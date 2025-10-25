Home » Gaming » How to Get Chicken Feed in Grow a Garden and Is It Worth It?

How to Get Chicken Feed in Grow a Garden and Is It Worth It?

The Chicken Feed is a limited mythical crop added during the Halloween Ghoul Garden event in Grow a Garden. It’s a multi-harvest plant with solid stats and a unique appearance that resembles candy corn. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get it and whether it’s worth buying.

Chicken Feed Stats in Grow a Garden

StatDetails
RarityMythical
AvailabilityLimited (Halloween Event)
Price65 Candy Corn or 459 Robux
Where to BuySpooky Seeds Shop (Halloween Market)
Multi-harvestYes
Price-Floor Value70,194 Sheckles
Average Value77,777 Sheckles
Weight Range4.20 kg – 6.00 kg
Average Weight6.00 kg
Huge Chance0.50%
Crop TypesSweet, Stalky, Candy, Spooky, Fruit

The Chicken Feed is classified as a Sweet, Stalky, Candy, Spooky, and Fruit type crop, meaning it benefits from items and pets that target these specific crop types. Its multi-harvest ability allows you to collect from it multiple times without replanting.

How to Get Chicken Feed in Grow a Garden

The Chicken Feed can only be purchased from the Spooky Seeds Shop during the Halloween event. Here’s how to get it:

Step 1: Wait for the Halloween Market

The Halloween Market appears once per hour for 15 minutes beside the central event area where the Witch or Dead Tree spawns. You cannot manually trigger the market – it only appears during its scheduled hourly rotation. Set a timer or reminder so you don’t miss the 15-minute window when the market is active.

Step 2: Go to Spooky Seeds Shop

When the Halloween Market appears, locate the Spooky Seeds Shop among the three shops (Spooky Seeds, Creepy Critters, and Devilish Decor/Ghostly Gadgets). Interact with the NPC to view the available inventory.

Step 3: Purchase Chicken Feed

The Chicken Feed is available for 65 Candy Corn or 459 Robux.

Step 4: Check Stock Rotation

The Spooky Seeds Shop has rotating inventory, so the Chicken Feed might not always be in stock. If it’s not available during one market window, check back the next hour when the market respawns. Keep checking each hourly rotation until the Chicken Feed appears.

Grow a Garden Halloween Market

Is Chicken Feed Worth It?

The Chicken Feed is worth getting if you’re an active Halloween event participant who wants a solid mythical crop with multi-harvest capabilities, but it’s not essential compared to other event items. At 65 Candy Corn, it’s more expensive than lower-tier Halloween seeds like Jack O Lantern (24) or Bloodred Mushroom (15), but cheaper than the legendary Ghoul Root (40) or prismatic Poison Apple (140). The pricing places it in the mid-to-upper range of event seeds, which is reasonable for a mythical-tier crop.

