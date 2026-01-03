How to Get Carrot Coins in Grow a Garden Roblox?

Carrot Coins are the exclusive event currency for the Garden Games Event in Grow a Garden, allowing players to purchase special event items and rewards. Unlike regular Sheckles, Carrot Coins can only be earned during this limited-time event through specific activities or purchased with Robux from the Carrot Coin Shop. Whether you’re a free-to-play player looking to maximize your coin earnings or considering buying some to speed up your progress, understanding all the methods to obtain Carrot Coins helps you make the most of the Garden Games Event before it ends.

How to Get Carrot Coins in Grow a Garden

There are two main methods to obtain Carrot Coins during the Garden Games Event: earning them for free through gameplay activities or purchasing them with Robux from the Carrot Coin Shop.

Complete Event Island Quests: The primary free method to earn Carrot Coins is by completing quests on the Event Island. During the Garden Games Event, Greg appears on the Event Island, offering quests that reward Carrot Coins upon completion. The amount of Carrot Coins awarded per quest varies based on difficulty and time investment.

The primary free method to earn Carrot Coins is by completing quests on the Event Island. During the Garden Games Event, Greg appears on the Event Island, offering quests that reward Carrot Coins upon completion. The amount of Carrot Coins awarded per quest varies based on difficulty and time investment. Carrot Coin Shop : Players who want to accelerate their progress or ensure they can purchase all event items can buy Carrot Coins directly with Robux from the Carrot Coin Shop. The shop offers three purchase options: 3 Coins: 99 Robux 10 Coins: 275 Robux 25 Coins: 499 Robux

: Players who want to accelerate their progress or ensure they can purchase all event items can buy Carrot Coins directly with Robux from the Carrot Coin Shop. The shop offers three purchase options:

How to Use Carrot Coins?

Once you’ve purchased Carrot Coins from the Carrot Coin Shop, you can use them to spin the special event wheel located in the center of the map. Simply navigate to the center of the map where you’ll find the Garden Games Event wheel, interact with it, and select how many times you want to spin using your Carrot Coins.

Which Bundle Should You Buy?

If you’re planning to spend Robux on Carrot Coins, the Mega Coin Chest offers significantly better value than the smaller bundles—you get 25 coins for 499 Robux compared to paying 825 Robux if you bought 25 coins through the smallest bundle. Only purchase the smaller bundles if you absolutely don’t need 25 coins and would waste the extras.

Carrot Coins are the limited-time event currency for the Garden Games Event in Grow a Garden, obtainable through completing quests on the Event Island or purchasing bundles with Robux from the Carrot Coin Shop. Free-to-play players should focus on completing all available event quests to maximize their Carrot Coin earnings, while those willing to spend can get the best value with the Mega Coin Chest bundle (25 coins for 499 Robux).