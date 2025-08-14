Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Countdown & Release Date

The next update in Grow a Garden takes players to new heights with the Beanstalk event. This update introduces new mechanics and a useful Garden Guide feature to help track your collection. Check out our Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update countdown timer below to see when this towering update launches.
Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update Release Date and Time
The Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update will officially launch on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30 PM and will run until Saturday, August 23rd at 3:30 PM. This gives players a full week to climb the beanstalk and explore the new Garden Guide features. Here’s when the update will go live in different regions around the world:
|Region/Country
|Start Time
|India (IST)
|Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 PM
|United States (EST)
|Saturday, August 16 at 10:00 AM
|United States (PST)
|Saturday, August 16 at 7:00 AM
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|Saturday, August 16 at 2:00 PM
|Australia (AEST)
|Sunday, August 17 at 12:00 AM
Make sure to set reminders so you don’t miss the start of this limited-time event. Since it only runs for about a week, you’ll want to log in as soon as possible to start growing and climbing your way to new rewards.
Countdown to the Roblox Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update
Keep an eye on the countdown below to see exactly how much time is left before you can start exploring the Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden.
What to Expect in the Beanstalk Update in Grow a Garden
The Beanstalk Update brings two major features: the beanstalk event and the Garden Guide system.
Beanstalk Event
- Players will be able to grow beanstalks that reach towering heights.
- New mechanics will be introduced.
- New rewards will be unlocked as players progress higher up the beanstalk
Garden Guide Feature
- A new index system for tracking plants and pets will be added.
- Players can track their collection of all items they’ve obtained.
- An achievements system will be introduced.
Additional Content
- New seeds related to the beanstalk theme will be available.
- New pets will be introduced during the event.
- A new shop will likely be added with beanstalk-themed items
The Beanstalk Update brings collection management tools, making it easier for players to track their progress.
