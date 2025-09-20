Home » Gaming » How to Make Cake in Grow a Garden Roblox

How to Make Cake in Grow a Garden Roblox

Making cake in Grow a Garden is one of the most desirable recipes in Grow a Garden right now. You can give cake to NPCs on their birthdays to get special rewards. In this guide, we’ll show you every cake recipe in the game, from the easiest ones for beginners to the super rare ones that experienced players make.

All Cake Recipes in Grow a Garden

Cake RarityRecipe Options
Uncommon• 1 Strawberry + 1 Tomato + 1 Corn + 1 Apple

• 2 Banana + 2 Strawberry + 1 Pumpkin

• 2 Blueberry + 1 Corn + 1 Tomato

• 2 Corn + 2 Strawberry

• 1 Strawberry + 1 Carrot + 1 Corn + 1 Apple
Rare• 2 Watermelon + 2 Corn

• 2 Corn + 2 Banana + 1 Watermelon

• 1 Blueberry + 1 Grape + 1 Apple + 1 Corn

• 2 Tomato + 2 Banana

• 1 Corn + 1 Watermelon + 1 Tomato + 1 Apple

• 1 Corn + 1 Daffodil + 1 Peach + 1 Apple
Legendary• 2 Banana + 1 Blood Banana + 1 Moon Melon + 1 Soft Sunshine

• 2 Kiwi + 2 Banana

• 1 Corn + 1 Tomato + 1 Banana + 1 Sugar Apple

• 1 Tomato + 1 Banana + 1 Bell Pepper + 1 Mandrake
Mythical• 1 Bone Blossom + 1 Coconut + 3 Banana

• 2 Sugar Apple + 2 Corn

• 2 Sugar Apple + 1 Celestiberry + 1 Pineapple + 1 Banana

• 1 Sakura Bush + 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Corn + 1 Bone Blossom

• 1 Banana + 1 Kiwi + 3 Bone Blossom

• 3 Moon Melon + 2 Corn

• 1 Cauliflower + 1 Apple + 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Corn + 1 Tomato

• 1 Cauliflower + 2 Blueberry + 2 Beanstalk

• 1 Tomato + 1 Sugarglaze + 1 Bell Pepper + 1 Mint
Divine• 1 Corn + 2 Elder Strawberry + 2 Sugar Apple

• 1 Corn + 4 Sugar Apple

• 1 Corn + 1 Tomato + 1 Bell Pepper + 1 Cauliflower
Prismatic• 1 Sugarglaze + 1 Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom

• 1 Banana + 4 Bone Blossom

• 1 Sugarglaze + 4 Sugar Apple

• 3 Beanstalk + 1 Grand Volcania + 1 Banana

• 1 Banana + 1 Kiwi + 3 Bine Blossom

• 4 Sugar Apple + 1 Corn
Transcendent• 3 Bone Blossom + 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Banana

• 1 Sugarglaze + 1 Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom

• 3 Bone Blossom + 1 Banana + 1 Beanstalk

The cooking process is pretty simple. Get your ingredients ready, go near your Cooking Kit, and equip each ingredient one at a time. Press E to add them to the pot. When all your ingredients are in, click the Cook button and wait for your cake to finish.

How to Use Cake in Grow a Garden?

Just like most other dishes, cake is also tied to a special quest/event in the game right now. At the time of writing, you can give cake to Eloise to celebrate her birthday, and in exchange, you will get a reward. To feed cake to Eloise:

  1. Go to the Gear Shop
  2. Open your inventory and click on your cake to equip it
  3. Walk up to Eloise and hold E to feed her
  4. Wait for your reward

The better your cake’s rarity, the better rewards you’ll get. You might get anything from a sprinkler to a Level Up Lollipop. Making cake in Grow a Garden takes some planning, but it’s worth it because of the free rewards. Start with the easier recipes and work your way up to the fancy ones as you get better ingredients.

