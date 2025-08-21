Grow a Garden – All Tropical Plants

Tropical fruits are quite common in Grow a Garden. Most new players will come across their seeds while looking to kickstart their farming journey. However, do you know how many Tropical-type plants are in Grow a Garden? Well, you might want to gather this information, especially if you’re trying to complete the ongoing Beanstalk Event. To help you out, we have curated the complete list of all the crops that fall under the Tropical category in the game.

List of All Tropical Plants in Grow a Garden

While you might know some of the Tropical crops like Coconut and Pineapple, the game has a total of twelve plants that fall under this category. We have listed all of them below for you to check out. For the Beanstalk Event, the Jack NPC might ask you to also bring other types of crops in Grow a Garden to get the points. However, for now, let us focus on the Tropical plants.

Image Name Rarity Harvest

Type Seed Price

(In Sheckles) Avg. Sell Value

(In Sheckles) Beanstalk Event

Points Mango Mythical Multi 100,000 6,500 5 Watermelon Legendary Single 2,500 3,000 4 Coconut Mythical Multi 6,000 400 5 Dragon Fruit Mythical Multi 50,000 4,750 5 Banana Legendary Multi 7,000 1,750 4 Durian Legendary Multi Seed Packs 7,500 4 Cocovine Mythical Multi Crafter’s Seed Pack 66,666 5 Passionfruit Mythical Multi Exotic Seed Pack 3,550 5 Starfruit Legendary Multi Night Seed Pack 15,000 4 Parasol Flower Mythical Single Summer Seed Pack 200,000 5 Papaya Legendary Multi Exotic Seed Pack 1,000 4 Pineapple Mythical Multi 7,500 2,000 5

Are Tropical-Type Plants Worth Getting?

Yes, Tropical plants are not just a great way to start your garden, but also have some high-yielding crops on the list. On top of that, most of them are multi-harvest plants, meaning you can keep getting fruits from them after the first harvest. If you allow these fruits to get some good mutations, you can get a ton of Sheckles for selling them. Overall, Tropical-type plants are a great way for new and mid-level players to make money in Grow a Garden constantly.

This also brings us to the end of our article. We hope that you found it helpful.