Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Countdown & Release Date

The next update in Grow a Garden takes players to new heights with the Beanstalk event. This update introduces new mechanics and a useful Garden Guide feature to help track your collection. Check out our Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update countdown timer below to see when this towering update launches.

Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 23rd at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to climb the beanstalk and explore the new Garden Guide features. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/Country Start Time India (IST) Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, August 16 at 10:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, August 16 at 2:00 PM Australia (AEST) Sunday, August 17 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to start growing and climbing your way to new rewards.

What to Expect in the Beanstalk Update in Grow a Garden

The Beanstalk Update brings two major features: the beanstalk event and the Garden Guide system.

Beanstalk Event

Players will be able to grow beanstalks that reach towering heights.

that reach towering heights. New mechanics will be introduced.

will be introduced. New rewards will be unlocked as players progress higher up the beanstalk

Garden Guide Feature

A new index system for tracking plants and pets will be added.

for tracking plants and pets will be added. Players can track their collection of all items they’ve obtained.

of all items they’ve obtained. An achievements system will be introduced.

Additional Content

New seeds related to the beanstalk theme will be available.

related to the beanstalk theme will be available. New pets will be introduced during the event.

will be introduced during the event. A new shop will likely be added with beanstalk-themed items

The Beanstalk Update brings collection management tools, making it easier for players to track their progress.

That’s all you need to know about the Beanstalk Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 16th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to grow tall and climb high.