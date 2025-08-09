The Aromatic mutation is a new mutation added during the Kitchen Storm part of the Cooking Event in Grow a Garden. This food-themed mutation gives your crops a smell effect with yellow aromatic lines coming from them, plus an 18x value multiplier. Here is how to get Aromatic Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox.

Aromatic Mutation Stats Grow a Garden

The Aromatic mutation gives your crops the appearance of freshly cooked food with yellow aromatic lines floating up from them, as if they just came out of the oven. The mutation provides an 18x sell value multiplier, making it quite valuable for increasing your profits.

Detail Value Appearance Yellow aromatic lines floating upward Sell Multiplier 18x How to Get Kitchen Storm event, Aromatic pets, Mutation Spray

How to Get the Aromatic Mutation

There are two main ways to get the Aromatic mutation on your crops:

Method 1: Kitchen Storm Event (Best Method)

The Kitchen Storm event is the most effective way to get Aromatic mutations:

Step 1: Use the cooking cauldron to prepare different food items using your crops as ingredients. Higher rarity food gives more points.

Step 2: Give your cooked food to Chris P. Bacon (the pig chef NPC). This fills up the meter above his head.

Step 3: When the meter reaches 40 points, the Kitchen Storm event triggers. During this event, your crops have a much higher chance of getting the Aromatic mutation.

Method 2: Aromatic Pet Mutation

You can get pets that apply the Aromatic mutation:

Step 1: Make food using crops that already have mutations. Only mutated food will be accepted by the Rat Connoisseur.

Step 2: Give your mutated food to the Rat Connoisseur NPC (next to Chris P. Bacon). You have a 20% chance to receive a Pet Mutation Shard Aromatic.

Step 3: Use the Pet Mutation Shard Aromatic on any of your pets. The pet will then apply Aromatic mutations to nearby crops every 25 minutes or less.

Is the Aromatic Mutation Worth It?

Yes, the Aromatic mutation is definitely worth getting. With an 18x multiplier, it provides solid profits for your crops. The mutation is especially valuable because you’ll naturally work toward getting it while participating in the Cooking Event activities.

Since the Kitchen Storm event happens naturally as you complete cooking quests, you don’t need to go out of your way to get Aromatic mutations. They’ll appear as you progress through the event content.