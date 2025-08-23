How to Get and Use Can of Beans in Grow a Garden?

The Can of Beans is a new gear item added during the Beanstalk Event expansion in Grow a Garden. This jumping gear allows you to boost your jump height to reach high areas, but it comes with some limitations. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Can of Beans.

What is the Can of Beans in Grow a Garden?

The Can of Beans is a consumable gear item that boosts your jumping height when used. It’s designed to help players reach high areas like the top of the Beanstalk or tall plants in their gardens. Each use consumes one can, making it a single-use item.

Detail Value Type Consumable gear Effect Boosts jump height Cost 500,000 coins Source Friendship Shop Uses Single-use (consumed when used) Friendship Level Level 4 required

How to Get a Can of Beans in Grow a Garden?

Getting the Can of Beans requires several steps and building a friendship with Goliath:

Step 1: Grow the Beanstalk : Go to the center of the map and submit the required plants to the Jack NPC to grow the magic beanstalk completely.

: Go to the center of the map and submit the required plants to the Jack NPC to grow the magic beanstalk completely. Step 2: Climb to the Top : Once the beanstalk is fully grown, climb to the top or use the portal system.

: Once the beanstalk is fully grown, climb to the top or use the portal system. Step 3: Find Goliath NPC : Locate the giant Goliath NPC at the top of the beanstalk in the cloud area.

: Locate the giant Goliath NPC at the top of the beanstalk in the cloud area. Step 4: Open Friendship Shop : Interact with Goliath to access his Friendship Shop.

: Interact with Goliath to access his Friendship Shop. Step 5: Build Friendship Level : Feed Goliath to increase your friendship level to Level 4 .

: Feed Goliath to increase your friendship level to . Step 6: Purchase Can of Beans: Once you reach Friendship Level 4, you can buy the Can of Beans for 500,000 coins.

How to Use a Can of Beans in Grow a Garden?

Using the Can of Beans is simple but requires careful positioning:

Step 1: Equip the Can : Put the Can of Beans in your hand from your inventory.

: Put the Can of Beans in your hand from your inventory. Step 2: Position Yourself : Move to the area where you need extra jump height.

: Move to the area where you need extra jump height. Step 3: Activate the Jump Boost : Press the spacebar (or jump button) while the Can of Beans is equipped. You’ll launch higher than a normal jump.

: Press the (or jump button) while the Can of Beans is equipped. You’ll launch higher than a normal jump. Step 4: Can Gets Consumed: The Can of Beans is used up after one jump, so make sure you’re positioned correctly before using it.

Is the Can of Beans Worth It?

Generally not recommended for most players. Here’s why:

Single-Use Limitation : At 500,000 coins per can and being consumed after one use, it’s an expensive way to get extra jump height.

: At 500,000 coins per can and being consumed after one use, it’s an expensive way to get extra jump height. Limited Usefulness: Most climbing challenges can be solved with practice or alternative routes rather than spending coins on consumables.

The Can of Beans serves a specific purpose but has significant limitations that make it impractical for most players. The single-use nature and high cost make it a not-so-good investment, and we don’t recommend investing in one. However, if you are in the mood to have some fun, you can surely try it a few times!