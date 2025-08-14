Home » Gaming » Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Countdown & Release Date

Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Countdown & Release Date

by Karan
The next update in Grow a Garden takes players to new heights with the Beanstalk event. This update introduces new mechanics and a useful Garden Guide feature to help track your collection. Check out our Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update countdown timer below to see when this towering update launches.

Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Release Date and Time

The Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 23rd at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to climb the beanstalk and explore the new Garden Guide features. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:

Region/CountryStart Time
India (IST)Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 PM
United States (EST)Saturday, August 16 at 10:00 AM
United States (PST)Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 AM
United Kingdom (GMT)Saturday, August 16 at 2:00 PM
Australia (AEST)Sunday, August 17 at 12:00 AM

Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to start growing and climbing your way to new rewards.

Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update

Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden.

What to Expect in the Beanstalk Update in Grow a Garden

The Beanstalk Update brings two major features: the beanstalk event and the Garden Guide system.

Beanstalk Event

  • Players will be able to grow beanstalks that reach towering heights.
  • New mechanics will be introduced.
  • New rewards will be unlocked as players progress higher up the beanstalk

Garden Guide Feature

  • A new index system for tracking plants and pets will be added.
  • Players can track their collection of all items they’ve obtained.
  • An achievements system will be introduced.

Additional Content

  • New seeds related to the beanstalk theme will be available.
  • New pets will be introduced during the event.
  • A new shop will likely be added with beanstalk-themed items

The Beanstalk Update brings collection management tools, making it easier for players to track their progress.

That’s all you need to know about the Beanstalk Update coming to Grow a Garden. Mark your calendar for August 16th at 7:30 PM IST and get ready to grow tall and climb high.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

