How to Get Candy Corn in Grow a Garden Halloween Event

Candy Corn is the event currency for the Ghoul Garden Halloween update in Grow a Garden. You need Candy Corn to buy Halloween-themed seeds, pets, and cosmetics from the special Halloween Market shops. Here’s how to earn Candy Corn and what you can spend it on.

How to Get Candy Corn in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to earn Candy Corn during the Ghoul Garden Event:

Method 1: Witch’s Cauldron (Main Method)

The Witch NPC is located at the center of the lobby and stays there throughout the entire Halloween event.

How it works:

Harvest fruits and crops from your garden. Go to the Witch NPC at the center of the lobby. Interact with the Witch and choose either: Submit Held Plant – Give the plant you’re currently holding.

– Give the plant you’re currently holding. Submit All Fruit – Give all fruits from your inventory. Fill the cauldron to 100% to receive rewards.

Rewards from Witch’s Cauldron:

Candy Corn (guaranteed)

Spooky Egg (small chance)

Pumpkin Crate (small chance)

The amount of Candy Corn you receive depends on your position on the cauldron leaderboard. Players who contribute the most get better rewards. After the cauldron is filled and rewards are distributed, it goes on cooldown before you can fill it again.

How Many Points Do You Get Per Crop:

Crop Rarity Points Common 1 point Uncommon 2 points Rare 3 points Legendary 4 points Mythical 5 points Divine 6 points Prismatic 7 points Transcendent 8 points

The rarer the crops you contribute, the more points you get and the faster the cauldron fills. Contributing higher-rarity crops also improves your position on the leaderboard, which means better Candy Corn rewards.

Method 2: Jack-O-Lantern NPC

The Jack-O-Lantern is a Pumpkin NPC that appears on the right side of the Witch every 2 hours for only 5 minutes.

How it works:

Wait for the Jack-O-Lantern to spawn (every 2 hours). Equip a fruit or crop in your hand. Interact with the Jack-O-Lantern NPC. Choose the option to submit your held plant. The Jack-O-Lantern will give you either a trick or a treat.

Possible Rewards:

Treat : Candy Corn or rare items like Spooky Eggs

: Candy Corn or rare items like Spooky Eggs Trick: Nothing (smiling pumpkin face)

The Jack-O-Lantern only accepts Halloween plants and crops with Halloween mutations (like Ghostly or Spooky mutations). Unlike the Witch, who accepts any plant, the Jack-O-Lantern is picky about what it wants.

What to Buy with Candy Corn in Grow a Garden

Candy Corn is used to purchase items from the Halloween Market shops, which appear once per hour for 15 minutes. Unlike normal shops, you can’t manually restock these, so you need to wait for them to appear each hour.

Spooky Seeds Shop

Item Price Bloodred Mushroom 15 Candy Corn Jack O Lantern 20 Candy Corn Ghoul Root 25 Candy Corn Chicken Feed 30 Candy Corn Seer Vine 40 Candy Corn Poison Apple 50 Candy Corn

Creepy Critters Shop

Item Price Spooky Egg 30 Candy Corn Pumpkin Rat 40 Candy Corn Wolf 50 Candy Corn Ghost Bear 70 Candy Corn Reaper 140 Candy Corn

Devilish Decor Shop

Item Price Pumpkin Crate 20 Candy Corn Ghost Lantern 11 Candy Corn Tombstones 22 Candy Corn Skull Chain 44 Candy Corn Casket TBA

