How to Get Blue Jay in Grow a Garden

The Blue Jay is an uncommon pet that was added during the Seed Stages Event in Grow a Garden. It’s one of the easiest pets to get from the Season Pass since it’s available at the very beginning. Here’s how to get Blue Jay and what it does in Grow a Garden.

Blue Jay Stats and Information

Stat Details Rarity Uncommon How to Get Season Pass Tier 2 Hunger 1,500 Passive Ability Berry Friend – All Berry type plants grow 1.55x faster Currently Available Yes

The Blue Jay has blue wings with a gradient that fades to white at the tips, a white belly, and black feet. It’s a pretty simple pet design, but it matches what blue jays look like in real life.

How to Get Blue Jay

Getting the Blue Jay is straightforward – you just need to reach tier 2 in the Season Pass. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Access the Season Pass : Open the Season Pass menu in Grow a Garden.

: Open the Season Pass menu in Grow a Garden. Step 2: Complete Quests : Do daily quests to earn Season Pass XP. Each quest gives you 250 XP, and you need to fill the XP bar to move up tiers. The quests reset every 24 hours and include simple tasks like harvesting certain crops or planting specific seeds.

: Do daily quests to earn Season Pass XP. Each quest gives you 250 XP, and you need to fill the XP bar to move up tiers. The quests reset every 24 hours and include simple tasks like harvesting certain crops or planting specific seeds. Step 3: Reach Tier 2: Tier 2 is the second reward tier, so you only need to complete tier 1 first. This shouldn’t take more than a day or two of playing and doing your daily quests.

Free vs Premium:

Free Track: You get the regular Blue Jay pet

You get the regular Blue Jay pet Premium Track (749 Robux): You get the Rainbow Blue Jay pet instead, which is a mutated version

You don’t need to buy the premium Season Pass to get the Blue Jay. The free version works fine, though the Rainbow version looks different and might have slightly better stats.

Is Blue Jay Worth Getting?

The Blue Jay is worth getting simply because it’s easy to obtain. You’ll reach tier 2 in the Season Pass naturally just by playing the game, so there’s no reason not to claim it. The passive ability is okay, but nothing special. If you’re actively farming Berry crops, it helps speed things up. If you’re not growing many berries, the pet won’t do much for you. It’s more of a situational pet rather than one you’d use all the time.

Since it’s free (as long as you play the game), there’s no downside to getting it. Just don’t expect it to revolutionize your gameplay. It’s a basic uncommon pet that does its job but won’t compete with legendary or higher-tier pets.