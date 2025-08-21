Grow a Garden – All Prickly Plants

Prickly plants are back in demand with the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden. While few, these plants offer a great way for most beginners to make a good sum of money in the game. However, do you know which plants fall under this category and would be accepted by the Jack NPC? Well, we have prepared a comprehensive Grow a Garden Prickly Plants guide to help you with this problem.

All Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden

While there are only 13 Pickly plants in the game, it can be challenging to obtain all of them compared to other types of crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because the best of the bunch belong to higher rarities, hence, low chances of appearing in stock. Below, we have listed all the details that you should be aware of, alongside how many Beanstalk Event points you can get from each one of them.

Image Name Rarity Harvest Type Seed Price

(In Sheckles) Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Beanstalk Event

Points Dragon Fruit Mythical Multi 50,000 4,750 5 Pineapple Mythical Multi 7,500 2,000 5 Celestiberry Mythical Multi 15,000,000 10,000 5 Aloe Vera Legendary Single Only available via Crafting 69,000 4 Cactus Mythical Multi 15,000 3,400 5 Durian Legendary Multi Only available via Seed Packs 7,500 4 Pricklefruit Legendary Multi Available as one of the Rat Connoisseur rewards 80,000 4 Venus Fly Trap Divine Multi Available via Seed Packs 85,000 6 Spiked Mango Mythical Multi 75 Chi 67,500 5 Prickly Pear Mythical Multi 555,000 7,000 5 Twisted Tangle Rare Multi 239 Robux 25,000 3 Nectar Thorn Legendary Multi Available via Crafting 44,444 4 Horned Dinoshroom Legendary Multi Ancient Seed Pack 69,000 4

Are Prickly-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Prickly plants offer a great way for new players to make money in the game. They also grow colorful fruits, making your garden stand out. Once these fruits obtain mutations like Disco or Shocked, they appear even more bright. Apart from this, having plants like Dragon Fruit and Cactus further diversifies your garden and helps with daily quests.

Well, this is it for the article. We hope that you found it useful.