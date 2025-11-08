How to Get Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden

The Ancestral Horn is a Safari Harvest event item in Grow a Garden that helps players apply Safari-themed mutations to their plants. This special gear summons a fairy that automatically mutates plants in your garden, making it a valuable tool during the Safari Harvest update. This guide covers everything you need to know about obtaining and using the Ancestral Horn.

What is the Ancestral Horn?

The Ancestral Horn is a high-rarity gear item introduced during the second part of the Safari Harvest update in Grow a Garden. This horn serves as a utility gear that assists players in obtaining Safari-themed mutations on their plants without relying purely on RNG. When activated, the horn summons a fairy that searches your garden for plants without Safari mutations and applies a random Safari mutation to one of them.

Requirements to Unlock Ancestral Horn

Before you can purchase the Ancestral Horn, the entire Grow a Garden community must work together to unlock it through the Safari Harvest event progression system. The Ancestral Horn becomes available in the Safari Shop only after players collectively contribute 240 billion points to the Safari Harvest event. This community-based unlock system means individual players cannot access the item until the entire player base reaches this milestone together.

How to Get the Ancestral Horn

Once the community unlocks the Ancestral Horn by reaching 240 billion collective points, you can purchase it from the Safari Shop. However, the acquisition process involves some RNG due to the item’s high rarity.

Access the Safari Shop : Navigate to the Safari Shop in your Grow a Garden world.

: Navigate to the in your Grow a Garden world. Check Shop Stock : The Safari Shop operates on a rotating stock system where available items change periodically. Due to the Ancestral Horn’s high rarity, it does not appear in every shop rotation. The item may be out of stock frequently, requiring patience and regular checking.

: The Safari Shop where available items change periodically. Due to the Ancestral Horn’s high rarity, The item may be out of stock frequently, requiring patience and regular checking. Purchase When Available: When the Ancestral Horn appears in stock, purchase it immediately before the rotation changes.

How to Use the Ancestral Horn

After successfully purchasing the Ancestral Horn, you’ll want to use it effectively to maximize its mutation-granting benefits for your garden.

Step 1: Equip the Ancestral Horn : Open your inventory and locate the Ancestral Horn in your gear or tools section. Equip it to your hand by clicking on the item and selecting the equip option, or drag it to your hotbar for quick access.

: Open your inventory and locate the Ancestral Horn in your gear or tools section. Equip it to your hand by clicking on the item and selecting the equip option, or drag it to your hotbar for quick access. Step 2: Activate the Horn : With the Ancestral Horn equipped in your hand, left-click with your mouse to activate it.

: With the Ancestral Horn equipped in your hand, left-click with your mouse to activate it. Step 3: Fairy Summon: Upon activation, a fairy appears. The fairy searches through all plants in your garden looking for any that do not currently have Safari-themed mutations applied. Once it identifies an eligible plant, the fairy automatically applies a random Safari mutation to that plant.

The Ancestral Horn in Grow a Garden is a valuable Safari Harvest event item that summons a fairy to apply random Safari mutations to eligible plants. To obtain it, the community must reach 240 billion collective event points to unlock the item, then purchase it from the Safari Shop during rotations when it appears in stock.