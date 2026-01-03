Grow a Garden: How to Get All Carnival Egg Pets

Carnival egg pets in Grow a Garden are special companions you can get during the game’s Garden Games event update. These pets have their own unique abilities that help you earn rewards or make your garden more fun. There are five different pets you can collect, and each one has a different chance of appearing when you hatch an egg. Here is everything you need to know about the new Carnival egg pets!

How to Get Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

You need Carnival Eggs to hatch these pets. There are two ways to get these eggs during the event.

Method 1: Garden Games Wheel

The Garden Games update added a wheel in the middle of the map. Each time you want to spin the wheel, you need to use 1 Carrot Coin. There are three types of rewards that you can get from the Garden Games Spinning Wheel, and one of them is the Carnival Egg. You just need to keep on spinning the wheel until you get the Carnival Egg Pets.

Method 2: Premium Carnival Eggs

If you want to skip the grind, you can buy Premium Carnival Eggs directly from the in-game shop using Robux. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen to see these options.

Pack Size Robux Cost 1 Egg 149 Robux 3 Eggs 429 Robux 10 Eggs 1,249 Robux 50 Eggs 4,999 Robux

All Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every Carnival pet you can get and how rare they are:

Pet Name Image Rarity Drop Chance Ability Unicycle Monkey Uncommon 40% Makes you ride a unicycle, and grants increased movement speed. Performer Seal Rare 29.5% Occasionally plays ball with you. Every time you successfully receive the ball, a random plant in your garden advances growth or a random pet gets bonus XP. Bear on Bike Legendary 20% Occasionally goes to a random fruit in your garden and does a trick on it, applying the Whimsical mutation. Show Pony Mythical 10% Every 30m on the clock, all of your Ponies form a line and do a parade towards the Gear Shop, Egg Shop, or Seed Shop, and has a chance to restock 1 random item. Carnival Elephant Divine 0.5% When a pet finishes their ability, there is a small chance the ability is activated again.

Which Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Are Worth It?

If you can only get a few pets, here are the three best ones to aim for:

Carnival Elephant – This is the most powerful pet in the event. Its ability to double other pet abilities makes it incredible for endgame players who already have strong pets. Bear on Bike – This pet is amazing for players who want to farm mutations. Whimsical mutations are valuable and can sell for good money. Since the Bear applies this mutation automatically, you don’t need to do anything except let it work. Show Pony – The Show Pony might seem weak compared to others, but being able to restock shop items is incredibly useful.

Don’t waste all your eggs at once. Try hatching a few to see what you get, then decide if you want to keep trying for the Carnival Elephant or save your eggs for a future event. The 3% drop rate means you could easily go through 30+ eggs without seeing it, so manage your expectations.