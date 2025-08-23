The Beanstalk Event expansion has added a new crafting station above the clouds in Grow a Garden. This crafting table allows you to create special items using Beanstalk crops and other materials. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Beanstalk crafting recipes and how to use them.

How to Access Beanstalk Crafting in Grow a Garden?

Before you can start crafting, you need to reach the crafting station:

Step 1: Grow the Beanstalk : Submit the required plant types to Jack NPC at the center of the map. You need to collect 900 points total to fully grow the beanstalk.

: Submit the required plant types to at the center of the map. You need to collect total to fully grow the beanstalk. Step 2: Climb to the Clouds : Once the beanstalk reaches the sky, climb it to reach the cloud platform above.

: Once the beanstalk reaches the sky, climb it to reach the cloud platform above. Step 3: Find the Crafting Station : Walk to the right side of the cloud island to find the Beanstalk crafting table.

: Walk to the of the cloud island to find the Beanstalk crafting table. Step 4: Interact with Station: Press E to interact with the crafting table and browse available recipes.

All Beanstalk Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

Here are all the items you can craft at the Beanstalk crafting station:

Item Ingredients Crafting Time Use Skyroot Chest 2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Sprout Egg + 7.5M coins 30 minutes Contains Crown of Thorns, Elk, Calla Lily, Mandrake, Cyclamen, or Griffin Sprout Egg 2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Uncommon Egg + 2.5M coins 30 minutes Contains Dairy Cow, Jackalope, Sapling, Golem, or Golden Goose Willowberry Seed 1x Flare Melon + 1x Glowpod + 2x Beanstalk + 5.5M coins 30 minutes Legendary event exclusive seed Green Bean Memories 2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins 15 minutes Cosmetic decoration Bean Pool Table 2x Beanstalk + 1x Coconut + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins 15 minutes Cosmetic decoration Bean Sprout Float Light 2x Beanstalk + 1x Flare Melon + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins 15 minutes Cosmetic decoration Pet Shard GiantBean 3x Beanstalk + 1x Cleansing Pet Shard + 15M coins 60 minutes Gives GiantBean pet mutation

How to Use the Beanstalk Crafting Station in Grow a Garden?

The crafting process is straightforward once you have the materials:

Step 1: Select Recipe : Interact with the crafting table and choose the item you want to craft from the available recipes.

: Interact with the crafting table and choose the item you want to craft from the available recipes. Step 2: Click Craft : Press the green Craft button to start the crafting process.

: Press the green button to start the crafting process. Step 3: Submit Materials : Hold each required item in your hand and submit it at the station one by one.

: Hold each required item in your hand and submit it at the station one by one. Step 5: Wait for Completion : The crafting will take the specified amount of time. Return when the timer finishes.

: The crafting will take the specified amount of time. Return when the timer finishes. Step 6: Claim Item: Interact with the crafting station again to collect your finished item.

That’s everything you need to know about Beanstalk crafting recipes in Grow a Garden. Start growing those Beanstalks and collecting event materials to craft these exclusive items!