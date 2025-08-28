Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Merchants List

Swastik Sharma
Merchants play an integral role in Grow a Garden. With at least four permanent and various visiting merchants, you can purchase a variety of items from these NPCs. However, do you know how many merchants are in Grow a Garden and what items they sell? If not, we have prepared a comprehensive guide for all Grow a Garden Merchants to help you out. You will find all the relevant details about these NPCs and everything you can get from them.

Grow a Garden All Merchants

List of all Grow a Garden Merchants

Before proceeding, it is worth noting that we have included the Seed, Gear, and Cosmetic Shop NPCs in the Grow a Garden Merchants list. Hence, you will find all their details in the list below.

1. The Seed Shop Merchant

Grow a Garden Merchants

The Seed Shop is managed by Sam, who sells a variety of seeds that you can purchase. The stock refreshes every five minutes, allowing you to diversify your garden. However, the higher a seed’s rarity, the lower the chance there is for it to get restocked. Below, we have listed everything that you can currently obtain from the Seed Shop.

Seed NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)		Restock Chances
CarrotCommon101 in 1 (100%)
StrawberryCommon501 in 1 (100%)
BlueberryUncommon4001 in 1 (100%)
Orange TulipUncommon6001 in 3 (33%)
TomatoRare8001 in 1 (100%)
CornRare1,3001 in 6 (16%)
DaffodilRare1,0001 in 7 (14.3%)
WatermelonLegendary2,5001 in 8 (12.5%)
PumpkinLegendary3,0001 in 10 (10%)
AppleLegendary3,2501 in 14 (7.14%)
BambooLegendary4,0001 in 5 (20%)
CoconutMythical6,0001 in 20 (5%)
CactusMythical15,0001 in 30 (3.33%)
Dragon FruitMythical50,0001 in 50 (2%)
MangoMythical100,0001 in 80 (1.25%)
GrapeDivine850,0001 in 100 (1%)
MushroomDivine150,0001 in 120 (0.83%)
PepperDivine1,000,0001 in 140 (0.71%)
CacaoDivine2,500,0001 in 160 (0.63%)
BeanstalkPrismatic10,000,0001 in 210 (0.48%)
Ember LilyPrismatic15,000,0001 in 240 (0.42%)
Sugar ApplePrismatic25,000,0001 in 290 (0.34%)
Burning BudPrismatic40,000,0001 in 340 (0.29%)
Giant PineconePrismatic55,000,0001 in 380 (0.26%)
Elder StrawberryPrismatic70,000,0001 in 405 (0.25%)
RomanescoPrismatic88,000,0001 in 440 (0.23%)

2. The Gear Shop Merchant

Grow a Garden Merchants

The Gear Shop, also called Eloise’s Gear Shop, is run by the Eloise NPC. You can find all the available gear in Grow a Garden at this location.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)		No. of Stocks
per cycle
Watering CanCommon50,0001-5
Trading TicketUncommon100,0001-3
TrowelUncommon100,0001-3
Recall WrenchUncommon150,0001-3
Basic SprinklerRare25,0001-3
Advanced SprinklerLegendary50,0001-2
Medium ToyLegendary4,000,0001-2
Medium TreatLegendary4,000,0001-2
Godly SprinklerMythical120,0001
Magnifying GlassMythical10,000,0001
Master SprinklerDivine10,000,0001
Cleaning SprayDivine15,000,0001-5
Favorite ToolDivine20,000,0001-3
Harvest ToolDivine30,000,0001-3
Friendship PotDivine15,000,0001
Grandmaster SprinklerPrismatic1,000,000,0001
Level Up LollipopPrismatic10,000,000,0001-2

3. The Cosmetic Shop Merchant

Grow a Garden Merchants

The Cosmetic Shop merchant sells all kinds of items that you can put in your garden to elevate its look. While these items serve no real purpose, you can use them to customize and personalize your piece of land.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)
Brick StackCommon350,000
Compost BinCommon1,000,000
LogCommon1,000,000
Wood PileCommon800,000
TorchCommon800,000
Small Circle TileCommon150,000
Medium Circle TileCommon250,000
Small Path TileCommon250,000
Medium Path TileCommon450,000
Large Path TileCommon800,000
Rock PileCommon1,000,000
Red PotteryCommon800,000
White PotteryCommon800,000
RakeCommon1,000,000
Orange umbrellaCommon1,000,000
Yellow UmbrellaCommon1,000,000
Log BenchUncommon1,000,000
Brown BenchUncommon1,000,000
White BenchUncommon1,000,000
Hay BaleUncommon750,000
Small Stone PadUncommon1,000,000
Large Stone PadUncommon2,000,000
Small Stone TableUncommon1,000,000
Medium Stone TableUncommon2,000,000
Large Stone TableUncommon2,000,000
Wood FenceUncommon750,000
Small Wood FlooringUncommon850,000
Medium Wood FlooringUncommon1,000,000
Large Wood FlooringUncommon1,000,000
Mini TVUncommon1,300,000
Viney BeamUncommon1,000,000
Light on GroundUncommon1,000,000
Water TroughUncommon2,000,000
Shovel GraveUncommon1,000,000
Small Stone LanternUncommon1,000,000
BookshelfUncommon2,000,000
Axe StumpUncommon2,000,000
Small Wood TableRare12,000,000
Brown Stone PillarRare12,000,000
WheelbarrowRare12,000,000
Grey Stone PillarRare12,000,000
Dark Stone PillarRare12,000,000
Small Wood TableRare11,800,000
Large Wood TableRare11,800,000
Curved CanopyRare12,000,000
Flat CanopyRare12,000,000
CampfireRare12,000,000
Cooking PotRare12,000,000
ClotheslineRare12,000,000
Small Wood ArbourRare13,000,000
Square Metal ArbourRare13,000,000
Bird BathRare12,000,000
Lamp PostRare12,000,000
Metal Wind ChimeRare12,000,000
Bamboo Wind ChimesRare12,000,000
Frog FountainLegendary65,000,000
Brown WellLegendary60,000,000
Red WellLegendary60,000,000
Blue WellLegendary60,000,000
Ring WalkwayLegendary55,000,000
Viney Ring WalkwayLegendary55,000,000
Red TractorLegendary555,500,000
Green TractorLegendary555,500,000
Large Wood ArbourLegendary56,000,000
Round Metal ArbourLegendary56,000,000

