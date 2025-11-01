Grow a Garden – All Stalky Plants

Stalky Plants are some of the most sought-after crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because most of them fall under Mythical or higher-rarity, making them a great choice for both beginners and veterans. However, given their higher rarity and Seed Price, it can be challenging for newbies to obtain these plants. But, you should still be aware of all the Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden if you wish to diversify your garden and maintain a steady stream of Sheckles.
List of All Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden
As stated, Stalky plants are among the most popular types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can have in your garden. Currently, there are 21 of them that can be found and planted in your plot of land. We have listed all of them below, along with other crucial details that you should be aware of.
|Image
|Name
|Rarity
|Harvest
Type
|Seed Price
(In Sheckles)
|Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)
|Beasntalk Event
Points
|Beanstalk
|Prismatic
|Multi
|10,000,000
|28,000
|7
|Burning Bud
|Prismatic
|Multi
|40,000,000
|70,000
|7
|Bamboo
|Legendary
|Single
|4,000
|4,000
|4
|Elephant Ears
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Obtained via Summer Seed Packs
|77,000
|7
|Bendboo
|Mythical
|Single
|Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs
|155,000
|5
|Cocovine
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs
|66,666
|5
|Dandelion
|Rare
|Single
|Obtained via Crafting
|50,000
|3
|Boneboo
|Legendary
|Single
|N/A
|141,141
|4
|Firefly Fern
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs
|72,000
|5
|Lily Of The Valley
|Mythical
|Multi
|12 Summer Coins
|49,120
|5
|Grand Volcania
|Divine
|Multi
|819 Robux
|70,555
|6
|Mushroom
|Divine
|Single
|150,000
|151,000
|6
|Lucky Bamboo
|Legendary
|Multi
|N/A
|65,000
|4
|Pitcher Plant
|Divine
|Multi
|7,500,000
|52,000
|6
|Lotus
|Divine
|Multi
|Obtained via Seed Packs
|35,000
|6
|Stonebite
|Uncommon
|Single
|Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs
|35,000
|2
|Spring Onion
|Common
|Single
|N/A
|30,000
|1
|Sugarglaze
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Gourmet Seed Packs
|70,000
|5
|Veinpetal
|Legendary
|Multi
|459 Robux
|25,000
|4
|Tall Asparagus
|Mythical
|Multi
|Obtained via Gourmet Seed Packs
|100,000
|5
|Horned Dinoshroom
|Legendary
|Multi
|Obtained via Ancient Seed Packs
|69,000
|4
|Wyrmvine
|Prismatic
|Multi
|3,000 Pass Points
|120,000
|–
|Zebrazinkle
|Transcendant
|Single
|530 Robux
|410,000
|–
|Kniphofia
|Mythical
|Multi
|450,000,000
|110,000
|–
|Severed Spine
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Harvest Reaper’s summoning ritual
|98,980
|–
|Black Bat Flower
|Rare
|Multi
|Prime Seed Pack
|70,000
|–
|Black Magic Ears
|Prismatic
|Multi
|–
|77,000
|–
|Autumn Shroom
|Uncommon
|Multi
|Fall Seed Pack
|25,000
|–
|Lightshoot
|Rare
|Multi
|Enchanted Seed Pack
|40,444
|–
|Mangrove
|Prismatic
|Multi
|Garden Ascention
|100,000
|–
Also read:
- List of all Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden
- How to get and change Fence Skins in Grow a Garden
- How to Make Corndog in Grow a Garden
- Grow a Garden: All Achievements, Rewards & How to Complete
- How to get Silver Mutation in Grow a Garden
Are Stalky Plants Worth Growing?
Yes, absolutely. Stalky Plants are some of the best crops to grow in the game, as most of them are of higher rarity. On top of that, they are also multi-harvest crops, making them suitable for grinding. You can also leave the fruits unharvested and let them obtain multiple good mutations to further boost your income. However, the seeds for these plants can be quite challenging to obtain since they have a minuscule chance of appearing in stock. The best time to look for them is right before a new update drops, especially during the admin abuse event.
With this, you have reached the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.