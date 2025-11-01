Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Stalky Plants

by Swastik Sharma
Stalky Plants are some of the most sought-after crops in Grow a Garden. This is mainly because most of them fall under Mythical or higher-rarity, making them a great choice for both beginners and veterans. However, given their higher rarity and Seed Price, it can be challenging for newbies to obtain these plants. But, you should still be aware of all the Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden if you wish to diversify your garden and maintain a steady stream of Sheckles.

Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden

List of All Stalky Plants in Grow a Garden

As stated, Stalky plants are among the most popular types of crops in Grow a Garden that you can have in your garden. Currently, there are 21 of them that can be found and planted in your plot of land. We have listed all of them below, along with other crucial details that you should be aware of.

ImageNameRarityHarvest
Type		Seed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beasntalk Event
Points
GaG BeanstalkBeanstalkPrismaticMulti10,000,00028,0007
Grow a Garden Burning Bud cropBurning BudPrismaticMulti40,000,00070,0007
GaG Bamboo plantBambooLegendarySingle4,0004,0004
Elephant Ears Grow a GardenElephant EarsPrismaticMultiObtained via Summer Seed Packs77,0007
GaG Bendboo cropBendbooMythicalSingleObtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs155,0005
Grow a Garden Cocovine cropCocovineMythicalMultiObtained via Crafter’s Seed Packs66,6665
GaG DandelionDandelionRareSingleObtained via Crafting50,0003
Boneboo crop Grow a GardenBonebooLegendarySingleN/A141,1414
Firefly Fern crop Grow a GardenFirefly FernMythicalMultiObtained via Ancient Seed Packs72,0005
Lily Of The Valley Grow a GardenLily Of The ValleyMythicalMulti12 Summer Coins49,1205
Grand Volcania GaGGrand VolcaniaDivineMulti819 Robux70,5556
Mushroom GaGMushroomDivineSingle150,000151,0006
Grow a Garden crop Lucky BambooLucky BambooLegendaryMultiN/A65,0004
Pitcher Plant Grow a Garden crop typePitcher PlantDivineMulti7,500,00052,0006
Lotus crop Grow a GardenLotusDivineMultiObtained via Seed Packs35,0006
Stonebite crop GaGStonebiteUncommonSingleObtained via Ancient Seed Packs35,0002
Grow a Garden Spring OnionSpring OnionCommonSingleN/A30,0001
Grow a Garden Sugarglaze cropSugarglazeMythicalMultiObtained via Gourmet Seed Packs70,0005
Grow a Garden Veinpetal cropVeinpetalLegendaryMulti459 Robux25,0004
Grow a Garden Tall AsparagusTall AsparagusMythicalMultiObtained via Gourmet Seed Packs100,0005
Horned Dinoshroom GaG crop typesHorned DinoshroomLegendaryMultiObtained via Ancient Seed Packs69,0004
Wyrmvine GaGWyrmvinePrismaticMulti3,000 Pass Points120,000
ZebrazinkleZebrazinkleTranscendantSingle530 Robux410,000
Kniphofia GaGKniphofiaMythicalMulti450,000,000110,000
Severed Spine GaGSevered SpinePrismaticMultiHarvest Reaper’s summoning ritual98,980
Black Bat Flower GaGBlack Bat FlowerRareMultiPrime Seed Pack70,000
Black Magic Ears GaGBlack Magic EarsPrismaticMulti77,000
Autumn Shroom GaGAutumn ShroomUncommonMultiFall Seed Pack25,000
Lightshoot GaGLightshootRareMultiEnchanted Seed Pack40,444
Mangrove GaGMangrovePrismaticMultiGarden Ascention100,000

Are Stalky Plants Worth Growing?

Yes, absolutely. Stalky Plants are some of the best crops to grow in the game, as most of them are of higher rarity. On top of that, they are also multi-harvest crops, making them suitable for grinding. You can also leave the fruits unharvested and let them obtain multiple good mutations to further boost your income. However, the seeds for these plants can be quite challenging to obtain since they have a minuscule chance of appearing in stock. The best time to look for them is right before a new update drops, especially during the admin abuse event.

With this, you have reached the end of this article. We hope that you found it helpful.

