Grow a Garden – All Prickly Plants

Prickly plants are back in demand with the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden. While few, these plants offer a great way for most beginners to make a good sum of money in the game. However, do you know which plants fall under this category and would be accepted by the Jack NPC? Well, we have prepared a comprehensive Grow a Garden Prickly Plants guide to help you with this problem.
All Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden
While there are only 13 Pickly plants in the game, it can be challenging to obtain all of them compared to other types of crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because the best of the bunch belong to higher rarities, hence, low chances of appearing in stock. Below, we have listed all the details that you should be aware of, alongside how many Beanstalk Event points you can get from each one of them.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Harvest Type
|Seed Price
(In Sheckles)
|Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)
|Beanstalk Event
Points
|Dragon Fruit
|Mythical
|Multi
|50,000
|4,750
|5
|Pineapple
|Mythical
|Multi
|7,500
|2,000
|5
|Celestiberry
|Mythical
|Multi
|15,000,000
|10,000
|5
|Aloe Vera
|Legendary
|Single
|Only available via Crafting
|69,000
|4
|Cactus
|Mythical
|Multi
|15,000
|3,400
|5
|Durian
|Legendary
|Multi
|Only available via Seed Packs
|7,500
|4
|Pricklefruit
|Legendary
|Multi
|Available as one of the Rat Connoisseur rewards
|80,000
|4
|Venus Fly Trap
|Divine
|Multi
|Available via Seed Packs
|85,000
|6
|Spiked Mango
|Mythical
|Multi
|75 Chi
|67,500
|5
|Prickly Pear
|Mythical
|Multi
|555,000
|7,000
|5
|Twisted Tangle
|Rare
|Multi
|239 Robux
|25,000
|3
|Nectar Thorn
|Legendary
|Multi
|Available via Crafting
|44,444
|4
|Horned Dinoshroom
|Legendary
|Multi
|Ancient Seed Pack
|69,000
|4
Also read:
- All Fruit-type plants in Grow a Garden
- How to get and change Fence Skins in Grow a Garden
- How to Make Corndog in Grow a Garden
- Grow a Garden: All Achievements, Rewards & How to Complete
- How to get Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden
Are Prickly-Type Plants Worth Growing?
Yes, Prickly plants offer a great way for new players to make money in the game. They also grow colorful fruits, making your garden stand out. Once these fruits obtain mutations like Disco or Shocked, they appear even more bright. Apart from this, having plants like Dragon Fruit and Cactus further diversifies your garden and helps with daily quests.
Well, this is it for the article. We hope that you found it useful.