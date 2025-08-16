Grow a Garden – All Sprout Seed Pack Plants

Grow a Garden’s latest update features an event solely based around the Beanstalk crop. The ongoing event is the perfect opportunity for players to obtain a variety of rewards simply by completing quests. The rewards range from new pet eggs to cosmetic crates, allowing you to further expand your garden. However, are you curious about the Sprout Seed Pack’s rewards? Then you’ve come to the right place. This article explores the complete list of all the Sprout Seed Pack plants that you can get in Grow a Garden.

List of All Sprout Seed Pack Plants in Grow a Garden

The Sprout Seed Pack contains six different seeds that will allow you to diversify your land and have various types of crops in Grow a Garden. Below, we have listed all these seeds, along with other crucial data that you should be aware of.

Image Name Rarity Harvest Type Drop Chance Avg. Sell Price

(In Sheckles) Princess Thorn Divine Multi 0.5% 111,111 Gleamroot Mythical Multi 4.5% 75,000 Poseidon Plant Legendary Multi 10% 65,555 Mangosteen Rare Multi 20% 49,000 Duskpuff Rare Multi 25% 35,000 Flare Daisy Uncommon Multi 40% 25,000

How to Get Sprout Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

There are multiple ways to get your hands on the Sprout Seed Pack in the game. It is worth noting that all these methods either require you to spend some time grinding the event or spend Robux. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

1. Grow the Beanstalk

The first way to get your hands on this new seed pack is by participating in the Beanstalk Event and giving the Jack NPC all the fruits that he asks for. You can check which fruit he requires by looking at the thinking box near his head. Once you give him the required fruit, you will obtain points. You must obtain a total of 900 points to fully grow the Beanstalk.

Once this is done, start climbing the tree and collect all the glowing orbs that you find on your way. These are the rewards for completing the event. Note that you will also get a special reward if you submit the most number of plants to help the Beanstalk grow. This special reward has the most chances of giving you the Sprout Seed Pack in Grow a Garden.

2. Visit the Goliath Shop

The next way to obtain the Sprout Seed Pack in Grow a Garden is by visiting Goliath’s Shop at the very top of the Beanstalk tree. However, you must first grow the tree if you wish to find this NPC and his shop in the game. Once the tree is fully grown, you can either parkour your way to the top or use the portal at the bottom to reach the shop.

It is worth noting that the Sprout Seed Pack costs a whopping 1,500,000 Sheckles, making it impossible for new players to purchase it. Hence, your best bet is to keep submitting fruits and try to get the seed pack by grinding the event.

3. Spend Robux in the Shop

Finally, if you wish to skip the grinding and have some money to spare, then you can purchase the Sprout Seed Pack by spending some Robux in the Grow a Garden Shop. You can access the shop by clicking the icon on the left side of the screen.

1x Pack – 199 Robux

– 199 Robux 3x Packs – 575 Robux

– 575 Robux 10x Packs – 1699 Robux

Going with this method also gives you a 1% chance of getting a Rainbow Plant from these seed packs. You are also guaranteed a Rainbow plant after you open 125 of these packs.

Best Seed in Sprout Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Now that you know what plants you can get from this new seed pack, are you curious about the best seed that it has to offer? Well, there are a couple of seeds that you should target if you wish to obtain millions of Sheckles in Grow a Garden.

Princess Thorn – This is the most obvious choice since Princess Thorn is the best plant in this lot. This prickly plant has a high base sell value, and combined with some good mutations, you can easily fetch a high sum of money. However, it also only has a drop chance of 0.5%, making it quite challenging to obtain.

– This is the most obvious choice since Princess Thorn is the best plant in this lot. This prickly plant has a high base sell value, and combined with some good mutations, you can easily fetch a high sum of money. However, it also only has a drop chance of 0.5%, making it quite challenging to obtain. Gleamroot – Being a multi-harvest crop, Gleamroot is yet another great choice. The fruits sell for a lot of Sheckles and make a great addition to your garden.

– Being a multi-harvest crop, Gleamroot is yet another great choice. The fruits sell for a lot of Sheckles and make a great addition to your garden. Mangosteen – Mangosteen is a great choice since it falls under various crop-type categories in Grow a Garden. It is a leafy, sweet, sour, and woody crop, allowing you to grind the Beanstalk Event quickly.

Well, this also brings us to the end of the Grow a Garden Sprout Seed Pack plants guide. We hope that you found it useful.