Grow a Garden – All Prickly Plants

Prickly plants are back in demand with the ongoing Beanstalk Event in Grow a Garden. While few, these plants offer a great way for most beginners to make a good sum of money in the game. However, do you know which plants fall under this category and would be accepted by the Jack NPC? Well, we have prepared a comprehensive Grow a Garden Prickly Plants guide to help you with this problem.

All Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden

While there are only 13 Pickly plants in the game, it can be challenging to obtain all of them compared to other types of crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because the best of the bunch belong to higher rarities, hence, low chances of appearing in stock. Below, we have listed all the details that you should be aware of, alongside how many Beanstalk Event points you can get from each one of them.

ImageNameRarityHarvest TypeSeed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beanstalk Event
Points
GaG Dragon Fruit cropDragon FruitMythicalMulti50,0004,7505
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsPineappleMythicalMulti7,5002,0005
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsCelestiberryMythicalMulti15,000,00010,0005
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsAloe VeraLegendarySingleOnly available via Crafting69,0004
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsCactusMythicalMulti15,0003,4005
Grow a Garden Durian CropDurianLegendaryMultiOnly available via Seed Packs7,5004
GaG Pricklefruit plantPricklefruitLegendaryMultiAvailable as one of the Rat Connoisseur rewards80,0004
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsVenus Fly TrapDivineMultiAvailable via Seed Packs85,0006
Spiked Mango GaGSpiked MangoMythicalMulti75 Chi67,5005
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsPrickly PearMythicalMulti555,0007,0005
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsTwisted TangleRareMulti239 Robux25,0003
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsNectar ThornLegendaryMultiAvailable via Crafting44,4444
Grow a Garden Prickly plantsHorned DinoshroomLegendaryMultiAncient Seed Pack69,0004

Are Prickly-Type Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, Prickly plants offer a great way for new players to make money in the game. They also grow colorful fruits, making your garden stand out. Once these fruits obtain mutations like Disco or Shocked, they appear even more bright. Apart from this, having plants like Dragon Fruit and Cactus further diversifies your garden and helps with daily quests.

Well, this is it for the article. We hope that you found it useful.

