Grow a Garden Blood Moon Event: Complete Guide

The Blood Moon event is a new event in Grow a Garden. During this event, the sky turns red, special shops open, and crops can get helpful mutations. The event brings a new Bloodlit mutation and introduces the Blood Shop with unique seeds, pets, and tools. This guide explains how the event works and what players can do to make the most of it.

What is the Blood Moon Event?

The Blood Moon is a nighttime event with a red sky. It’s less common than the regular night cycle and gives players better rewards. The event happens every 3 hours and lasts for 10 minutes. The Blood Moon follows a set schedule:

Every 3 hours

Lasts 10 minutes

Happens on all servers

Players often check when the last Blood Moon happened to predict the next one. Being online when it starts gives you the full 10 minutes to use it.

Bloodlit Mutation During Blood Moon

During the Blood Moon event, crops can get the Bloodlit mutation. Plants with this mutation glow red and sell for 4 times their normal value. You can only get this mutation during Blood Moon events. Here are tips for Getting More Bloodlit Mutations:

Use multi-harvest crops Plants that give multiple harvests provide more chances for mutations. Good choices are Starfruit, Moon Melon, Blood Banana, and Moon Blossom. Harvest before the event Pick all ripe crops right before the Blood Moon starts. New fruits that grow during the event have a better chance of getting the mutation.

The Blood Moon Shop

When the Blood Moon starts, a special shop appears near the Wise Owl NPC. This shop sells items you can’t get elsewhere.

Moon Melon Seed

Blood Banana Seed

Beantock

Night Egg

Night Seed Pac k

k Mysterious Crate

Star Caller

Blood Ow l

l Blood Hedgehog

Blood Kiwi

These items cost a lot of Sheckles but can help your garden grow better.

Other Features During Blood Moon

The Blood Moon connects with other game features:

Meteor Showers and Celestial Mutations: Meteor showers sometimes happen during Blood Moon events. The Star Caller tool from the Blood Shop helps get Celestial mutations, which make crops sell for 120 times their normal value.

Meteor showers sometimes happen during Blood Moon events. The Star Caller tool from the Blood Shop helps get Celestial mutations, which make crops sell for 120 times their normal value. Chicken Zombie Pet: The Blood Moon update added the Chicken Zombie pet. Players get this pet by watching a special cutscene at the start of a Blood Moon. The pet creates Zombified mutations that make crops sell for 25 times their normal value.

The Blood Moon event adds new features to Grow a Garden through its shop, mutations, and red sky. Even though it only lasts 10 minutes, being ready for it helps make the most of this event. Players can hunt for Bloodlit mutations, buy rare seeds, or collect special pets during the Blood Moon. Keeping track of when it happens and preparing your garden beforehand makes the event more useful.