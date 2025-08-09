How to Get Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard is a limited-time item added during the second half of the Cooking Event in Grow a Garden. This special shard allows you to give any of your pets the ability to apply Aromatic mutations to your crops. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a Garden.

What is the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard

The Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard is a gear item that can be used to give pets the Aromatic mutation ability. It appears as a light-yellow hexagon with glowing particles inside, similar to other pet mutation shards but with a yellow color scheme.

When you use this shard on a pet, it gains the ability to apply Aromatic mutations to nearby crops every 25 minutes or less. This gives you a reliable way to get the valuable 18x Aromatic mutation outside of Kitchen Storm events.

Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard Details

Detail Value Appearance Light-yellow hexagon with glowing particles Tier Divine Effect Gives pets ability to apply Aromatic mutations Pet Ability Cooldown 25 minutes or less Limited Time Yes (Cooking Event only) Drop Chance 20% from Rat Connoisseur

How to Get the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard in Grow a Garden

Getting the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard requires working with the Rat Connoisseur during the Cooking Event:

Get Mutated Crops : You need crops that already have mutations on them. These can come from weather events, pets, mutation sprays, or Kitchen Storm events.

: You need crops that already have mutations on them. These can come from weather events, pets, mutation sprays, or Kitchen Storm events. Cook with Mutated Ingredients : Use your mutated crops as ingredients in the cooking cauldron. The Rat Connoisseur will only accept food made from mutated plants – regular crops won’t work.

: Use your mutated crops as ingredients in the cooking cauldron. The Rat Connoisseur will only accept food made from mutated plants – regular crops won’t work. Find the Rat Connoisseur : Look for the Rat Connoisseur NPC standing next to Chris P. Bacon (the pig chef) near the seed shop area.

: Look for the standing next to Chris P. Bacon (the pig chef) near the seed shop area. Trade Mutated Food: Give your cooked mutated food to the Rat Connoisseur. You have a 20% chance of receiving the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard as a reward.

Give your cooked mutated food to the Rat Connoisseur. You have a of receiving the as a reward. Keep Trading. Since it’s only a 20% chance, you may need to trade several mutated dishes before getting the shard. Be patient and keep cooking with mutated ingredients.

Also read:

How to Use the Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard

Using the shard is straightforward:

Choose Your Pet : Select which pet you want to give the Aromatic mutation to. Any pet can receive this mutation, regardless of type or rarity.

: Select which pet you want to give the Aromatic mutation to. Any pet can receive this mutation, regardless of type or rarity. Check for Existing Mutations : If your pet already has a different mutation, using the Aromatic shard will replace the existing mutation . The game will ask you to confirm before overwriting.

: If your pet already has a different mutation, using the Aromatic shard will . The game will ask you to confirm before overwriting. Apply the Shard : Use the Pet Mutation Shard Aromatic on your chosen pet. The pet will gain the Aromatic mutation ability.

: Use the Pet Mutation Shard Aromatic on your chosen pet. The pet will gain the Aromatic mutation ability. Place and Activate: Put your newly mutated pet in your garden near crops you want to affect. The pet will attempt to apply Aromatic mutations to nearby crops every 25 minutes or less.

The Aromatic Pet Mutation Shard provides a great way to get consistent Aromatic mutations throughout the Cooking Event and beyond. Focus on trading with the Rat Connoisseur to add this valuable mutation to your pet collection!