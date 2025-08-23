The Beanstalk Event expansion has added a new crafting station above the clouds in Grow a Garden. This crafting table allows you to create special items using Beanstalk crops and other materials. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Beanstalk crafting recipes and how to use them.
How to Access Beanstalk Crafting in Grow a Garden?
Before you can start crafting, you need to reach the crafting station:
- Step 1: Grow the Beanstalk: Submit the required plant types to Jack NPC at the center of the map. You need to collect 900 points total to fully grow the beanstalk.
- Step 2: Climb to the Clouds: Once the beanstalk reaches the sky, climb it to reach the cloud platform above.
- Step 3: Find the Crafting Station: Walk to the right side of the cloud island to find the Beanstalk crafting table.
- Step 4: Interact with Station: Press E to interact with the crafting table and browse available recipes.
All Beanstalk Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden
Here are all the items you can craft at the Beanstalk crafting station:
|Item
|Ingredients
|Crafting Time
|Use
|Skyroot Chest
|2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Sprout Egg + 7.5M coins
|30 minutes
|Contains Crown of Thorns, Elk, Calla Lily, Mandrake, Cyclamen, or Griffin
|Sprout Egg
|2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Uncommon Egg + 2.5M coins
|30 minutes
|Contains Dairy Cow, Jackalope, Sapling, Golem, or Golden Goose
|Willowberry Seed
|1x Flare Melon + 1x Glowpod + 2x Beanstalk + 5.5M coins
|30 minutes
|Legendary event exclusive seed
|Green Bean Memories
|2x Beanstalk + 1x Sprout Seed Pack + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins
|15 minutes
|Cosmetic decoration
|Bean Pool Table
|2x Beanstalk + 1x Coconut + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins
|15 minutes
|Cosmetic decoration
|Bean Sprout Float Light
|2x Beanstalk + 1x Flare Melon + 1x Sprout Crate + 4.5M coins
|15 minutes
|Cosmetic decoration
|Pet Shard GiantBean
|3x Beanstalk + 1x Cleansing Pet Shard + 15M coins
|60 minutes
|Gives GiantBean pet mutation
How to Use the Beanstalk Crafting Station in Grow a Garden?
The crafting process is straightforward once you have the materials:
- Step 1: Select Recipe: Interact with the crafting table and choose the item you want to craft from the available recipes.
- Step 2: Click Craft: Press the green Craft button to start the crafting process.
- Step 3: Submit Materials: Hold each required item in your hand and submit it at the station one by one.
- Step 5: Wait for Completion: The crafting will take the specified amount of time. Return when the timer finishes.
- Step 6: Claim Item: Interact with the crafting station again to collect your finished item.
That’s everything you need to know about Beanstalk crafting recipes in Grow a Garden. Start growing those Beanstalks and collecting event materials to craft these exclusive items!