Grow a Garden – All Stalky Plants

Stalky Plants are some of the most sought-after crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because most of them fall under Mythical or higher-rarity, making them a great choice for both beginners and veterans. However, given their higher rarity and Seed Price, it can be challenging for newbies to obtain these plants. But, you should still be aware of all the Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden if you wish to diversify your garden and maintain a steady stream of Sheckles.

List of All Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden

As stated, Stalky plants are among the most popular types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can have in your garden. Currently, there are 21 of them that can be found and planted in your plot of land. We have listed all of them below, along with other crucial details that you should be aware of.

Image Name Rarity Harvest

Type Seed Price

(In Sheckles) Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Beasntalk Event

Points Beanstalk Prismatic Multi 10,000,000 28,000 7 Burning Bud Prismatic Multi 40,000,000 70,000 7 Bamboo Legendary Single 4,000 4,000 4 Elephant Ears Prismatic Multi Obtained via Summer Seed Packs 77,000 7 Bendboo Mythical Single Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs 155,000 5 Cocovine Mythical Multi Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs 66,666 5 Dandelion Rare Single Obtained via Crafting 50,000 3 Boneboo Legendary Single N/A 141,141 4 Firefly Fern Mythical Multi Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs 72,000 5 Lily Of The Valley Mythical Multi 12 Summer Coins 49,120 5 Grand Volcania Divine Multi 819 Robux 70,555 6 Mushroom Divine Single 150,000 151,000 6 Lucky Bamboo Legendary Multi N/A 65,000 4 Pitcher Plant Divine Multi 7,500,000 52,000 6 Lotus Divine Multi Obtained via Seed Packs 35,000 6 Stonebite Uncommon Single Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs 35,000 2 Spring Onion Common Single N/A 30,000 1 Sugarglaze Mythical Multi Obtained via Gourmet Seed Packs 70,000 5 Veinpetal Legendary Multi 459 Robux 25,000 4 Tall Asparagus Mythical Multi Obtained via Gourmet Seed Packs 100,000 5 Horned Dinoshroom Legendary Multi Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs 69,000 4 Wyrmvine Prismatic Multi 3,000 Pass Points 120,000 – Zebrazinkle Transcendant Single 530 Robux 410,000 – Kniphofia Mythical Multi 450,000,000 110,000 – Severed Spine Prismatic Multi Harvest Reaper’s summoning ritual 98,980 – Black Bat Flower Rare Multi Prime Seed Pack 70,000 – Black Magic Ears Prismatic Multi – 77,000 – Autumn Shroom Uncommon Multi Fall Seed Pack 25,000 – Lightshoot Rare Multi Enchanted Seed Pack 40,444 – Mangrove Prismatic Multi Garden Ascention 100,000 –

Also read:

Are Stalky Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, absolutely. Stalky Plants are some of the best crops to grow in the game, as most of them are of higher rarity. On top of that, they are also multi-harvest crops, making them suitable for grinding. You can also leave the fruits unharvested and let them obtain multiple good mutations to further boost your income. However, the seeds for these plants can be quite challenging to obtain since they have a minuscule chance of appearing in stock. The best time to look for them is right before a new update drops, especially during the admin abuse event.

With this, you have reached the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.