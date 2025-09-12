Grow a Garden – All Spicy Plants

The Spicy Plants in Grow a Garden can fetch you tons of Sheckles, but only if you know which plants fall under this category and obtain them at the right time. However, this is easier said than done since most of these plants belong to higher rarities and don’t often spawn in the Seed Shop. This article lists all these plants along with their seed price and other crucial details that you should be aware of.

List of All Spicy Plants in Grow a Garden

While the game currently only has 10 Spicy Plants, the list might grow with future updates. It is also worth noting that some of these plants also share traits with other types of crops in Grow a Garden, making them a great option to have in your garden. Now, let’s head over to the list.

Image Name Rarity Harvest

Type Seed Price

(In Sheckles) Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Beanstalk Event

Points Cacao Divine Multi 2,500,000 12,000 6 Bell Pepper Mythical Multi 55,000 5,500 5 Dragon Pepper Divine Multi Crafter’s Seed Pack 88,888 6 Ember Lily Prismatic Multi 15,000,000 66,666 7 Cursed Fruit Divine Multi Exotic Seed Pack 25,750 6 Pepper Divine Multi 1,000,000 8,000 6 Jalapeno Rare Multi Gourmet Seed Pack 30,000 3 Grand Volcania Divine Multi 819 Robux 70,555 6 Papaya Legendary Multi Exotic Seed Pack 1,000 4 Horned Dinoshroom Legendary Multi Ancient Seed Pack 69,000 4

Are Spicy Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, most of the Spicy Plants produce fruits that can be sold for a lot of Sheckles. If you stay patient and let these fruits obtain multiple mutations, then you can sell them for an even bigger sum of money. However, given their higher rarities, it is not often that you see them in stock. Hence, the best time to procure these seeds is during an admin abuse event, right before a new update rolls out. You should also save up your Sheckles since these seeds can cost a fortune, especially for new players who have yet to obtain higher-rarity seeds in the game.

