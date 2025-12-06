The Christmas season has arrived in Grow a Garden, and with it comes a bunch of festive pets you can add to your collection. Some of these pets are available in Santa’s Stash shop, while others can only be found inside special presents. Let me walk you through all Christmas event pets available during this update, and what makes each one special.

How to Get Christmas Event Pets in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to get your hands on the new Christmas pets during this festive event:

Method 1: Buy from Santa’s Stash Shop

When you go to the center of the map, you can see a Christmas tree. You have to visit Sellene the Elf NPC standing close to the tree, and interact with it to open Santa’s Stash. Inside this shop, you can buy two Christmas pets. However, to unlock them, you must contribute plants to the Christmas Harvest event. This is a community event where everyone works together to reach milestones. Keep growing and submitting plants to help reach these goals faster.

Method 2: Open Santa’s Surprise Presents

Santa’s Surprise Present becomes available in Santa’s Stash once your Gifts Counter hits 5 million points, and it costs 30 million Sheckles. Opening one gives you a random Christmas reward. You also have a chance to get one of four special pets from this method. However, you might need to open several presents before you get the pet you’re aiming for.

All Christmas Event Pets in Grow a Garden

Here’s every Christmas pet you can get during the event, along with how to get them and what they do for your garden.

Pet Name Icon Rarity How to Get Ability Gift Rat Uncommon Santa’s Stash:

– 5M Sheckles

– Unlocks at 20,000 Converts a random fruit into a Christmas gift Penguin Mythical Santa’s Stash:

– 40M Sheckles

– Unlocks at 5.8 million Turns you into a belly-sliding penguin every 12 minutes. Fruits collected get Arctic mutation Snow Bunny Common Santa’s Surprise Present Every 1.45 minutes, eats a carrot for 1.55x Sheckles value and gives all bunnies 1,035–2,034 XP. French Hen Uncommon Santa’s Surprise Present Christmas-type plants in range gain a 0.44x size multiplier. Christmas Gorilla Legendary Santa’s Surprise Present Every 4.51 seconds, it grabs fruits with cold-type mutations to reduce cooking time by 82.99 seconds. Krampus Divine Santa’s Surprise Present Every 9.53 minutes, it consumes a percentage of your Sheckles to punish the nearest player.

Best Christmas Event Pets You Should Get

Here are the best pets you should get in this event:

Penguin: Gives Arctic mutations, increasing plant value for a steady income. Worth it if you plan to play after the event.

Snow Bunny: Common drop from Santa’s Surprise Present. Gives bonus Sheckles and XP to all bunnies every 1.45 minutes. Good for leveling many bunny pets.

French Hen : Boosts the size of Christmas plants, making them more valuable. Works best placed in the center of your Christmas crop area.

:

The Christmas event in Grow a Garden gives you plenty of chances to expand your pet collection with some unique abilities. If you want to get these pets, you really need to start planting, harvesting, and submitting those Christmas mutation plants to get Gift Counter points, so you can unlock everything before the event ends!