Grow a Garden: How to Get All Carnival Egg Pets

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Carnival egg pets in Grow a Garden are special companions you can get during the game’s Garden Games event update. These pets have their own unique abilities that help you earn rewards or make your garden more fun. There are five different pets you can collect, and each one has a different chance of appearing when you hatch an egg. Here is everything you need to know about the new Carnival egg pets!

Carnival Egg Pets Grow a Garden

How to Get Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

You need Carnival Eggs to hatch these pets. There are two ways to get these eggs during the event.

Method 1: Garden Games Wheel

The Garden Games update added a wheel in the middle of the map. Each time you want to spin the wheel, you need to use 1 Carrot Coin. There are three types of rewards that you can get from the Garden Games Spinning Wheel, and one of them is the Carnival Egg. You just need to keep on spinning the wheel until you get the Carnival Egg Pets.

Method 2: Premium Carnival Eggs

If you want to skip the grind, you can buy Premium Carnival Eggs directly from the in-game shop using Robux. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen to see these options.

Pack SizeRobux Cost
1 Egg149 Robux
3 Eggs429 Robux
10 Eggs1,249 Robux
50 Eggs4,999 Robux

All Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every Carnival pet you can get and how rare they are:

Pet NameImageRarityDrop ChanceAbility
Unicycle MonkeyUncommon40%Makes you ride a unicycle, and grants increased movement speed.
Performer SealCarnival Egg Pets Grow a GardenRare29.5%Occasionally plays ball with you. Every time you successfully receive the ball, a random plant in your garden advances growth or a random pet gets bonus XP.
Bear on BikeLegendary20%Occasionally goes to a random fruit in your garden and does a trick on it, applying the Whimsical mutation.
Show PonyCarnival Egg Pets Grow a GardenMythical10%Every 30m on the clock, all of your Ponies form a line and do a parade towards the Gear Shop, Egg Shop, or Seed Shop, and has a chance to restock 1 random item.
Carnival ElephantCarnival Egg Pets Grow a GardenDivine0.5%When a pet finishes their ability, there is a small chance the ability is activated again.

Which Carnival Egg Pets in Grow a Garden Are Worth It?

If you can only get a few pets, here are the three best ones to aim for:

  1. Carnival Elephant – This is the most powerful pet in the event. Its ability to double other pet abilities makes it incredible for endgame players who already have strong pets.
  2. Bear on Bike – This pet is amazing for players who want to farm mutations. Whimsical mutations are valuable and can sell for good money. Since the Bear applies this mutation automatically, you don’t need to do anything except let it work.
  3. Show Pony – The Show Pony might seem weak compared to others, but being able to restock shop items is incredibly useful.

Don’t waste all your eggs at once. Try hatching a few to see what you get, then decide if you want to keep trying for the Carnival Elephant or save your eggs for a future event. The 3% drop rate means you could easily go through 30+ eggs without seeing it, so manage your expectations.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

