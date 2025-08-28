Grow a Garden – All Merchants List

Merchants play an integral role in Grow a Garden. With at least four permanent and various visiting merchants, you can purchase a variety of items from these NPCs. However, do you know how many merchants are in Grow a Garden and what items they sell? If not, we have prepared a comprehensive guide for all Grow a Garden Merchants to help you out. You will find all the relevant details about these NPCs and everything you can get from them.

List of all Grow a Garden Merchants

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that we have included the Seed, Gear, and Cosmetic Shop NPCs in the Grow a Garden Merchants list. Hence, you will find all their details in the list below.

1. The Seed Shop Merchant

The Seed Shop is managed by Sam, who sells a variety of seeds that you can purchase. The stock refreshes every five minutes, allowing you to diversify your garden. However, the higher a seed’s rarity, the lower the chance there is for it to get restocked. Below, we have listed everything that you can currently obtain from the Seed Shop.

Seed Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Restock Chances Carrot Common 10 1 in 1 (100%) Strawberry Common 50 1 in 1 (100%) Blueberry Uncommon 400 1 in 1 (100%) Orange Tulip Uncommon 600 1 in 3 (33%) Tomato Rare 800 1 in 1 (100%) Corn Rare 1,300 1 in 6 (16%) Daffodil Rare 1,000 1 in 7 (14.3%) Watermelon Legendary 2,500 1 in 8 (12.5%) Pumpkin Legendary 3,000 1 in 10 (10%) Apple Legendary 3,250 1 in 14 (7.14%) Bamboo Legendary 4,000 1 in 5 (20%) Coconut Mythical 6,000 1 in 20 (5%) Cactus Mythical 15,000 1 in 30 (3.33%) Dragon Fruit Mythical 50,000 1 in 50 (2%) Mango Mythical 100,000 1 in 80 (1.25%) Grape Divine 850,000 1 in 100 (1%) Mushroom Divine 150,000 1 in 120 (0.83%) Pepper Divine 1,000,000 1 in 140 (0.71%) Cacao Divine 2,500,000 1 in 160 (0.63%) Beanstalk Prismatic 10,000,000 1 in 210 (0.48%) Ember Lily Prismatic 15,000,000 1 in 240 (0.42%) Sugar Apple Prismatic 25,000,000 1 in 290 (0.34%) Burning Bud Prismatic 40,000,000 1 in 340 (0.29%) Giant Pinecone Prismatic 55,000,000 1 in 380 (0.26%) Elder Strawberry Prismatic 70,000,000 1 in 405 (0.25%) Romanesco Prismatic 88,000,000 1 in 440 (0.23%)

2. The Gear Shop Merchant

The Gear Shop, also called Eloise’s Gear Shop, is run by the Eloise NPC. You can find all the available gear in Grow a Garden at this location.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) No. of Stocks

per cycle Watering Can Common 50,000 1-5 Trading Ticket Uncommon 100,000 1-3 Trowel Uncommon 100,000 1-3 Recall Wrench Uncommon 150,000 1-3 Basic Sprinkler Rare 25,000 1-3 Advanced Sprinkler Legendary 50,000 1-2 Medium Toy Legendary 4,000,000 1-2 Medium Treat Legendary 4,000,000 1-2 Godly Sprinkler Mythical 120,000 1 Magnifying Glass Mythical 10,000,000 1 Master Sprinkler Divine 10,000,000 1 Cleaning Spray Divine 15,000,000 1-5 Favorite Tool Divine 20,000,000 1-3 Harvest Tool Divine 30,000,000 1-3 Friendship Pot Divine 15,000,000 1 Grandmaster Sprinkler Prismatic 1,000,000,000 1 Level Up Lollipop Prismatic 10,000,000,000 1-2

