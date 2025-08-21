Home » Gaming » Grow a Garden – All Tropical Plants

Swastik Sharma
Tropical fruits are quite common in Grow a Garden. Most new players will come across their seeds while looking to kickstart their farming journey. However, do you know how many Tropical-type plants are in Grow a Garden? Well, you might want to gather this information, especially if you’re trying to complete the ongoing Beanstalk Event. To help you out, we have curated the complete list of all the crops that fall under the Tropical category in the game.

Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a Garden

List of All Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden

While you might know some of the Tropical crops like Coconut and Pineapple, the game has a total of twelve plants that fall under this category. We have listed all of them below for you to check out. For the Beanstalk Event, the Jack NPC might ask you to also bring other types of crops in Grow a Garden to get the points. However, for now, let us focus on the Tropical plants.

ImageNameRarityHarvest
Type		Seed Price
(In Sheckles)		Avg. Sell Value
(In Sheckles)		Beanstalk Event
Points
All Grow a Garden crop typesMangoMythicalMulti100,0006,5005
All Grow a Garden crop typesWatermelonLegendarySingle2,5003,0004
All Grow a Garden crop typesCoconutMythicalMulti6,0004005
All Grow a Garden crop typesDragon FruitMythicalMulti50,0004,7505
All Grow a Garden crop typesBananaLegendaryMulti7,0001,7504
Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenDurianLegendaryMultiSeed Packs7,5004
Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenCocovineMythicalMultiCrafter’s Seed Pack66,6665
Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenPassionfruitMythicalMultiExotic Seed Pack3,5505
All Grow a Garden crop typesStarfruitLegendaryMultiNight Seed Pack15,0004
All Grow a Garden crop typesParasol FlowerMythicalSingleSummer Seed Pack200,0005
Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenPapayaLegendaryMultiExotic Seed Pack1,0004
Tropical-Type Plants in Grow a GardenPineappleMythicalMulti7,5002,0005

Are Tropical-Type Plants Worth Getting?

Yes, Tropical plants are not just a great way to start your garden, but also have some high-yielding crops on the list. On top of that, most of them are multi-harvest plants, meaning you can keep getting fruits from them after the first harvest. If you allow these fruits to get some good mutations, you can get a ton of Sheckles for selling them. Overall, Tropical-type plants are a great way for new and mid-level players to make money in Grow a Garden constantly.

This also brings us to the end of our article. We hope that you found it helpful.