4. The Sky Merchant

Grow a Garden Merchants

The Sky Merchant spawns every four hours on the map with his shop hooked to the air balloon. This merchant currently only sells three items.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)
Night StaffLegendary12,000,000
Star CallerLegendary15,000,000
Mutation Spray Cloudtouched50,000,000

5. The Summer Seed Shop Merchant

GaG Summer Seed Shop Merchant

The Summer Update of Grow a Garden featured a plethora of new and limited crops. The shop replaced the regular Seed Shop for the duration of the event, but was removed once the event ended. Now, Tom brings him Summer Shop back frequently, allowing you to check out everything that it has to offer.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)		Restock Chances
CauliflowerRare1,3001 in 3 (33%)
RafflesiaLegendary3,2001 in 10 (10%)
Green AppleLegendary3,5001 in 20 (5%)
AvocadoLegendary5,0001 in 40 (2.5%)
BananaLegendary7,0001 in 40 (2.5%)
PineappleMythical7,5001 in 40 (2.5%)
KiwiMythical10,0001 in 40 (2.5%)
Bell PepperMythical59,0001 in 40 (2.5%)
Prickly PearMythical555,0001 in 133 (0.75%)
LoquatDivine900,0001 in 133 (0.75%)
FeijoaDivine2,750,0001 in 160 (0.6%)
Pitcher PlantDivine7,500,0001 in 450 (0.22%)
Common Summer EggCommon1,000,000
Rare Summer EggRare25,000,000
Paradise EggMythical50,000,000

6. The Honey Merchant in Grow a Garden

GaG Honey Merchant

The Honey Merchant sells some of the items that were part of the Bee update of Grow a Garden. He spawns every four hours, mainly before the Night weather event in the game.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Honey)		Stock Chance
Flower Seed PackRare10100%
Honey SprinklerDivine3016%
Bee EggMythical18100%
Bee CrateLegendary1225%
Honey Crafters CrateLegendary1525%

7. The Gnome Merchant in Grow a Garden

Gnome Merchant GaG

Looking to get a Gnome or a Farmer Crate in Grow a Garden? Then you might want to keep an eye out for the Gnome Merchant. He appears every four hours and has some of the crates.

Item NamePrice
(In Sheckles)
Common Gnome Crate55,000,000
Farmers Gnome Crate88,500,000
Classic Gnome Crate113,000,000
Iconic Gnome Crate155,000,000

8. The Mutation Spray Merchant

Mutation Spray Merchant GaG

Mac, the Mutation Spray Merchant, is a relatively new NPC in the game. He sells various mutation sprays that can be used to apply specific mutations to your plants.

Item NamePrice
(In Sheckles)
Mutation Spray Windstruck50,000,000
Mutation Spray Wet50,000,000
Mutation Spray Verdant50,000,000

9. The Sprinkler Merchant

GaG Sprinkler Merchant

Checking out the Sprinkler Merchant’s stocks is worth the trip if you wish to obtain unique sprinklers for specific types of crops in Grow a Garden. The NPC has a chance to spawn every four hours.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)
Tropical Mist SprinklerLegendary50,000,000
Berry Blusher SprinklerLegendary50,000,000
Spice Spritzer SprinklerLegendary50,000,000
Sweet Soaker SprinklerLegendary50,000,000
Flower Froster SprinklerLegendary50,000,000
Stalk Sprout SprinklerLegendary50,000,000

10. The Pet Egg Merchant in Grow a Garden

Pet Egg Merchant NPC GaG

The developer added the Pet Egg Merchant to streamline the purchase process. You can check out all the available eggs in one place and purchase the ones that are in stock.

Item NameRarityPrice
(In Sheckles)		Restock Chance
Common EggCommon50,000100%
Uncommon EggUncommon150,00054%
Rare EggRare600,00024%
Legendary EggLegendary3,000,00012%
Mythical EggMythical8,000,0007%
Bug EggDivine50,000,0003%

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later. The developer might add more merchants to Grow a Garden with new updates.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