3. The Cosmetic Shop Merchant

The Cosmetic Shop merchant sells all kinds of items that you can put in your garden to elevate its look. While these items serve no real purpose, you can use them to customize and personalize your piece of land.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Brick Stack Common 350,000 Compost Bin Common 1,000,000 Log Common 1,000,000 Wood Pile Common 800,000 Torch Common 800,000 Small Circle Tile Common 150,000 Medium Circle Tile Common 250,000 Small Path Tile Common 250,000 Medium Path Tile Common 450,000 Large Path Tile Common 800,000 Rock Pile Common 1,000,000 Red Pottery Common 800,000 White Pottery Common 800,000 Rake Common 1,000,000 Orange umbrella Common 1,000,000 Yellow Umbrella Common 1,000,000 Log Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 Brown Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 White Bench Uncommon 1,000,000 Hay Bale Uncommon 750,000 Small Stone Pad Uncommon 1,000,000 Large Stone Pad Uncommon 2,000,000 Small Stone Table Uncommon 1,000,000 Medium Stone Table Uncommon 2,000,000 Large Stone Table Uncommon 2,000,000 Wood Fence Uncommon 750,000 Small Wood Flooring Uncommon 850,000 Medium Wood Flooring Uncommon 1,000,000 Large Wood Flooring Uncommon 1,000,000 Mini TV Uncommon 1,300,000 Viney Beam Uncommon 1,000,000 Light on Ground Uncommon 1,000,000 Water Trough Uncommon 2,000,000 Shovel Grave Uncommon 1,000,000 Small Stone Lantern Uncommon 1,000,000 Bookshelf Uncommon 2,000,000 Axe Stump Uncommon 2,000,000 Small Wood Table Rare 12,000,000 Brown Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Wheelbarrow Rare 12,000,000 Grey Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Dark Stone Pillar Rare 12,000,000 Small Wood Table Rare 11,800,000 Large Wood Table Rare 11,800,000 Curved Canopy Rare 12,000,000 Flat Canopy Rare 12,000,000 Campfire Rare 12,000,000 Cooking Pot Rare 12,000,000 Clothesline Rare 12,000,000 Small Wood Arbour Rare 13,000,000 Square Metal Arbour Rare 13,000,000 Bird Bath Rare 12,000,000 Lamp Post Rare 12,000,000 Metal Wind Chime Rare 12,000,000 Bamboo Wind Chimes Rare 12,000,000 Frog Fountain Legendary 65,000,000 Brown Well Legendary 60,000,000 Red Well Legendary 60,000,000 Blue Well Legendary 60,000,000 Ring Walkway Legendary 55,000,000 Viney Ring Walkway Legendary 55,000,000 Red Tractor Legendary 555,500,000 Green Tractor Legendary 555,500,000 Large Wood Arbour Legendary 56,000,000 Round Metal Arbour Legendary 56,000,000

4. The Sky Merchant

The Sky Merchant spawns every four hours on the map with his shop hooked to the air balloon. This merchant currently only sells three items.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Night Staff Legendary 12,000,000 Star Caller Legendary 15,000,000 Mutation Spray Cloudtouched – 50,000,000

5. The Summer Seed Shop Merchant

The Summer Update of Grow a Garden featured a plethora of new and limited crops. The shop replaced the regular Seed Shop for the duration of the event, but was removed once the event ended. Now, Tom brings him Summer Shop back frequently, allowing you to check out everything that it has to offer.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Restock Chances Cauliflower Rare 1,300 1 in 3 (33%) Rafflesia Legendary 3,200 1 in 10 (10%) Green Apple Legendary 3,500 1 in 20 (5%) Avocado Legendary 5,000 1 in 40 (2.5%) Banana Legendary 7,000 1 in 40 (2.5%) Pineapple Mythical 7,500 1 in 40 (2.5%) Kiwi Mythical 10,000 1 in 40 (2.5%) Bell Pepper Mythical 59,000 1 in 40 (2.5%) Prickly Pear Mythical 555,000 1 in 133 (0.75%) Loquat Divine 900,000 1 in 133 (0.75%) Feijoa Divine 2,750,000 1 in 160 (0.6%) Pitcher Plant Divine 7,500,000 1 in 450 (0.22%) Common Summer Egg Common 1,000,000 – Rare Summer Egg Rare 25,000,000 – Paradise Egg Mythical 50,000,000 –

6. The Honey Merchant in Grow a Garden

The Honey Merchant sells some of the items that were part of the Bee update of Grow a Garden. He spawns every four hours, mainly before the Night weather event in the game.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Honey) Stock Chance Flower Seed Pack Rare 10 100% Honey Sprinkler Divine 30 16% Bee Egg Mythical 18 100% Bee Crate Legendary 12 25% Honey Crafters Crate Legendary 15 25%

7. The Gnome Merchant in Grow a Garden

Looking to get a Gnome or a Farmer Crate in Grow a Garden? Then you might want to keep an eye out for the Gnome Merchant. He appears every four hours and has some of the crates.

Item Name Price

(In Sheckles) Common Gnome Crate 55,000,000 Farmers Gnome Crate 88,500,000 Classic Gnome Crate 113,000,000 Iconic Gnome Crate 155,000,000

8. The Mutation Spray Merchant

Mac, the Mutation Spray Merchant, is a relatively new NPC in the game. He sells various mutation sprays that can be used to apply specific mutations to your plants.

Item Name Price

(In Sheckles) Mutation Spray Windstruck 50,000,000 Mutation Spray Wet 50,000,000 Mutation Spray Verdant 50,000,000

9. The Sprinkler Merchant

Checking out the Sprinkler Merchant’s stocks is worth the trip if you wish to obtain unique sprinklers for specific types of crops in Grow a Garden. The NPC has a chance to spawn every four hours.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Tropical Mist Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000 Berry Blusher Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000 Spice Spritzer Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000 Sweet Soaker Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000 Flower Froster Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000 Stalk Sprout Sprinkler Legendary 50,000,000

10. The Pet Egg Merchant in Grow a Garden

The developer added the Pet Egg Merchant to streamline the purchase process. You can check out all the available eggs in one place and purchase the ones that are in stock.

Item Name Rarity Price

(In Sheckles) Restock Chance Common Egg Common 50,000 100% Uncommon Egg Uncommon 150,000 54% Rare Egg Rare 600,000 24% Legendary Egg Legendary 3,000,000 12% Mythical Egg Mythical 8,000,000 7% Bug Egg Divine 50,000,000 3%

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. The developer might add more merchants to Grow a Garden with new updates.