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Restock Chances
|Cauliflower
|Rare
|1,300
|1 in 3 (33%)
|Rafflesia
|Legendary
|3,200
|1 in 10 (10%)
|Green Apple
|Legendary
|3,500
|1 in 20 (5%)
|Avocado
|Legendary
|5,000
|1 in 40 (2.5%)
|Banana
|Legendary
|7,000
|1 in 40 (2.5%)
|Pineapple
|Mythical
|7,500
|1 in 40 (2.5%)
|Kiwi
|Mythical
|10,000
|1 in 40 (2.5%)
|Bell Pepper
|Mythical
|59,000
|1 in 40 (2.5%)
|Prickly Pear
|Mythical
|555,000
|1 in 133 (0.75%)
|Loquat
|Divine
|900,000
|1 in 133 (0.75%)
|Feijoa
|Divine
|2,750,000
|1 in 160 (0.6%)
|Pitcher Plant
|Divine
|7,500,000
|1 in 450 (0.22%)
|Common Summer Egg
|Common
|1,000,000
|–
|Rare Summer Egg
|Rare
|25,000,000
|–
|Paradise Egg
|Mythical
|50,000,000
|–
6. The Honey Merchant in Grow a Garden
The Honey Merchant sells some of the items that were part of the Bee update of Grow a Garden. He spawns every four hours, mainly before the Night weather event in the game.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Honey)
|Stock Chance
|Flower Seed Pack
|Rare
|10
|100%
|Honey Sprinkler
|Divine
|30
|16%
|Bee Egg
|Mythical
|18
|100%
|Bee Crate
|Legendary
|12
|25%
|Honey Crafters Crate
|Legendary
|15
|25%
7. The Gnome Merchant in Grow a Garden
Looking to get a Gnome or a Farmer Crate in Grow a Garden? Then you might want to keep an eye out for the Gnome Merchant. He appears every four hours and has some of the crates.
|Item Name
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Common Gnome Crate
|55,000,000
|Farmers Gnome Crate
|88,500,000
|Classic Gnome Crate
|113,000,000
|Iconic Gnome Crate
|155,000,000
8. The Mutation Spray Merchant
Mac, the Mutation Spray Merchant, is a relatively new NPC in the game. He sells various mutation sprays that can be used to apply specific mutations to your plants.
|Item Name
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Mutation Spray Windstruck
|50,000,000
|Mutation Spray Wet
|50,000,000
|Mutation Spray Verdant
|50,000,000
9. The Sprinkler Merchant
Checking out the Sprinkler Merchant’s stocks is worth the trip if you wish to obtain unique sprinklers for specific types of crops in Grow a Garden. The NPC has a chance to spawn every four hours.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Tropical Mist Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
|Berry Blusher Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
|Spice Spritzer Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
|Sweet Soaker Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
|Flower Froster Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
|Stalk Sprout Sprinkler
|Legendary
|50,000,000
10. The Pet Egg Merchant in Grow a Garden
The developer added the Pet Egg Merchant to streamline the purchase process. You can check out all the available eggs in one place and purchase the ones that are in stock.
|Item Name
|Rarity
|Price
(In Sheckles)
|Restock Chance
|Common Egg
|Common
|50,000
|100%
|Uncommon Egg
|Uncommon
|150,000
|54%
|Rare Egg
|Rare
|600,000
|24%
|Legendary Egg
|Legendary
|3,000,000
|12%
|Mythical Egg
|Mythical
|8,000,000
|7%
|Bug Egg
|Divine
|50,000,000
|3%
With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. The developer might add more merchants to Grow a Garden with new updates.