Grow a Garden – All Spicy Plants

Swastik Sharma
The Spicy Plants in Grow a Garden can fetch you tons of Sheckles, but only if you know which plants fall under this category and obtain them at the right time. However, this is easier said than done since most of these plants belong to higher rarities and don’t often spawn in the Seed Shop. This article lists all these plants along with their seed price and other crucial details that you should be aware of.

Spicy Plants in Grow a Garden

List of All Spicy Plants in Grow a Garden

While the game currently only has 10 Spicy Plants, the list might grow with future updates. It is also worth noting that some of these plants also share traits with other types of crops in Grow a Garden, making them a great option to have in your garden. Now, let’s head over to the list.

ImageNameRarityHarvest
Type		Seed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beanstalk Event
Points
All Grow a Garden CropsCacaoDivineMulti2,500,00012,0006
All crop types grow a gardenBell PepperMythicalMulti55,0005,5005
All crop types Grow a GardenDragon PepperDivineMultiCrafter’s Seed Pack88,8886
All crop types Grow a GardenEmber LilyPrismaticMulti15,000,00066,6667
All crop types Grow a GardenCursed FruitDivineMultiExotic Seed Pack25,7506
All crop types Grow a GardenPepperDivineMulti1,000,0008,0006
All crop types Grow a GardenJalapenoRareMultiGourmet Seed Pack30,0003
All crop types Grow a GardenGrand VolcaniaDivineMulti819 Robux70,5556
All crop types Grow a GardenPapayaLegendaryMultiExotic Seed Pack1,0004
All crop types Grow a GardenHorned DinoshroomLegendaryMultiAncient Seed Pack69,0004

Are Spicy Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, most of the Spicy Plants produce fruits that can be sold for a lot of Sheckles. If you stay patient and let these fruits obtain multiple mutations, then you can sell them for an even bigger sum of money. However, given their higher rarities, it is not often that you see them in stock. Hence, the best time to procure these seeds is during an admin abuse event, right before a new update rolls out. You should also save up your Sheckles since these seeds can cost a fortune, especially for new players who have yet to obtain higher-rarity seeds in the game.

